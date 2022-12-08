ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TX

scttx.com

U.S. 59 On-ramp Scene of Truck-tractor Crash in Tenaha

December 12, 2022 - The U.S. Highway 59 North on-ramp in Tenaha was the scene of an 18-wheeler roll over crash Saturday, December 10, 2022. Emergency personnel with the Tenaha Volunteer Fire Department, Shelby County Sheriff's Department, and EMS personnel responded to the scene to assist those involved in the crash.
TENAHA, TX
scttx.com

DPS Investigates Two-vehicle Crash in Tenaha

December 12, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler truck tractor and a passenger car in Tenaha on December 9, 2022. According to DPS Trooper Keith Jones, at 6:50pm a white 2006 Peterbilt 379 truck-tractor driven by Miroslaw Sek, 58,...
TENAHA, TX
K945

Deadly Crash on Buncombe Road

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a major crash just after 7A Monday morning. One woman died, and another was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. According to the deputies' report, a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling west crossed over the center dividing line into the opposing lane of traffic...
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Body found in Shreveport identified as missing man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says the body found late Monday morning in a neighborhood south of Shreveport‘s main post office is a man reported missing nearly two weeks ago. Leo Johnson 48, was reported missing on November 30 from the 5900 block...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Missing Shreveport man found dead

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man reported missing almost two weeks ago was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main U.S. Post office. Leo Johnson, 48, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, was found by a passerby just after 11 a.m. near a recycling center in the 2400 block of Bell Street. That's south off Texas Avenue near the postal facility and St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

Water outage reported in Lufkin due to pipe burst

LUFKIN, Texas — There is a water outage in Lufkin after a pipe burst earlier in the 1300 block of Live Oak Lane. According to a press release, city crews are currently on the scene making repairs, but it might be several more hours until service is restored to the Brookhollow area.
LUFKIN, TX
KSLA

SPD, special response team on scene of standoff for over 12 hours; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a domestic call at 7:57 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at a residence in the 6200 block of Border Lane. Upon arrival, an officer was able to secure the victim. However, the suspect, 28-year-old O.B. Washington, then closed the door to the home and refused to exit. The officer moved the victim to a safe area and called for backup.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Fatal crash claims life of Coushatta man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a man is dead after a one-vehicle crash that happened just before 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 371, just north of La. Highway 531. Officials say Paul Born, 57, was driving a 2023 Chevrolet...
COUSHATTA, LA
KTBS

Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash

MINDEN, La. -- A Coushatta man died early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Webster Parish. Troopers said Paul Born, 57, was driving his 2023 Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 371 when he left the road, hit an embankment, went through a creek and a struck a tree.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
scttx.com

2022 Tenaha Christmas Parade Photos

December 13, 2022 - Tenaha residents and vendors lined the streets in Tenaha as the Christmas parade traveled Wall Street on Saturday, December 11, 2022. After the parade passed through town, Santa set up in front of the fire department and children were able to visit with him. The event...
TENAHA, TX
ktalnews.com

Police: Foul play not suspected in fatal shooting at south Shreveport hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say foul play is not suspected in a fatal shooting at a hotel in south Shreveport late Friday morning. According to emergency dispatch records, police responded to a call reporting a shooting at the Comfort Inn on Healthplex Drive just after 11 a.m. Friday. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later.
SHREVEPORT, LA

