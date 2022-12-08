Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
New Hampshire seeing higher levels of flu activity sooner than years past
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The plans for family gatherings are in full swing, and doctors say part of that plan should include getting your flu shot. Doctors say they're starting to see higher levels of the flu sooner, and this uptick affects everyone, even if you're not worried about catching the virus.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire woman dead after crash in New Mexico
TAOS, N.M. — A New Hampshire woman is dead after a crash in New Mexico. The local sheriff said Gina Rowena Weathers, 52, and her brother, from California, were killed when their vehicle rolled over last Friday morning. Her sister, who also lives in New Hampshire, was hospitalized. There...
WCAX
Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders
Police arrested a Ferrisburgh man who they say led them on a short pursuit. COVID rates remain low in Vermont; uptake of booster shots lagging. Health officials say coronavirus rates remain low in Vermont, and so does the number of Vermonters getting updated booster shots. Santa trades sleigh for helicopter...
WMUR.com
Watch: Top New Hampshire bobcat videos of 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many local users shared great videos of bobcats around New Hampshire this year. Some felines were hunting, fighting and leading their kittens. There are around 1,400 bobcats in the state, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game and University of New Hampshire researchers. Bobcats get their...
WMUR.com
Suspect in 1988 Lockerbie bombing that killed 270 people including two Granite Staters appears in court
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Federal prosecutors say they will not seek the death penalty against the man accused of building the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. He made his first court appearance Monday, nearly 34 years after the attack that killed 270 people, including...
manchesterinklink.com
Housing insecurity increases while rent assistance ends
MANCHESTER, NH – Despite a temporary reprieve with an influx of emergency funding last week approved by the Executive Council, changing circumstances in the state may soon cause homelessness to increase, even as services and volunteers struggle to meet the needs of the community. For a year and a...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire closings, delays reported as light snow blankets part of state
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Closings and delays were reported Monday morning as the state dealt with a bout of mostly light snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Monday morning because of the icy road conditions following Sunday's snow.Check the latest list here.
WMUR.com
Hollis state representative says he's first Chinese-American in New Hampshire State House
HOLLIS, N.H. — A Hollis state representative says he's the first Chinese-American in the New Hampshire State House. Ben Ming just won his spot in the 2022 midterm elections. He says he first ran in 2020 when the pandemic started. He ended up losing — something he said motivated him to come back and try again.
Viruses are Rapidly Spreading: Are Mask Mandates Back in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts communities are dealing with increased rates of COVID, RSV, and flu to the point where many students in school systems throughout the commonwealth are staying home. Likewise, many folks have been masking up again when they are out and about, particularly if they are around other people. This makes sense since all of these viruses are strong and spreading. I myself have noticed when I'm out grocery shopping in the Berkshires that more and more people are wearing masks. About 50 percent of shoppers have a mask on whereas a few months ago, that number was greatly reduced.
WMUR.com
Third man arrested in connection with Martha's Vineyard bank robbery; New Hampshire man also charged
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — A third person is facing charges in connection with a bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard. Romane Clayton, of Jamaica, is charged with being an accessory after the fact. Investigators said three men, including one from New Hampshire, wore disguises and stole $39,000 from the bank...
Another Major Health Issue Has Increased in Massachusetts Due to the Pandemic
Massachusetts residents have felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in a variety of ways including the physical ailments of the coronavirus. In addition, the loss of jobs along with the uncertainty of being able to pay bills and provide food and shelter for families are all a result of the pandemic. Needless to say, the pandemic has made for some very stressful times and Massachusetts is no exception.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 12, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters saw a bout of light snow Sunday night into Monday morning, leading to some snow accumulation in parts of the state. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
WMUR.com
National Guard uses helicopter to bring gifts to children in northern New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire National Guard is making sure presents are delivered to children all over the state this year by taking to the skies. As part of Operation Santa Claus, the National Guard is using a helicopter to bring gifts to children in the northern part of New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in...
What NH loses if it no longer goes first in the presidential primary
Presidential candidates walking in parades and chatting with diners at the local greasy spoon. The national press corps tagging along for stump speeches at barbecues and veterans halls. A never-ending stream of televised political ads and candidate Q&As. Every four years, New Hampshire becomes the center of the American political universe, all thanks to the […] The post What NH loses if it no longer goes first in the presidential primary appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com
Transportation officials ask drivers to go slowly on roads as snow arrives in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A steady, light snow is accumulating in some parts of New Hampshire Sunday evening. There was a thin layer of snow on the roadways around 10 p.m., but nothing too significant. News 9 crew saw several crashes on the way to Hooksett. The highways looked relatively...
laconiadailysun.com
WGME
New Hampshire Police makes 11 arrests at DUI checkpoint
PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police monitored a DUI checkpoint resulting in the issuance of 40 citations, 130 Warnings, and 11 arrests. On Friday evening through the early morning hours of Saturday, New Hampshire State police monitored a DUI checkpoint in conjunction with the Portsmouth Police Department.
NH Traffic Alert: Spaulding Turnpike to Temporarily Close Tuesday
The Spaulding Turnpike will close early Tuesday afternoon to allow for further investigation of Monday afternoon's fatal crash. The highway will be closed in both directions between Exit 6 (Routes 9 and 108) in Dover and Exit 7 (Route 125) in Rochester between noon and 2 p.m. New Hampshire State...
