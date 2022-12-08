Idina Menzel reveals her story in new Disney+ documentary

Idina Menzel is a Tony-winning Broadway star who has also found massive success in the movies.

She’s now telling her own story in a documentary about her life called “Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?” While fans will be learning more about the actress, it turns out she learned more about herself as well.

“I had originally just wanted to document this dream coming true. I was a Long Island girl, I went to New York University. I lived in New York for many years. I always wanted to play in Madison Square Garden,” she explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “I just wanted to document something and not take for granted this incredible opportunity that I had always dreamed of.”

However, things changed once filming began.

“I started to realize that the story was less about a tour doc and all about the stage performance and more about the behind-the-scenes of watching this mother, this woman, try to balance her passion to pursue what she wants to do in her life that makes her happy, but also be present as a mother and a wife,” she revealed.

“It became more about a woman, like a chicken with its head cut off. Trying to get home for trick-or-treating and basketball games and then get on stage and be a human being and do what I need to do for my work.”

The “Wicked” star also worked on another documentary with a more heavy theme, the 2018 shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh . The deadly antisemitic attack killed 11 people.

She sings a song for the documentary’s end credits.

“It’s so beautiful. It’s a tribute to the heroism of those we lost and also the survivors, their friends and their family,” she said. “It really teaches you about forgiveness and the healing process and sort of the idea of hate and violence in our world and how we need to eradicate that in all forms towards any race, creed, sexual orientation or gender.”

The documentary “A Tree of Life: A Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting” is streaming now on HBO Max.

Her documentary about her life “Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?” debuts on Disney+ on Dec. 9.

