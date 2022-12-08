ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Police tase Warren man refusing to leave Niles bar

Police say they used a taser on a Warren man who refused to leave a Niles bar early Sunday. Now that man has been given a jail sentence and ordered never to step foot into the bar again. Officers say 26-year-old Quin’daz Stubbs refused to take his hands out of...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Man cut, two arrested after domestic argument at Girard home

A Girard couple are in the Trumbull County Jail after police were called to investigate a reported stabbing at their home early Tuesday. Heather Pennachio, 29, and Tyler Ohl, 28, were arrested at their South Market Street home on charges of domestic violence. Officers called to the home say Ohl...
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Two secretly indicted for overdose death of Canfield mother of two

Two people have been secretly indicted for allegedly supplying the drugs that caused the fatal overdose of an Canfield mother or two. Anthony Harris, 39, of Warren has been in the Mahoning County jail since his arrest one week ago on charges of involuntary manslaughter, trafficking in fentanyl, and corrupting another with drugs.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown Police say ATV struck cruiser during chase

A 20-year-old Austintown man is accused of leading township police on an ATV chase early Saturday. An officer says he began following the ATV closely followed by a Jeep south on Route 46 from New Road shortly before 3 o’clock in the morning. According to a police report, the...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Trumbull Sheriff's canine officer dies after cancer battle

The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office lost a dedicated member of the force on Monday. K-9 officer Lord was a member of the Trumbull County Sheriff's Department since 2019, and died after a short battle with cancer. The Trumbull County Sheriff's Facebook stated: "We are heartbroken. We lost one of our...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Fire spreads through Youngstown home

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire at a home on Youngstown's South Side. Dispatchers received a call shortly before 6:30 a.m. Monday that a house was on fire in the area of Indianola and Hunter Avenues. The first crews to arrive found fire inside a home on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | December 13th

Vindicator file photo / December 14, 1971 | Three Youngstown State University ROTC cadets received their commissions as second lieutenants in the Army Reserve 51 years ago. Lt. Col. Robert J. Fisher, professor of military science, administered the oath to, from left, James A. Black, Jerome M. Brown, and John N. Liberg.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Detectives seize fentanyl, handgun from New Castle home

Detectives in Lawrence County seized fentanyl, a firearm and much more from a home in New Castle on Thursday. Detectives conducted a search warrant at a home in the 200 Block of 1st Street in New Castle where they seized 339 pink capsules, which are believed to contain fentanyl, a clear plastic baggie also containing suspected fentanyl, $3,232, a pill press, two digital scales, a cell phone and a 9mm handgun.
NEW CASTLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Warren mom arrested after toddler found wandering neighborhood at 2 a.m.

A Warren woman has been charged after police found her two-year-old daughter wandering a quarter of a mile from her home just before two o’clock in the morning. Responding to a call from a concerned citizen early Sunday, police say they found the girl wearing a coat, pants and a urine-soaked diaper in the front yard of a home on Douglas Street NW in the Warren Heights apartment complex.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Train crashes into car along tracks in Youngstown

A section of road on Youngstown's east side was blocked after an accident involving a train. The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday along Valley Street. Authorities and witnesses say a southbound Norfolk Southern train hit an empty car that had been left on the tracks. The train's crew...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Driver killed in Bazetta Township pickup truck crash

One person is dead following a pickup truck crash in Bazetta Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Sean Ganzhorn of Aurora, Ohio was killed when his Ford F350 went into a ditch and struck two trees at a curve along State Route 46 at 1:35 a.m. Sunday. State...
AURORA, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Councilwomen announce free family ham dinner giveaway

Two members of Youngstown City Council are working with a local business and community organization to offer free ham dinners for the holiday season. Sixth Ward Councilwoman Anita Davis and Fifth Ward Councilwoman Lauren McNally announced that 140 dinners are being assembled that will include a ham, apple pie, cans of corn and beans, as well as a box of hot chocolate.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mahoning County Dog Warden addresses typo on dog license order forms

If you received your dog license order form from the Mahoning County Dog Warden and were shocked at the price, don't worry. The Dog Warden says the price you see is a typo. The order forms mailed out from the Auditor's Office say licenses are $40 per dog. The Dog Warden has since addressed this typo and assured residents that the price is actually $20 per dog.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown trash pick up will not be adjusted for holidays this year

With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Sundays this year, the Youngstown Department of Works announced that residential garbage collection with not be affected by the holidays. The city will be following normal trash pickup days this year. Residents are reminded to place trash cans at the curb the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Calcutta Fire Department invited to one-year anniversary of Kentucky tornado

Calcutta and Hanover Township Firefighters were invited to attend the one-year anniversary of the destructive tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky. The day began with a memorial walk from ground zero to the courthouse, followed by a ceremony at Graves County High School with Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear. Calcutta Fire Chief, Dave...
MAYFIELD, KY

