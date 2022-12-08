FOOTBALL (11-4) Breakers Lose So Cal Shootout 56-55 Laguna’s State Title dreams will have to wait until next season as the Breakers could not contain the Stanley Brothers from Granada Hills (Darrel, a (Utah commit, and Dijon) plus their third back, Kanye Martin when the home team needed to catch their breath. Every time Laguna answered or looked like they could pull away, Granada Hills pulled off a big run to forge ahead. Eleven lead changes in the contest and 111 points scored – not a school record but just short of the 62-56 shootout with Calvary Chapel in 2013 when Nathan Lancaster set the Orange County game rushing record with 547 yards.

GRANADA HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO