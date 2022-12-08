ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeemag.com

Bingo Is (Finally) Back at Potawatomi!

After a nearly three-year hiatus, bingo is returning to the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Potawatomi announced that it will celebrate the return of bingo with a New Year’s Eve “bingo bash.” Doors for the event will open at 10 a.m. on Dec. 31 with games beginning at noon at the casino’s Legacy Ballroom.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Warm Up This Winter at These Cozy Spots

Wisconsin winters are long, cold, and sometimes isolating. After two years of COVID-19 winters cooped up in our houses, it’s time to enjoy cozy spots around town to socialize and sit by someone else’s fireplace for a change. Plus, you don’t have to make your food or pour your own drinks at these places, like you would have to at home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

14 Beer Events Brewing In Milwaukee This Week: Dec. 15-18

New Barons Brewing Co-op (2018 S. 1st St.) is hosting a holiday party starting at 4 p.m. for member-owners and open to the public at 7 p.m. The event includes a potluck, a holiday market and even a visit by Santa. Try Belgian ale samples from Chimay at Discount Liquor...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox47.com

Brewers' Restaurant To Be Named Later finally gets a name

MILWAUKEE — “Later” is now. The Brewers announced Monday that Restaurant To Be Named Later will be transformed into J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard. Restaurant To Be Named Later had been the name of the space in left field since 2019, replacing Friday’s Front Row. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

There’ll Soon Be a Brewery in the Brewers Stadium

The restaurant at American Family Field has not only been named but is also undergoing a full transformation into the J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard, which is set to open in March at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers. The working brewery will feature specialty beer brewed onsite by the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off stage just a couple of songs into her Christmas concert in Milwaukee after a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the theater. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that video from the Riverside Theater on Saturday night shows what appears...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
On Milwaukee

First Look: S'lush Daiquiri Bar and Event Space

A taste of New Orleans popped up in Downtown Milwaukee this weekend when S’lush Daiquiri Bar and Event Space hosted a soft opening in its swanky new digs, 1110 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. S'lush, which is now open to the public, is a play on the words...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Bobby Portis Volunteered for a Mobile South Side Food Pantry

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin teamed up with the Bobby Portis Foundation to host a mobile South Side food pantry on Monday evening. Portis, a Milwaukee Bucks’ fan favorite, helped hand out pre-packed boxes of healthy foods, funded by his foundation, at a distribution site outside the UMOS headquarters on South Chase Avenue, where cars formed long lines.
MILWAUKEE, WI
lbmjournal.com

Bliffert Lumber & Hardware grows in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Bliffert Lumber & Hardware has merged in Fillinger Millwork, a single-location millwork manufacturer of hardwood moulding and custom millwork products in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The transaction closed on November 30. “My brother and I managed A. Fillinger, Inc. through its fourth generation, and we’re proud of securing a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Dec. 12

There’s kind of a cult around barleywine, with devotees of this rich, malty beer that live by the mantra “Barleywine Is Life.” But even if you aren’t ready to praise Lord Maris (Maris Otter is the name of a variety of malt that’s a cornerstone of the style; listen, I never said it would make sense), it’s an easy style to enjoy when done well. And Third Space Brewing’s new barleywine, Death Blow, is a nice introduction to the style, a heavy, toffee-like flavor profile that’s sweet but not too sweet and leans into its beefy 10% ABV. My afternoon pour of Death Blow after a Saturday of Christmas shopping really hit the spot. It’s a taproom exclusive on draft or in four-packs of 16-ounce cans to take home ($16).
MILWAUKEE, WI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?

Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Helicopter used to install new Associated Bank signs

MILWAUKEE — Three new bank signs are hanging high at the River Center in Milwaukee. Crews Sunday morning used a helicopter to install the Associated Bank signs. Associated Bank purchased the complex in 2016 and has been redeveloping the site ever since. The building is considered to be one...
MILWAUKEE, WI

