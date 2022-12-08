Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Soak Up SoCal Cool at VEA In the Heart of Newport BeachRebekah BartonNewport Beach, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
lagunabeachindy.com
HELP CREATE GREAT FUTURES
Since 1953 the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has provided a positive and healthy learning environment for local youth. We believe every child has the potential to thrive, no matter their circumstances, and through the power of a positive Club experience we can change a child’s trajectory for a lifetime. Our mission is to help every member reach their full potential by ensuring they have access to the tools they need to pursue greatness.
lagunabeachindy.com
Holiday Digest: Scrooge Delivers
December 2021 began with a surprise call from our Laguna neighbors. We were driving home after ushering South Coast Repertory’s first live performance of A Christmas Carol since 2019. As we got nearer, our sense of post-pandemic normalcy gave way to anxiety. They had something urgent to tell us. What could possibly be up?
lagunabeachindy.com
City Council Looking For New Committee and Board Members
Interested in becoming more involved with City matters? The Laguna Beach City Council is accepting applications for the following committees and boards: Design Review Board, Environmental Sustainability Committee, Heritage Committee, Parking, Traffic, & Circulation Committee, Recreation Committee, Housing and Human Services Committee, Audit Review & Investment Advisory Committee, and View Restoration Committee.
lagunabeachindy.com
Letter: Senior’s Thanksgiving Dinner A Lovely Day
I was recently approached by John, the manager of Vista Aliso Senior Housing here in Laguna Beach to help serve Thanksgiving dinner to the seniors who would otherwise be alone that day. Gelson’s provided the already prepared turkey and ham. The residents of the community each brought a side dish to accompany the meal. The tables and decorations were beautifully set up by Margaret. The residents and friends all commented on how they were so thankful for such a lovely day!
lagunabeachindy.com
Town Crier: Week of Dec. 9
Holiday Sing-Along on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Garden Park from 2 to 4 p.m. Bring your singing voices, joyous spirit, treat or snack to share—an event for the whole family. Members of the Garden Band will lead the singing. Enjoy the South Laguna Community Garden Park at 31610 Coast Highway. For more information and to donate SouthLaguna.org/garden.
lagunabeachindy.com
Street Beat: Week of Dec. 9
Bench warrant. Jason Cody West, 37, of Murrieta was arrested on suspicion of a bench warrant. He was held at $20,000 bail. Bench warrant, Vehicle theft, Richard Christopher Torres, 36, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of felony bench warrant, misdemeanor bench warrant, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was held at $34,000 bail.
lagunabeachindy.com
Sports Update: Week of Dec. 9
FOOTBALL (11-4) Breakers Lose So Cal Shootout 56-55 Laguna’s State Title dreams will have to wait until next season as the Breakers could not contain the Stanley Brothers from Granada Hills (Darrel, a (Utah commit, and Dijon) plus their third back, Kanye Martin when the home team needed to catch their breath. Every time Laguna answered or looked like they could pull away, Granada Hills pulled off a big run to forge ahead. Eleven lead changes in the contest and 111 points scored – not a school record but just short of the 62-56 shootout with Calvary Chapel in 2013 when Nathan Lancaster set the Orange County game rushing record with 547 yards.
Comments / 0