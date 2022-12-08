Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 7th
ABST - Free Report) is engaged in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6 downward over the last 60 days. Amryt Pharma (. AMYT - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and...
GameStop's Q3 Earnings Review: Look on the Bright Side
GameStop's third-quarter earnings failed to impress Wall Street by missing both EPS and revenue estimates. GameStop shares rose as much as 12% during the following trading session. GameStop's Q3 Earnings Overview. On December 7, video game retailer GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report reported an all-around miss in its third-quarter...
Woonsocket Call
CryptoNewsBreaks – Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results
Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York City, has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. Among the highlights, the company reported $9.1 million in bitcoin mining revenue for the third quarter and $164.7 million in total assets as of Sept. 30, 2022. “We are pleased to report that Bit Digital produced 429 bitcoin during the third quarter of 2022, representing sequential growth of over 115% over the second quarter. This growth highlights our continued progress as our active hash rate increased to 1.35 EH, compared to 0.75 EH at the end of June. We continue to work towards our goal of full fleet deployment; however, we will only seek to rack our miners if the economics present an acceptable return from doing so. We strive to maximize returns rather than growth, and to avoid the pitfalls of unbridled expansion that have impaired several participants across the sector,” Bit Digital management was quoted as saying in the press release. “Our hosting portfolio expanded during the quarter with the addition of a new 5 MW hosting agreement with a provider in Canada at a location that is primarily hydro powered. Securing the most economic and ecofriendly hosting remains a top priority for the company. We are actively evaluating several new hosting opportunities and continue to strategically target smaller sites to minimize both site and counterparty risk.”
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Doubles Carvana Stake as Debt Restructuring Likliehood Rises
Morgan Stanley filed a 13G/A form with the SEC on Wednesday, revealing it doubled its Carvana Co (CVNA) stake to 13.1 million shares or 12.4% as the stock tumbled more than 40%. Shares hit a new low on Wednesday, trading down 43% at $3.85 a share. The shares have lost...
Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) Operating Margin Decreases
Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stock fell 12.51% (As on December 9, 12:32:33 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company beats the earnings estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. Net revenue increased 26% in North America, and increased 41% internationally. Total comparable sales increased 22%, or 25% on a constant dollar basis. Comparable store sales increased 14%, or 17% on a constant dollar basis. Direct to consumer net revenue increased 31%, or 34% on a constant dollar basis. Direct to consumer net revenue represented 41% of total net revenue compared to 40% for the third quarter of 2021. Gross profit increased 25% to $1.0 billion and gross margin decreased 130 basis points to 55.9%. Adjusted income from operations increased 25%. Adjusted operating margin decreased 40 basis points. The Company had opened 23 net new company-operated stores during the third quarter, ending with 623 stores. The Company ended the third quarter of 2022 with $352.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and the capacity under its committed revolving credit facility was $394.8 million. Inventories at the end of the third quarter of 2022 increased 85% to $1.7 billion compared to $0.9 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2021. On a unit basis inventory increased 80%, representing a three-year compound annual growth rate of 38%, which is inclusive of three-percentage points for in-transit inventories.
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Salesforce, Five Below, Okta, Costco and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the cloud-based software company slid more than 8.3% after the firm announced the sudden departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor. The Dow component dragged down the 30-stock average during Thursday's sell-off. Salesforce did report earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations for the most recent quarter, however.
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today
When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.
Zacks.com
Will Weakness in Towable Unit Dent Winnebago (WGO) Q1 Earnings?
WGO - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 16, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $1.83 and $898.6 million, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Winnebago’s fiscal first-quarter earnings...
NASDAQ
National Beverage (FIZZ) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
National Beverage (FIZZ) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.42 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25.81%. A quarter...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: MongoDB, Toll Brothers, Dave & Buster's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Shares of the restaurant and video arcade operator dropped 5% even after it posted better-than-expected revenue and posted earnings that were in line with estimates, according to Refinitiv. Pro forma walk-in comparable store sales decreased 2.4% versus the comparable period in 2021.
Zacks.com
3 Top Stocks Already Up More Than 10% In December
BILI - Free Report) , Signet Jewelers (. VVNT - Free Report) – have been on cruise control, all climbing more than 10% month-to-date. This is shown in the chart below. As we can see, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in December, crushing the S&P 500’s performance. Could these runs continue? Let’s take a deeper dive into each one.
Costco Earnings Preview: Margins, Membership Fees In Focus Amid Slowing Sales
Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report shares edged lower Thursday ahead of of the bulk discount retailer's first quarter earnings after the close of trading, with investors likely focused on plans to boost its lucrative membership fees and improving its core profit margins. Costco is expected to post a...
msn.com
Tesla, Apple, GameStop, Prometheus Biosciences, Cassava Sciences: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
U.S. markets continued their weak trend on Wednesday, with next week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning to weigh on investors’ minds. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed marginally in the red, while the Dow ended the session flat. Here are five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention:
futurumresearch.com
MongoDB Announces Solid Q3 Earnings
Analyst Take: MongoDB is a company focused on empowering developers with the company’s developer data platform delivered increasingly through a cloud consumption model known as Atlas. The company has had explosive growth over the last few years since pivoting to a cloud-based model and has more than 39,100 customers in over 100 countries. The developer focus has served the company well, with the MongoDB database platform having been downloaded over 325 million times.
NASDAQ
ExxonMobil (XOM) Announces $50B Share Buyback, Ups 2023 Capex
Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM will expand its share buyback program to $50 billion to enhance shareholder returns and raise dividends. The decision has been made as the company opposes a political backlash by offering investors the profits from the surging commodity prices. ExxonMobil would spend $50 billion to buy back...
Lululemon Stock Slides As Muted Holiday Sales Forecast, Inventory Build Cloud Q3 Earnings Beat
Lululemon (LULU) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Friday after the high-end athletic wear retailer forecast a softer holiday season, linked in part to a pullback in consumer spending, that clouded a solid third quarter earnings report. Lululemon said it sees earnings of between $4.20 and $4.30 per share...
parktelegraph.com
The Street Is Finally Waking Up To Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL)
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.0152, or 1.95%, to $0.795. The Muscle Maker Inc. has recorded 15,586 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Pokemoto Crosses Milestone of 50 Franchise Agreements Signed.
