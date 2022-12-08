Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
wfmynews2.com
3 young kids die in Greensboro house fire
It was an emotional scene along Grimsley Street as family and friends showed up and the investigation continued. Three children under the age of five died.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro townhomes have long list of repairs for new owners
A selling point of the new townhomes was the hope for little to no repairs needed. Two homeowners called 2 Wants To Know when it wasn’t the case.
Who was Eugene Hairston, Guilford County’s only recorded lynching victim?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since learning about Eugene Hairston in 2018, the Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has tasked itself with finding him. It’s taken years of research. Because of poor record keeping, inconsistent newspaper records and the fact that he was a Black man, it has been difficult to find information about Hairston and […]
wfmynews2.com
3 children dead in Grimsley Street house fire
Greensboro firefighters used a ladder to get to the kids' room, but it was too late. All three children - under the age of five - died.
wfmynews2.com
Coffee shop in Winston-Salem employs people with disabilities
Bitty and Beau’s coffee opened another store Saturday in Winston-Salem. The coffee shop has 22 employees with genetic disabilities.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro neighborhood celebrates their tight-knit community with luminaries and Christmas carols
The Dunleath neighborhood does this every year. They said it's a way to help fund more community events all year round.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro race helps bring in money for hungry people
The Sunset Hills neighborhood’s annual Running of the Balls attracted nearly 4,000 people. Money from the event helps fund the Second Harvest Food Bank.
Man charged in Greensboro bank robberies: records
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in pair of bank robberies is facing several charges, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office records. At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect left the bank with […]
WRAL
Shots fired into NC family's home
A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community. A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community.
wfmynews2.com
Man arrested after police chase through two Triad counties
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Man crashes into a Winston-Salem police car and leads a multi-county chase, police say. Winston-Salem officers with the Patrol Division started a traffic stop on a car at Fairlawn Drive at Reynolda Road just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say the suspect's car rammed a police...
Puppies found in North Carolina dumpster recovering in foster home
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two puppies are on the mend after they were found near a Randolph County dumpster. According to incident reports filed by Asheboro Police Department, an animal control officer was called on Wednesday about two puppies that had been found behind the dumpster of the Mattress Firm on East Dixie Drive in […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on Peachtree Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 2000 block of Peachtree Street just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital; his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
wfmynews2.com
Amazon truck crashes on I-85 in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have reopened. Three lanes on I-85 are blocked due a crash involving an Amazon truck at exit 126 on US-421, according to Greensboro police. Southbound lanes of I-85 at US-421 are down to one lane after a crash involving an Amazon truck and...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro standoff ends with suspect in handcuffs on Lees Chapel Road
Police came to a home on Lees Chapel Road on Friday night. They had to block off the road for hours.
Man arrested on Lees Chapel Rd. connected to crime spree, including 2 bank robberies and Family Dollar fire, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police identified 27-year-old Jimmie Lee Benjamin Haney as the suspect arrested at a home on Lees Chapel Road Friday night. Officers said Haney is believed to be connected to the following crimes:. Family Dollar Fire on East Cone Boulevard. Wells Fargo robbery on Pisgah Church...
Wells Fargo on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive robbed in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for a woman who robbed a bank in Winston-Salem on Thursday morning. Winston-Salem police said it happened at the Wells Fargo on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 9:30 a.m. A woman walked into the bank and demanded money from the teller...
Man dies after being hit by car on U.S. 64, Asheboro police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after being hit by a car on US 64 on Thursday night, according to the Asheboro Police Department. Police say 51-year-old Charlie Routh Jr. was hit by a car while walking north across the highway. The driver says he did not see Routh. No charges have been filed.
Winston-Salem man facing charges after shooting on Peachtree Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is facing assault charges after a shooting in Winston-Salem. Michael Daniel Aguilar, 20, was arrested on Saturday around 11:00 p.m. Winston-Salem police were called to Peachtree Street in reference to a shooting, Saturday morning around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old man...
Centre Daily
Hunter in national forest stumbles across remains of man missing since 2018, NC cops say
A hunter was trekking through the Nantahala National Forest in North Carolina when he stumbled across something alarming — the human remains of a man who hadn’t been seen for over four years. The hunter reported his discovery to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, which reached out to...
Clemmons man facing murder charge after shooting on Hartman Plaza
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Clemmons man is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Winston-Salem. Shawn Aaron Vargas Jr., 26, was taken into custody by S.W.A.T. Sunday after investigators connected him to the death of Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, 31. Deputies arrived at Hartman Plaza around 6:30 p.m. Thursday,...
Comments / 1