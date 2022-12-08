ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

News4Jax.com

Woman hit, killed by car in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Friday night in Clay County, The Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a man was driving north in the left lane on US-17 at Hibernia Road. When he approached the intersection, Troopers said he did not see the woman and hit her.
News4Jax.com

WATCH: Oakleaf vs. Sandalwood in the Fortegra Basketball Invitational

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Watch the Oakleaf Golden Knights take on the Sandalwood Saints in the third round of the Fortegra Basketball Invitational on the campus of Florida State College at Jacksonville’s South Campus on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The Fortegra Basketball Invitational is brought to you by CSI Companies and High School 9:12.
News4Jax.com

WATCH: Providence vs. Nease in the Fortegra Basketball Invitational

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Watch the Providence Stallions take on the Nease Panthers in the third round of the Fortegra Basketball Invitational on the campus of Florida State College at Jacksonville’s South Campus on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The Fortegra Basketball Invitational is brought to you by CSI Companies and High School 9:12.
