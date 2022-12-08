Read full article on original website
U.S. 59 On-ramp Scene of Truck-tractor Crash in Tenaha
December 12, 2022 - The U.S. Highway 59 North on-ramp in Tenaha was the scene of an 18-wheeler roll over crash Saturday, December 10, 2022. Emergency personnel with the Tenaha Volunteer Fire Department, Shelby County Sheriff's Department, and EMS personnel responded to the scene to assist those involved in the crash.
DPS Investigates Two-vehicle Crash in Tenaha
December 12, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler truck tractor and a passenger car in Tenaha on December 9, 2022. According to DPS Trooper Keith Jones, at 6:50pm a white 2006 Peterbilt 379 truck-tractor driven by Miroslaw Sek, 58,...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed tree leads to three-vehicle accident on HWY 80 at Marshall city limits
MARSHALL, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a crash affecting traffic on Highway 80 West. According to the HCSO, a tree fell near east of Tom Lay Road on Hwy. 80 at the Marshall city limits which led to a three-vehicle accident. Details...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree across US 80 in Marshall leads to 3-car crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tree across the roadway has caused a 3-car crash, according to Harrison County officials. Authorities said the crash happened on Highway 80 west at the Marshall city limits.
Deadly Crash on Buncombe Road
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a major crash just after 7A Monday morning. One woman died, and another was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. According to the deputies' report, a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling west crossed over the center dividing line into the opposing lane of traffic...
Body found in Shreveport identified as missing man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says the body found late Monday morning in a neighborhood south of Shreveport‘s main post office is a man reported missing nearly two weeks ago. Leo Johnson 48, was reported missing on November 30 from the 5900 block...
Hours-long standoff in Bossier City ends with suspect in custody
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A four-hour long standoff with an armed man ended peacefully early Monday morning due to the efforts of Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, the city said Monday in a news release. At approximately 2 a.m., BCPD dispatch received a call from a concerned resident at...
Standoff scene cleared after more than 12 hours; SPD searches for suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for a suspect in what they describe as a violent domestic incident that led to a 12-hour standoff Sunday night into Monday morning. O.B. Washington, 28, is wanted on multiple charges related to the standoff in the 6200 block of Border Lane. Police...
Water outage reported in Lufkin due to pipe burst
LUFKIN, Texas — There is a water outage in Lufkin after a pipe burst earlier in the 1300 block of Live Oak Lane. According to a press release, city crews are currently on the scene making repairs, but it might be several more hours until service is restored to the Brookhollow area.
SPD, special response team on scene of standoff for over 12 hours; suspect sought
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a domestic call at 7:57 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at a residence in the 6200 block of Border Lane. Upon arrival, an officer was able to secure the victim. However, the suspect, 28-year-old O.B. Washington, then closed the door to the home and refused to exit. The officer moved the victim to a safe area and called for backup.
Fatal crash claims life of Coushatta man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a man is dead after a one-vehicle crash that happened just before 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 371, just north of La. Highway 531. Officials say Paul Born, 57, was driving a 2023 Chevrolet...
Kilgore crash leads to man’s arrest for allegedly smuggling persons
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department said that on Dec. 3 while responding a two vehicle crash on Interstate 20, they found six Mexican nationals who were allegedly being smuggled by the driver of a red 2015 Ford SUV. Authorities said the driver, Adan Torres-Ramirez, 30, of Huntsville, Alabama was allegedly transporting the six […]
Jacksonville man arrested for alleged aggravated assault, kidnapping
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man involved in an alleged aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping off of County Road 3301 on Nov. 25. According to officials, Ledarrious Deshun Grady, 31 of Jacksonville, was identified by deputies responding to a disturbance as the person who allegedly assaulted and […]
The Grinch “arrested” by Sheriff Mitchell during Many, La. Christmas parade
MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A comical social media post about the Grinch’s faux arrest in Sabine Parish has gathered more than 300 shares on Facebook and caused more than a few chuckles on Sunday. According to the post, the Grinch was “caught and arrested” by Sabine Parish Sheriff...
2022 Tenaha Christmas Parade Photos
December 13, 2022 - Tenaha residents and vendors lined the streets in Tenaha as the Christmas parade traveled Wall Street on Saturday, December 11, 2022. After the parade passed through town, Santa set up in front of the fire department and children were able to visit with him. The event...
Man arrested in East Texas after allegedly shooting, killing man with crossbow
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested by the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office for allegedly shooting and killing a man with a crossbow on Monday. Deputies responded to a call at 520 FM 711, about a “bloodied, unresponsive male,” in the front yard. Upon arrival, deputies found Bryan Blue, 33, deceased from injuries […]
East Texas man accused of breaking into house shot by homeowner
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was shot by a homeowner after officials said he forced his way into a house on Friday afternoon. The man tried to enter a Lufkin house through a back door, said city officials. The incident took place around 1:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Houston Street. […]
Police: Foul play not suspected in fatal shooting at south Shreveport hotel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say foul play is not suspected in a fatal shooting at a hotel in south Shreveport late Friday morning. According to emergency dispatch records, police responded to a call reporting a shooting at the Comfort Inn on Healthplex Drive just after 11 a.m. Friday. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later.
