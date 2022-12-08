There’s kind of a cult around barleywine, with devotees of this rich, malty beer that live by the mantra “Barleywine Is Life.” But even if you aren’t ready to praise Lord Maris (Maris Otter is the name of a variety of malt that’s a cornerstone of the style; listen, I never said it would make sense), it’s an easy style to enjoy when done well. And Third Space Brewing’s new barleywine, Death Blow, is a nice introduction to the style, a heavy, toffee-like flavor profile that’s sweet but not too sweet and leans into its beefy 10% ABV. My afternoon pour of Death Blow after a Saturday of Christmas shopping really hit the spot. It’s a taproom exclusive on draft or in four-packs of 16-ounce cans to take home ($16).

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO