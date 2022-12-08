Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
New Middletown woman who hid infant's remains seeks release from prison
A New Middletown woman serving a three-year prison term after the body of newborn baby was found under a sink is asking a judge to release her early. A judicial release hearing is scheduled on Monday before Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Anthony Donofrio for 36-year-old Savannah Marie Devlin.
WFMJ.com
Police tase Warren man refusing to leave Niles bar
Police say they used a taser on a Warren man who refused to leave a Niles bar early Sunday. Now that man has been given a jail sentence and ordered never to step foot into the bar again. Officers say 26-year-old Quin’daz Stubbs refused to take his hands out of...
WFMJ.com
Man cut, two arrested after domestic argument at Girard home
A Girard couple are in the Trumbull County Jail after police were called to investigate a reported stabbing at their home early Tuesday. Heather Pennachio, 29, and Tyler Ohl, 28, were arrested at their South Market Street home on charges of domestic violence. Officers called to the home say Ohl...
WFMJ.com
Two secretly indicted for overdose death of Canfield mother of two
Two people have been secretly indicted for allegedly supplying the drugs that caused the fatal overdose of an Canfield mother or two. Anthony Harris, 39, of Warren has been in the Mahoning County jail since his arrest one week ago on charges of involuntary manslaughter, trafficking in fentanyl, and corrupting another with drugs.
WFMJ.com
Austintown Police say ATV struck cruiser during chase
A 20-year-old Austintown man is accused of leading township police on an ATV chase early Saturday. An officer says he began following the ATV closely followed by a Jeep south on Route 46 from New Road shortly before 3 o’clock in the morning. According to a police report, the...
WFMJ.com
Trumbull Sheriff's canine officer dies after cancer battle
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office lost a dedicated member of the force on Monday. K-9 officer Lord was a member of the Trumbull County Sheriff's Department since 2019, and died after a short battle with cancer. The Trumbull County Sheriff's Facebook stated: "We are heartbroken. We lost one of our...
WFMJ.com
Niles flock license plate reader catches stolen U-Haul truck, driver arrested
The City of Niles' flock license plate reader has proven itself useful to the city, as it identified a stolen U-Haul truck driving through the city allowing officers to pursue it and make an arrest. Police say the truck passed through the city just after 10:30 Monday morning when the...
WFMJ.com
Austintown Trustee absent from meeting as petitioners seek to remove him from office
People asking for signatures to remove Austintown Trustee Steve Kent from office say they are receiving support from the community. 21 News wanted to ask Kent about the petitions, but he was not at Monday night's meeting. The chairman of the board explained a family member of Kent's had surgery.
WFMJ.com
Fire spreads through Youngstown home
Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire at a home on Youngstown's South Side. Dispatchers received a call shortly before 6:30 a.m. Monday that a house was on fire in the area of Indianola and Hunter Avenues. The first crews to arrive found fire inside a home on...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | December 13th
Vindicator file photo / December 14, 1971 | Three Youngstown State University ROTC cadets received their commissions as second lieutenants in the Army Reserve 51 years ago. Lt. Col. Robert J. Fisher, professor of military science, administered the oath to, from left, James A. Black, Jerome M. Brown, and John N. Liberg.
WFMJ.com
Detectives seize fentanyl, handgun from New Castle home
Detectives in Lawrence County seized fentanyl, a firearm and much more from a home in New Castle on Thursday. Detectives conducted a search warrant at a home in the 200 Block of 1st Street in New Castle where they seized 339 pink capsules, which are believed to contain fentanyl, a clear plastic baggie also containing suspected fentanyl, $3,232, a pill press, two digital scales, a cell phone and a 9mm handgun.
WFMJ.com
Mahoning County Dog Warden out of kennels for medium, large dogs, ask public for help
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is calling on the public for help after reporting that they are out of kennels for medium and large breed dogs. The Dog Warden describes this as a "very urgent situation" and says they currently have 88 dogs with 99% of them being strays no one has claimed.
WFMJ.com
Warren mom arrested after toddler found wandering neighborhood at 2 a.m.
A Warren woman has been charged after police found her two-year-old daughter wandering a quarter of a mile from her home just before two o’clock in the morning. Responding to a call from a concerned citizen early Sunday, police say they found the girl wearing a coat, pants and a urine-soaked diaper in the front yard of a home on Douglas Street NW in the Warren Heights apartment complex.
WFMJ.com
GoFundMe opened for special needs teacher who lost home in Poland fire, battling cancer
A GoFundMe has been created for a special needs teacher who had lost his home in a fire over the weekend. The fire broke out in a home on Howell Drive in Poland early Saturday morning at approximately 4:00 a.m. Poland Fire Chief, David "Chip" Comstock says he estimates the fire dealt approximately $200,000 worth of damage to the home.
WFMJ.com
Train crashes into car along tracks in Youngstown
A section of road on Youngstown's east side was blocked after an accident involving a train. The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday along Valley Street. Authorities and witnesses say a southbound Norfolk Southern train hit an empty car that had been left on the tracks. The train's crew...
WFMJ.com
Driver killed in Bazetta Township pickup truck crash
One person is dead following a pickup truck crash in Bazetta Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Sean Ganzhorn of Aurora, Ohio was killed when his Ford F350 went into a ditch and struck two trees at a curve along State Route 46 at 1:35 a.m. Sunday. State...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Councilwomen announce free family ham dinner giveaway
Two members of Youngstown City Council are working with a local business and community organization to offer free ham dinners for the holiday season. Sixth Ward Councilwoman Anita Davis and Fifth Ward Councilwoman Lauren McNally announced that 140 dinners are being assembled that will include a ham, apple pie, cans of corn and beans, as well as a box of hot chocolate.
WFMJ.com
Mahoning County Dog Warden addresses typo on dog license order forms
If you received your dog license order form from the Mahoning County Dog Warden and were shocked at the price, don't worry. The Dog Warden says the price you see is a typo. The order forms mailed out from the Auditor's Office say licenses are $40 per dog. The Dog Warden has since addressed this typo and assured residents that the price is actually $20 per dog.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown trash pick up will not be adjusted for holidays this year
With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Sundays this year, the Youngstown Department of Works announced that residential garbage collection with not be affected by the holidays. The city will be following normal trash pickup days this year. Residents are reminded to place trash cans at the curb the...
WFMJ.com
Calcutta Fire Department invited to one-year anniversary of Kentucky tornado
Calcutta and Hanover Township Firefighters were invited to attend the one-year anniversary of the destructive tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky. The day began with a memorial walk from ground zero to the courthouse, followed by a ceremony at Graves County High School with Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear. Calcutta Fire Chief, Dave...
