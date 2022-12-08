Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Putnam County woman arrested after video shows her hitting man with a disability multiple times
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County woman was arrested earlier this month after surveillance video footage showed her hitting a man with a disability, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Chelsey Renee Payne, 30, of San Mateo was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and...
News4Jax.com
2 Clay County schools put on temporary lockdown after shooting in nearby neighborhood
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Two Clay County schools were put on a precautionary lockdown Tuesday morning following a shooting that left one person injured. According to the Green Cove Police Department, the shooting happened in a neighborhood on Calico Jack Way. Police said there was a fight between...
News4Jax.com
Woman hit, killed by car in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Friday night in Clay County, The Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a man was driving north in the left lane on US-17 at Hibernia Road. When he approached the intersection, Troopers said he did not see the woman and hit her.
News4Jax.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make 5 stops at Winn-Dixie stores across Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Northeast Florida!. The horses will visit five Jacksonville-area Winn-Dixie stores from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17. They will be making stops in Jacksonville, Neptune Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach and the brand-new Grand Cypress Winn-Dixie in St. Johns County. The...
News4Jax.com
WATCH: Oakleaf vs. Sandalwood in the Fortegra Basketball Invitational
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Watch the Oakleaf Golden Knights take on the Sandalwood Saints in the third round of the Fortegra Basketball Invitational on the campus of Florida State College at Jacksonville’s South Campus on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The Fortegra Basketball Invitational is brought to you by CSI Companies and High School 9:12.
News4Jax.com
WATCH: Providence vs. Nease in the Fortegra Basketball Invitational
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Watch the Providence Stallions take on the Nease Panthers in the third round of the Fortegra Basketball Invitational on the campus of Florida State College at Jacksonville’s South Campus on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The Fortegra Basketball Invitational is brought to you by CSI Companies and High School 9:12.
