Christmas surprise delivered bright and early to MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

NBC Los Angeles
Food Pantry: “Help For The Hungry”
Telemundo 52 and NBC4 invite you to a free food pantry. Food delivery will take place at The Foodbank of Southern California located at 1444 San Francisco Ave. in Long Beach on Thursday, December 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (while stocks last, they will be delivered in order of arrival).
oc-breeze.com
You’re invited to help clean the beach in Seal Beach
Save Our Beach is organizing a beach cleanup on Saturday, December 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Seal Beach. Meet at the First Street parking lot (15 First Street) in Seal Beach. Please pre-register!. Save Our Beach will provide:. garden gloves. pickers. bags. free parking (please ask!) VANS...
foxla.com
South Gate police spread holiday cheer to family whose Christmas donations were stolen
LOS ANGELES - A real life Grinch nearly ruined Christmas for one South Gate family when he stole their holiday decorations. But police refused to just let that go; they stepped in and helped deliver a special Christmas gift to the Carrillo family. "When the Police Officers Association of South...
oc-breeze.com
County of Orange Social Services Agency Cypress Regional Center temporarily closing
The County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA) announced that its Cypress Regional Center at 6100 Chip Ave. will temporarily close beginning December 16, 2022. This location will be closed for approximately a year to allow for necessary construction repairs. In addition to contacting their assigned case worker, SSA clients...
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Ana Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Husband and Son
A Santa Ana mother of three died after being shot in front of her husband and son last week. Police believe the intended targets were two teens who were captured on surveillance video running from the gunfire. NBC4 spoke with the woman's husband who is desperately asking the community for...
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove Police Chief to retire at end of year
Garden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRé has notified Garden Grove City Manager Scott Stiles of his decision to retire from the City of Garden Grove, after 32 years of service, three and-a-half-years as police chief. His official retirement date is December 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and...
foxla.com
Family searching for missing Downey woman with diminished mental capacity
DOWNEY, Calif. - A family in Downey is searching for a woman who's been missing since Dec. 7, and is offering a $1,000 reward for information on her safe return. Regan "Reina" Koeppe has been missing since around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, when her family said she walked away from home. She was last seen on Brock Avenue near Lubec and Suva streets. According to her family, Koeppe is developmentally delayed, with the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.
CBS LA
Four-Alarm fire rips through vacant strip mall in Long Beach
Firefighters extinguished a Four-Alarm fire at a strip mall in Long Beach Sunday morning. According to Long Beach Fire Department, crews were dispatched at around 3:40 a.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire at a strip mall. The fire, located on Anaheim Street and Olive Avenue, damaged the building, which was said to be vacant as it was undergoing renovations. "Defensive operations were used to extinguish the fire due to significant fire progression and wind conditions encountered during this incident," said LBFD officials. They also noted that due to the severity of the fire and the "drawn down of the fire resources in Long Beach," Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were called for assistance and to backfill their stations. There have been no injuries reported. Investigators were working to determine a cause for the fire.
Orange County mother killed by a stray bullet
Family members are mourning after an Orange County mother was killed by a stray bullet fired during an alleged drive-by shooting in Santa Ana on Dec.4. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora, was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred. According to surveillance footage, Mora was walking out of a convenience store […]
oc-breeze.com
City of Los Alamitos set to plant 50 new trees
The City of Los Alamitos is continuing its commitment of urban forest expansion with an ambitious goal to plant approximately 50 new trees in the coming weeks. The City recognizes the aesthetic value and environmental significance and has awarded the contract to Moon Valley Nursery for its services of planting various sized Crepe Myrtles starting up along Los Alamitos Boulevard. These mature trees will provide long term benefits to the City and serve as a valuable resource for residents and visitors who frequent the City limits. Among the most common benefits of trees are enhancement of air quality, reduction of sound pollution and overall improvement of quality of life.
Inmate who walked away from Kearny Mesa halfway house captured
A prison inmate who escaped from a Kearny Mesa halfway house over the weekend was re-arrested Monday in the Los Angeles area, authorities reported.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana woman killed in drive-by shooting that targeted two teenagers
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 4:27 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of a shooting with a female down at 1400 South Cypress Street. Officers responded and located an adult female in the parking lot of 1473 South Main Street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported her to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
Massive chunks of ice crash through Diamond Bar family's home while they watched TV
Massive chunks of ice crashed through the roof of a Diamond Bar family's home while they were watching TV as SoCal continues to see winter weather.
oc-breeze.com
Walnut High School senior named winner of 2022 CA-39 Congressional App Challenge
The Office of U.S. Representative Young Kim (CA-39) named Hudson Kaleb Dy, senior at Walnut High School, the winner of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for California’s 39th District. As a first-generation immigrant with family in the earthquake-prone Philippines, Hudson was inspired to create an affordable earthquake warning app...
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey woman with special needs remains missing
DOWNEY — Family and friends of a special needs woman who went missing last week are asking for help finding her, offering a $1,000 reward for her safe return. Regan “Reina” Koeppe, 25, was discovered missing from her Brock Avenue home on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 6. Family says she was last seen at 11:30 pm the night before. She is described as Hispanic, 5 foot tall, and around 132 pounds, and may be wearing a blue jogging suit, beanie, and / or brown hoodie, carrying a black backpack, basketball, and iPod.
Palos Verdes Estates landslide triggers beach closure, sparks concern ahead of weekend rain
Crews responded to Palos Verdes Estates after a large landslide that triggered a beach closure Friday morning.
Storm system moves into Southern California, prompting street closures in flooded areas
Steady rain was falling across Southern California on Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads.
Long Beach Post
Authorities identify woman killed in SUV crash on 405 Freeway in Signal Hill
Authorities today identified a woman who was killed in a crash early Sunday involving an SUV on the 405 Freeway in Signal Hill. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified Beatriz Lopez, 28, of San Juan Capistrano, as the victim in a crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue off-ramp that occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday.
thedowneypatriot.com
Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center recognized as a ‘Best Hospital’ in maternity care
DOWNEY – Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a high performing “Best Hospital” in maternity care for 2022-23. Downey Medical Center joined 10 other Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Southern California in being listed on U.S. News’ national list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.
southarkansassun.com
Dad Arrested After Killing 1-Year-Old Infant Daughter By Throwing Her Off A Bridge in Long Beach, California
Jayveyon Burley was arrested for throwing his daughter off a bridge in Long Beach, California. The remains of the dead 1-year-old infant Leilani Dream Burley were found in the Los Angeles River, says Lang. On December 4, 2022, Inglewood, California police were contacted about a possible missing child. The call...
