Critical race theory-related ideas found in mandatory programs at 58 of top 100 US medical schools: report
CriticalRace.org found that 58 of the nation’s top 100 medical schools have some form of mandatory student training or coursework related to Critical Race Theory (CRT).
ajmc.com
IHI Announces National Coalition Aiming For Systemic Change in Health Equity
The novel coalition was announced at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) Forum, which took place December 4-7 in Orlando, Florida. The Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and American Medical Association (AMA) will spearhead a new National Coalition for Equity in Health Care, which aims to catalyze individuals and organizations committed to health equity and justice to build, change, and transform health care with shared solutions and collective actions.
infomeddnews.com
How Healthcare Organizations Can Ace Remote Work
The concept of remote work has been around in sectors like IT and travel, but some industries did not embrace it until the pandemic pushed them into the zone. Healthcare is one of them because treating patients from miles away sounds impossible. While telehealth was around before the pandemic, it became commonplace in the new normal. In fact, patients no longer expect to visit clinics and hospitals unless they require invasive procedures and critical care. Remote care can be convenient, safe, and effective, provided healthcare organizations manage their processes effectively. You will probably have a process in place if you run a medical facility. But you must do your bit to ace remote work in the new normal. Here are some tips for healthcare organizations looking to go the extra mile with remote patient care.
MedicalXpress
Digital health care, location optimization and road improvements recommended to improve health care in Ho Chi Minh City
The quality and accessibility of health care plays a crucial role in preventing and mitigating health problems. A study conducted in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest city of 9 million residents, showed that people living in the city's established and new urban areas have access to better-quality and better-accessible health care than people living in the suburban areas. According to the researchers, digital health care, road improvements and better urban planning could be used to promote more equal health care in a cost-effective manner.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Keynote: A Conversation with CHIME Founder John Glaser of Harvard Medical School
Keynote: A Conversation with CHIME Founder John Glaser of Harvard Medical School. December 9, 2022: It started with a doodle on a napkin and has grown into a movement that’s helping to transform healthcare. John Glaser, Executive in Residence at Harvard Medical School is the man who helped found CHIME and envisioned the formal role of CIO. How has CHIME evolved over the years? How does it help CIOs to network, share ideas and support each other? What is the CIO of the Past? The CIO of the Present? The CIO of the Future? How did the CIO role transform from the sole authority on IT to team player? How can CIO’s pay it forward to the next generation of leaders?
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Diversity in Clinical Trials Research with Carmen Villar
Diversity in Clinical Trials Research with Carmen Villar. The power of NMF is its ability to empower and uplift the next generation of healthcare leaders. Listen to how Carmen Villar, Vice President of Social Business Innovation at Merck & Co is #reimagininghealthcar by elevating the intersection of social and business impact while striving to create sustainable health systems to support improved health and well-being globally.
MedicalXpress
Prudent health care approach key to transforming health and care system, says think tank
A prudent approach to health and care, incorporating the values people, patients and local communities attribute to their health and care services, is key to transforming the health and care system. Leaders from Welsh health and care think tank the Bevan Commission, writing in the Journal of the Royal Society...
Corporate Partners Launch New Coalition to Help End HIV in the U.S.
This content is from Harold J. Phillips, MRP, Director, Office of National AIDS Policy, The White House. Since the National HIV/AIDS Strategy (NHAS) was released one year ago, I’ve often remarked that it is a national strategy, not just a federal one, and in order to achieve the goal of ending the HIV epidemic in the U.S. by 2030 we need the participation of all sectors of society. So, for me, a highlight of last week’s observance of World AIDS Day was a roundtable meeting I hosted focused on accelerating public-private partnerships to end the HIV epidemic.
Medical Record-Sharing Ranks High Among Patients’ Demands
Patients want an all-in-one healthcare platform, especially for efficient medical record-sharing between providers. More than ever, consumers across sectors expect a more simplified online experience to meet the challenges of busy modern life, which extends to their interactions with medical care. Providers are increasingly aware that they must connect with their patients online and in person. The simplicity of an all-in-one digital platform can provide a more streamlined approach to costly administrative tasks that can bloat office overhead.
