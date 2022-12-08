Read full article on original website
Kirkus Reviews
Dominique Lapierre Dies at 91
Dominique Lapierre, the bestselling author of The City of Joy and co-author of Is Paris Burning?, has died at 91, Agence France-Presse reports. Lapierre, a native of Châtelaillon-Plage, France, spent time in New Orleans as a teenager, and was educated at Lafayette College in Pennsylvania. He served in the French army, where he befriended an American soldier named Larry Collins.
nftplazas.com
Lost Jimi Hendrix Photography Re-Emerges on The Blockchain
In ’67, high-flying celebrity photographer Donald Silverstein caught up with the late guitar legend Jimi Hendrix. Resulting in an intimate photoshoot as the master musician prepared to release his second studio album. Back then, this meeting of artistic talents resulted in two of Jimi Hendrix’s most iconic photographs. However,...
Ashley Bickerton, Indefinable Artist Who Lampooned Consumerism with Passion, Dies at 63
Ashley Bickerton, an artist who became the toast of the New York art world in the 1980s, only to depart the scene in a surprise move during the ’90s, died on Wednesday at 63 in Bali, Indonesia. Last year, he was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, which impacts the nervous system and can prove debilitating. A representative for Gagosian, the mega-gallery that began representing Bickerton earlier this year, confirmed his death. Gagosian is planning a show of his work for 2023. “Ashley had a rebellious and singular voice in the art world that continuously captured the ethos of...
‘Schoolhouse Rock’ co-creator George Newall dead at 88
George Newall, the co-creator of the educational musical cartoon series “Schoolhouse Rock,” has died. He was 88. Newall’s wife, Lisa Maxwell, told the New York Times he died of cardiopulmonary arrest Nov. 30 in a New York hospital. Born June 17, 1934, the advertising executive and jazz pianist was the last living founding member of “Schoolhouse Rock.” The children’s series — which ran from 1973 to 1984 before being revived in the 1990s — set math, civics, science and grammar lessons to music. The idea stemmed from a conversation Newall, then a creative director at the McCaffrey & McCall advertising...
Bernadette Mayer, Celebrated Poet Who Broke the Boundaries of Art-Making, Has Died at 77
Bernadette Mayer, a poet, publisher, and artist who wrote with a singular stream of consciousness, died on November 22 at the age of 77. Artforum first reported news of her death. Meyer’s prolific output challenged conventions, eschewing order for automatic expression and speaking bluntly on the experience of motherhood. She first gained critical acclaim for her durational experiment Memory, in which she paired one roll of film shot every day for a month in 1971 with voiceover narration. A central figure of the New York small-press community, she published a number of significant writers, earning praise because she had a keen eye...
Adriano Pedrosa, Curator Behind Celebrated ‘Afro-Atlantic Histories’ Show, Wins $25,000 Prize
Adriano Pedrosa, the curator behind an acclaimed series of exhibitions that’s been credited with dramatically expanding art history, has won a $25,000 award given out by Bard College’s Center for Curatorial Studies. He is the 2023 recipient of the Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence, which has gone to an array of well-regarded curators, from Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev to Okwui Enwezor. He is one of the few Latin American curators to have ever won the award. Pedrosa is the artistic director of the Museu de Arte de São Paulo, where he has initiated the “Histórias” series, whose aim is to think through under-recognized...
Kirkus Reviews
Discovering Novelist Mary Wesley, Late Bloomer
After finishing work on this year’s Kirkus Prize and the Best Fiction issue, I found myself wanting to read some older books—not recent titles that I missed, and not classics, but ones that have been sitting on my shelves for years. These are books that have been through several moves without being weeded out, books that I’d just never had time for. The first thing I found myself pulling from the shelf was a collection of Mary Wesley paperbacks I acquired sometime in the early 1990s when Penguin was promoting her backlist.
The 10 Best Nonfiction Books of 2022
The memoirs, essay collections, and biographies that dared us to think deeply about our world
Upworthy
Inspirational Native American ballerinas 'The Five Moons' to feature on $1 coin
In 2023, a celebrated group of ballerinas will appear on the Native American $1 coin. The coins will feature Maria Tallchief in a balletic pose with four other ballerinas in the background who are Marjorie Tallchief, Yvonne Chouteau, Rosella Hightower, and Moscelyne Larkin and they are also symbolic of thousands they inspired through their dance, together the five are called the “Five Moons.”
The Many Lives of ‘The Hours’ Echo Through Contemporary Opera
It may be hard for devoted cinephiles to imagine anyone other than Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, and Julianne Moore as the three leads in “The Hours,” but trust that The Metropolitan Opera found their counterparts in the classical world. Michael Cunningham’s 1998 novel gets a third life, fitting for its tripartite story structure, in the Met’s poetic adaptation of the poignant story of three women living the same day across decades. Renée Fleming, Kelli O’Hara, and Joyce DiDonato lead The Met’s gorgeous new production, gathering three of the singing world’s most revered divas onto one stage for a rare collaboration. This...
Comments / 0