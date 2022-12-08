Shelby County assistant District Attorney arrested for DUI, records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An assistant to the Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly driving under the influence in Memphis and knocking down a utility pole with her car, according to her arrest affidavit.

Court documents said that Monica Timmerman, 46, was taken into custody after a crash just after 10:15 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North.

Timmerman told officers that she had just left the Blue Monkey, where she said she drank vodka and Sprite, court documents said. The documents did not say if it was the downtown Blue Monkey or the one on Madison Avenue, which is about a mile from the crash.

According to the D.A.’s office, Timmerman attended the office’s holiday party Wednesday evening, where guests were responsible for purchasing their own beverages.

She said that she was driving northbound on East Parkway South from Interstate 40 but police noted that those two roads are not connected.

Court documents said that an officer found a utility pole nearby believed to have been knocked by the driver.

According to the documents, Timmerman’s speech was slurred and she “could not give officers any exact answer on what happened.” She also said that she was “not sure” where she was when police arrived at the crash, court documents said.

Officers then took her to the police’s DUI Office.

Court documents said that MLGW arrived at the scene to move the downed utility pole.

She was charged with DUI, failure to exercise due care and striking a highway fixture, court documents said.

Timmer was sworn in as an Assistant District Attorney (ADA) on Nov. 15. In a tweet, the DA’s office said that Timmerman works with a team that handles cases in the county’s Mental Health Court and Criminal Court 2.

In a statement Thursday, the D.A.’s office said that Timmerman is still employed there. It reads in full below:

“The SCDAG Office is aware of the incident involving ADA Timmerman. We acknowledge that a DUI is a serious matter. ADA Timmerman is still employed with the SCDAG Office. Because this is an active case we cannot comment further; we will let the justice process run its course. Meanwhile, DA Mulroy will recuse the office from the case and seek a pro tem appointment of an independent prosecutor.”

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.