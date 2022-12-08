Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyler Murray injury update confirms Cardinals’ worst fears
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sustained a non-contact knee injury during their Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, and according to the latest updates, the outlook on the latest setback is not good. Initial tests on Murray’s injury indicated a torn ACL, and his MRI Tuesday confirmed just that, per Ian Rapoport. […] The post Kyler Murray injury update confirms Cardinals’ worst fears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeff Saturday sends message to Colts about full-time coaching job
Indianapolis Colts’ interim head coach Jeff Saturday recently spoke on his future with the team per Zak Keefer. “Asked today about this, Jeff Saturday makes this clear: he wants to coach full-time, and plans on interviewing for the Colts’ head coach opening this January, ‘if they’ll have me.’ Despite the rocky last few weeks, it’s […] The post Jeff Saturday sends message to Colts about full-time coaching job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin commented on the quarterback depth chart following Mitchell Trubisky’s difficult outing against the Baltimore Ravens, per Brooke Pryor. “Mitch Trubisky still listed as the primary backup on the Steelers’ latest depth chart, and Mason Rudolph is No. 3. Tomlin said today they’re more like 2 and 2a,” Pryor wrote […] The post Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulldogs make decision on ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Illinois after Mike Leach’s death
The Mississippi State Bulldogs will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Illinois Fighting Illini after the passing of head football coach Mike Leach, ESPN Senior Writer Chris Low wrote in a Tuesday tweet. “The players are 100 percent behind playing this bowl game and doing what coach Leach would expect them to do,” Mississippi […] The post Bulldogs make decision on ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Illinois after Mike Leach’s death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor. During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite...
Report: Cardinals Signing Carson Strong to Practice Squad
After the Arizona Cardinals saw Kyler Murray go down with a torn ACL, the team has reportedly signed Carson Strong to their practice squad. When Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray went down with a torn ACL, his season was effectively over. Just four games remain on the schedule for Arizona, yet Murray's rehab and recovery looks to extend into the beginning stages of next season as well.
4 Niners predictions for Week 15 vs. Seahawks
The 2022 NFL season is coming down to the wire, so every result could have serious implications for postseason hopes or draft positions. The San Francisco 49ers will be traveling to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field for a Thursday Night Football matchup. This means it is time for some San Francisco 49ers Week 15 bold predictions.
Kliff Kingsbury reacts to Mike Leach’s death
Former Texas Tech quarterback and Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury released a statement on former football head coach Mike Leach’s death over an hour after Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a statement of his own. “There is no way I would be where I am today if not for Mike Leach and everything […] The post Kliff Kingsbury reacts to Mike Leach’s death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers news: Aaron Rodgers getting key weapon back for Week 15 vs. Rams
The Green Bay Packers are still looking to end the season on a high note despite their 5-8 record, and the team will be getting a key offensive weapon back from injury ahead of their Week 15 clash vs. the Los Angeles Rams. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Aaron Rodgers could have rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs back in his arsenal come Monday night.
Aaron Jones injury nothing to worry about after he failed to finish Bears game
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was back on the practice field after he failed to complete a game against the Chicago Bears due to an injury, according to a Tuesday tweet from ESPN NFL Nation Packers reporter Rob Demovsky. Aaron Jones exited the Bears game with a shin...
Cardinals’ Colt McCoy speaks out on devastating Kyler Murray injury
Things went from bad to worse for the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football as quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL while trying to rush for a first down. It just caps off what’s been a brutal season for Kliff Kingsbury’s squad, ultimately losing to the New England Patriots and dropping to 4-9 on the season.
Tyron Smith gets eye-opening update from Jerry Jones ahead of Cowboys Week 15
Week 14 was a tough one for the Dallas Cowboys from an injury standpoint, but the offense could be getting one of their franchise cornerstones back for a Week 15 road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jerry Jones appeared on his regular interview with DFW radio station 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday where the smattering of injuries sustained by the Cowboys recently was a topic of discussion. The conversation shifted to Tyron Smith and his protective availability as he nears a return from a preseason knee and hamstring injury to his left leg. Jones was optimistic about the veteran left tackle’s chances to get on the field as soon as possible.
Teddy Bruschi drops eye-opening Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott take
Enough with the trick plays, ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi said of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott on a Sunday edition of NFL on ESPN. If the Cowboys want to continue to win games, Bruschi said, they have to run the dang ball. “The more times...
Kenny Pickett gets murky Week 15 injury update after concussion
It’s been a forgettable season for Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who find themselves in the the basement of the AFC North after a disappointing 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. It hasn’t been an easy season by any stretch for Pickett; he suffered his...
Matthew Judon drops ultimate praise on Josh Uche following win vs. Cardinals
One of the New England Patriots’ pass rushers is tied for the league lead in sacks, yet it was a different player who got three sacks in their 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Josh Uche had three sacks and a couple pressures in New England’s...
Patriots coach Bill Belichick reacts to Mac Jones’ latest viral moment of frustration
Mac Jones and the New England Patriots walked out of Arizona with a 27-13 win over the Cardinals on Monday, though it didn’t come without a struggle or frustration. On the Patriots’ third play of their opening drive of the second half, New England was forced to call a timeout as the play clock was set to expire.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 15
Injuries have decimated the NFL over the past few weeks, and Monday Night Football saw even more of that happen. Kyler Murray, Rhamondre Stevenson, DeVante Parker, and James Conner all went down at various points of the game, making your waiver wire pickups for Week 15 that much more important.
RUMOR: 49ers facing poaching threat for third straight season
Kyle Shanahan has been a damn good coach for the San Francisco 49ers. Ever since he took over the coaching job for the team in 2017, the team has found consistent success for most of their seasons. A big part of that is not just Shanahan’s coaching, but also his assistants’ work in helping Shanahan […] The post RUMOR: 49ers facing poaching threat for third straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick raves over Patriots rookies after win vs. Cardinals
The New England Patriots got contributions from everyone in their 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, especially their rookies. Rookie running backs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris each rushed for touchdowns. Cornerback Marcus Jones recorded his first career interception as he was able to hold his ground with All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins at times throughout the game. He also saw some action again on offense, recording a reception for 12 yards.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0