Gunshot Victim At Schuylkill Blaze That Killed 2 Firefighters ID'd: Reports
A man found dead at the scene of a Schuylkill County house fire that killed two firefighters died as the result of a gunshot to the head, multiple outlets write. As Daily Voice has previously reported, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, responded to…
Passenger In Single-Car South Jersey Crash Has Died, Driver Charged
A passenger in a one-vehicle crash in Salem County has died of their injuries, authorities said. The vehicle struck a tree and the front-seat passenger, Merna Ramon Gonzalez, 20, of Bridgeton, was fatally injured last month. She was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital, Camden, and died on Dec. 5, New Jersey State Police said.
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
Police investigating vandalism at church in Downingtown
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- In Chester County, police are investigating vandalism at a church. It happened over the weekend at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Downingtown.A priest from the church says four religious statues were damaged.Despite the crime, he says this is an opportunity to practice forgiveness.
Crews on scene of building fire in York County
Crews are on the scene of a fire in an apartment building in York County. According to emergency dispatchers, the fire is in the 100 block of Henrietta Street in Red Lion.
Authorities ID 22-Year-Old Victim Of Fatal Gloucester County Shooting
Authorities have identified the 22-year-old victim of a shooting in Gloucester County.The gunman remained at large.The preliminary investigation indicated that at 1:06 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, Glassboro police officers responded to the 200 block of University Boulevard for a report of gunshots. Ac…
Motorcycle rider in critical condition, police say
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in Lancaster County. According to investigators, a motorcycle operated by by a 64-year-old man from Myerstown entered the intersection of Route 72 and Cider Press Road, after passing a stopped vehicle at a posted stop sign.
SUV crashes into Delaware nursing home
The SUV narrowly missed oxygen tanks, which can explode.
Road rage on I-95 near Philadelphia International Airport leads to gunfire exchange
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A road rage incident on I-95 ended in a gunfire exchange on Sunday morning. Police say the incident happened around 8 a.m. on the southbound side near Exit 12. Police say a newer-model white Kia K5 sedan driver opened fire on a golden SUV after a dispute. The car was hit several times on the passenger door.The Kia driver is described as male, heavy built and in his 30sThe driver of the SUV then returned fire in self-defense, officials say. The Kia driver then fled southbound taking the exits 12A and 12B.Exit 12 is near Philadelphia International Airport.The SUV driver did not sustain any injuries, police say.Police are asking you to contact them if you have any information on this case. You may call 911 or (215) 452-5216.
Man in critical condition after motorcycle is struck by vehicle in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is in critical condition at the hospital after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle on Friday afternoon. Police say the 64-year-old Myerstown man was at the intersection of Route 72 and Cider Press Road when he passed a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign.
State Police: Road rage suspect wanted for shooting at woman driving on I-95 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Chaotic scenes on I-95 South Sunday morning as police say road rage sparked a shootout between two vehicles. Pennsylvania State Police say a female victim was approaching Exit 12 towards Philadelphia when shots were fired from the suspected vehicle. One bullet struck the chrome molding of the front...
3 statues at Chester County church vandalized
A priest from Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Downingtown notified parishioners of the incident during Sunday's service.
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA
- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
Family-owned, Lancaster based cafe & bakery is coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A family-owned cafe and bakery named ‘Mill 72’ is soon opening a new location in Lebanon County. Mill 72, established back in 2018, officially opened its first location in Manheim in Feb. 2019, according to co-owner of Mill 72 Brian Miller. The cafe...
Gunfire Exchanged In I-95 Road Rage Shooting In Philadelphia: Police
Two drivers exchanged gunfire in a road rage shooting on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Sunday, Dec. 11, police said.The victim was heading south approaching Exit 12 when a driver in a Kia K5 sedan opened fire during a dispute around 7:50 a.m., hitting the victim's chrome molding of the front pas…
Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
Motorcyclist Critical In Manheim Route 72 Crash
A motorcyclist was in critical condition after a crash on Route 72 in Manheim Friday, Dec. 9, authorities said.The Myerstown man, 64, was going into the intersection after passing a stopped vehicle at a stop sign when another vehicle going across the intersection struck the motorcyclist, attempting…
Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. Right now, investigators have not filed charges.A spokesperson for the Bucks...
NJ Murder Suspect Nabbed In Bucks County, Police Say
A New Jersey man wanted for murder was arrested in Bucks County early on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. David Holland, 30, was wanted on a homicide charge in Trenton when police in Falls Township researched his temporary vehicle registration tag and learned he had an active arrest warrant, officials said.
