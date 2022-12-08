ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Christmas surprise delivered bright and early to MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

NBC Los Angeles

Food Pantry: “Help For The Hungry”

Telemundo 52 and NBC4 invite you to a free food pantry. Food delivery will take place at The Foodbank of Southern California located at 1444 San Francisco Ave. in Long Beach on Thursday, December 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (while stocks last, they will be delivered in order of arrival).
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

You’re invited to help clean the beach in Seal Beach

Save Our Beach is organizing a beach cleanup on Saturday, December 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Seal Beach. Meet at the First Street parking lot (15 First Street) in Seal Beach. Please pre-register!. Save Our Beach will provide:. garden gloves. pickers. bags. free parking (please ask!) VANS...
SEAL BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Santa Ana Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Husband and Son

A Santa Ana mother of three died after being shot in front of her husband and son last week. Police believe the intended targets were two teens who were captured on surveillance video running from the gunfire. NBC4 spoke with the woman's husband who is desperately asking the community for...
SANTA ANA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Garden Grove Police Chief to retire at end of year

Garden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRé has notified Garden Grove City Manager Scott Stiles of his decision to retire from the City of Garden Grove, after 32 years of service, three and-a-half-years as police chief. His official retirement date is December 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
foxla.com

Family searching for missing Downey woman with diminished mental capacity

DOWNEY, Calif. - A family in Downey is searching for a woman who's been missing since Dec. 7, and is offering a $1,000 reward for information on her safe return. Regan "Reina" Koeppe has been missing since around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, when her family said she walked away from home. She was last seen on Brock Avenue near Lubec and Suva streets. According to her family, Koeppe is developmentally delayed, with the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.
DOWNEY, CA
CBS LA

Four-Alarm fire rips through vacant strip mall in Long Beach

Firefighters extinguished a Four-Alarm fire at a strip mall in Long Beach Sunday morning. According to Long Beach Fire Department, crews were dispatched at around 3:40 a.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire at a strip mall. The fire, located on Anaheim Street and Olive Avenue, damaged the building, which was said to be vacant as it was undergoing renovations. "Defensive operations were used to extinguish the fire due to significant fire progression and wind conditions encountered during this incident," said LBFD officials. They also noted that due to the severity of the fire and the "drawn down of the fire resources in Long Beach," Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were called for assistance and to backfill their stations. There have been no injuries reported. Investigators were working to determine a cause for the fire. 
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Orange County mother killed by a stray bullet

Family members are mourning after an Orange County mother was killed by a stray bullet fired during an alleged drive-by shooting in Santa Ana on Dec.4. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora, was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred. According to surveillance footage, Mora was walking out of a convenience store […]
SANTA ANA, CA
oc-breeze.com

City of Los Alamitos set to plant 50 new trees

The City of Los Alamitos is continuing its commitment of urban forest expansion with an ambitious goal to plant approximately 50 new trees in the coming weeks. The City recognizes the aesthetic value and environmental significance and has awarded the contract to Moon Valley Nursery for its services of planting various sized Crepe Myrtles starting up along Los Alamitos Boulevard. These mature trees will provide long term benefits to the City and serve as a valuable resource for residents and visitors who frequent the City limits. Among the most common benefits of trees are enhancement of air quality, reduction of sound pollution and overall improvement of quality of life.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana woman killed in drive-by shooting that targeted two teenagers

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 4:27 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of a shooting with a female down at 1400 South Cypress Street. Officers responded and located an adult female in the parking lot of 1473 South Main Street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported her to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
SANTA ANA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Walnut High School senior named winner of 2022 CA-39 Congressional App Challenge

The Office of U.S. Representative Young Kim (CA-39) named Hudson Kaleb Dy, senior at Walnut High School, the winner of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for California’s 39th District. As a first-generation immigrant with family in the earthquake-prone Philippines, Hudson was inspired to create an affordable earthquake warning app...
WALNUT, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey woman with special needs remains missing

DOWNEY — Family and friends of a special needs woman who went missing last week are asking for help finding her, offering a $1,000 reward for her safe return. Regan “Reina” Koeppe, 25, was discovered missing from her Brock Avenue home on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 6. Family says she was last seen at 11:30 pm the night before. She is described as Hispanic, 5 foot tall, and around 132 pounds, and may be wearing a blue jogging suit, beanie, and / or brown hoodie, carrying a black backpack, basketball, and iPod.
DOWNEY, CA
Long Beach Post

Authorities identify woman killed in SUV crash on 405 Freeway in Signal Hill

Authorities today identified a woman who was killed in a crash early Sunday involving an SUV on the 405 Freeway in Signal Hill. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified Beatriz Lopez, 28, of San Juan Capistrano, as the victim in a crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue off-ramp that occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday.
SIGNAL HILL, CA

