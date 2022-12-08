Read full article on original website
milwaukeemag.com
Bingo Is (Finally) Back at Potawatomi!
After a nearly three-year hiatus, bingo is returning to the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Potawatomi announced that it will celebrate the return of bingo with a New Year’s Eve “bingo bash.” Doors for the event will open at 10 a.m. on Dec. 31 with games beginning at noon at the casino’s Legacy Ballroom.
shepherdexpress.com
Warm Up This Winter at These Cozy Spots
Wisconsin winters are long, cold, and sometimes isolating. After two years of COVID-19 winters cooped up in our houses, it’s time to enjoy cozy spots around town to socialize and sit by someone else’s fireplace for a change. Plus, you don’t have to make your food or pour your own drinks at these places, like you would have to at home.
milwaukeemag.com
14 Beer Events Brewing In Milwaukee This Week: Dec. 15-18
New Barons Brewing Co-op (2018 S. 1st St.) is hosting a holiday party starting at 4 p.m. for member-owners and open to the public at 7 p.m. The event includes a potluck, a holiday market and even a visit by Santa. Try Belgian ale samples from Chimay at Discount Liquor...
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this week
A popular local restaurant is opening a new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. On December 16, 2022, the popular local restaurant Trouble Makers Cocina is opening a new location in Milwaukee.
fox47.com
Brewers' Restaurant To Be Named Later finally gets a name
MILWAUKEE — “Later” is now. The Brewers announced Monday that Restaurant To Be Named Later will be transformed into J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard. Restaurant To Be Named Later had been the name of the space in left field since 2019, replacing Friday’s Front Row. The...
milwaukeemag.com
There’ll Soon Be a Brewery in the Brewers Stadium
The restaurant at American Family Field has not only been named but is also undergoing a full transformation into the J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard, which is set to open in March at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers. The working brewery will feature specialty beer brewed onsite by the...
WBAY Green Bay
Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off stage just a couple of songs into her Christmas concert in Milwaukee after a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the theater. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that video from the Riverside Theater on Saturday night shows what appears...
Southwest offering nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Sarasota
Southwest Airlines will be offering non-stop flights from Milwaukee to the vacation stop of Sarasota, Florida this spring.
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
On Milwaukee
Ninja Japanese Steakhouse to offer three floors of food & entertainment Downtown
It’s been two years since Li Chai Chen purchased the building at 770 N. Milwaukee St. with the goal of transforming the former Catch 22 Bar & Grill (which closed in 2015) into Ninja Japanese Steakhouse. After multiple delays – many a result of the pandemic – the steakhouse...
On Milwaukee
First Look: S'lush Daiquiri Bar and Event Space
A taste of New Orleans popped up in Downtown Milwaukee this weekend when S’lush Daiquiri Bar and Event Space hosted a soft opening in its swanky new digs, 1110 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. S'lush, which is now open to the public, is a play on the words...
milwaukeemag.com
Bobby Portis Volunteered for a Mobile South Side Food Pantry
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin teamed up with the Bobby Portis Foundation to host a mobile South Side food pantry on Monday evening. Portis, a Milwaukee Bucks’ fan favorite, helped hand out pre-packed boxes of healthy foods, funded by his foundation, at a distribution site outside the UMOS headquarters on South Chase Avenue, where cars formed long lines.
lbmjournal.com
Bliffert Lumber & Hardware grows in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Bliffert Lumber & Hardware has merged in Fillinger Millwork, a single-location millwork manufacturer of hardwood moulding and custom millwork products in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The transaction closed on November 30. “My brother and I managed A. Fillinger, Inc. through its fourth generation, and we’re proud of securing a...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Here’s why Milwaukee’s Black Homeownership Rates are low (Plus Resources you can use)
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Regina Williams purchased her first home in 2020 and said the road to buying was a long and rough one, but sleeping in her own...
spectrumnews1.com
Cedarburg rewinds to bygone era as Free Blockbuster comes to town
CEDARBURG, Wis. — People in Cedarburg, Wis. have reason to party like it’s 1999. Residents and visitors can once again “run to Blockbuster” to pick out a movie, just in a different way than they did in the 1980s through mid 2000s. In the age of...
Exotic animals among 100+ pets taken from Milwaukee home; owner arrested
From goats and gaters to dogs and ducks, more than 100 animals were rescued from a Milwaukee home over the weekend. The owner is now facing potential charges.
milwaukeemag.com
The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Dec. 12
There’s kind of a cult around barleywine, with devotees of this rich, malty beer that live by the mantra “Barleywine Is Life.” But even if you aren’t ready to praise Lord Maris (Maris Otter is the name of a variety of malt that’s a cornerstone of the style; listen, I never said it would make sense), it’s an easy style to enjoy when done well. And Third Space Brewing’s new barleywine, Death Blow, is a nice introduction to the style, a heavy, toffee-like flavor profile that’s sweet but not too sweet and leans into its beefy 10% ABV. My afternoon pour of Death Blow after a Saturday of Christmas shopping really hit the spot. It’s a taproom exclusive on draft or in four-packs of 16-ounce cans to take home ($16).
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?
Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
Can small-town solutions for reckless driving work in Milwaukee?
While reckless driving is most apparent in the City of Milwaukee, it’s a problem that stretches to all corners of the state.
WISN
Helicopter used to install new Associated Bank signs
MILWAUKEE — Three new bank signs are hanging high at the River Center in Milwaukee. Crews Sunday morning used a helicopter to install the Associated Bank signs. Associated Bank purchased the complex in 2016 and has been redeveloping the site ever since. The building is considered to be one...
