OK deputy shoots suspect to protect woman

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a December 7 incident in which a Haskell County deputy shot and injured a suspect that was aiming a gun at a woman.

According to an OSBI release, a Haskell County deputy responded to a 911 call from a residence on East Highway 9 in Stigler at approximately 1 p.m. The caller reported that her husband “was threatening to kill her and was loading a gun at that moment.”

The caller met the deputy upon his arrival at the home. The deputy saw the woman’s husband, Charlie Brown, 62, “down the hall with a long gun pointed at the direction of the female and the deputy.”

According to the report, the deputy moved the woman out of the way and fired his service weapon, hitting Brown twice. The suspect was transported to a nearby Arkansas hospital, where he was treated and released.

Following his release, Brown was arrested and booked into the Haskell County Jail. He is facing one charge of feloniously pointing a firearm and one charge of assault on an officer.

The OSBI investigation is ongoing.

