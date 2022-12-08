ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Police investigating vandalism at church in Downingtown

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- In Chester County, police are investigating vandalism at a church. It happened over the weekend at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Downingtown.A priest from the church says four religious statues were damaged.Despite the crime, he says this is an opportunity to practice forgiveness.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
WGAL

Motorcycle rider in critical condition, police say

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in Lancaster County. According to investigators, a motorcycle operated by by a 64-year-old man from Myerstown entered the intersection of Route 72 and Cider Press Road, after passing a stopped vehicle at a posted stop sign.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Road rage on I-95 near Philadelphia International Airport leads to gunfire exchange

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A road rage incident on I-95 ended in a gunfire exchange on Sunday morning. Police say the incident happened around 8 a.m. on the southbound side near Exit 12. Police say a newer-model white Kia K5 sedan driver opened fire on a golden SUV after a dispute. The car was hit several times on the passenger door.The Kia driver is described as male, heavy built and in his 30sThe driver of the SUV then returned fire in self-defense, officials say. The Kia driver then fled southbound taking the exits 12A and 12B.Exit 12 is near Philadelphia International Airport.The SUV driver did not sustain any injuries, police say.Police are asking you to contact them if you have any information on this case. You may call 911 or (215) 452-5216.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA

- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Critical In Manheim Route 72 Crash

A motorcyclist was in critical condition after a crash on Route 72 in Manheim Friday, Dec. 9, authorities said.The Myerstown man, 64, was going into the intersection after passing a stopped vehicle at a stop sign when another vehicle going across the intersection struck the motorcyclist, attempting…
MANHEIM, PA
CBS Philly

Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. Right now, investigators have not filed charges.A spokesperson for the Bucks...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Murder Suspect Nabbed In Bucks County, Police Say

A New Jersey man wanted for murder was arrested in Bucks County early on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. David Holland, 30, was wanted on a homicide charge in Trenton when police in Falls Township researched his temporary vehicle registration tag and learned he had an active arrest warrant, officials said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy