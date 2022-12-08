ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

Man charged in Greensboro bank robberies: records

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in pair of bank robberies is facing several charges, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office records. At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect left the bank with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Shots fired into NC family's home

A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community. A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man arrested after police chase through two Triad counties

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Man crashes into a Winston-Salem police car and leads a multi-county chase, police say. Winston-Salem officers with the Patrol Division started a traffic stop on a car at Fairlawn Drive at Reynolda Road just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say the suspect's car rammed a police...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on Peachtree Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 2000 block of Peachtree Street just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital; his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Amazon truck crashes on I-85 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have reopened. Three lanes on I-85 are blocked due a crash involving an Amazon truck at exit 126 on US-421, according to Greensboro police. Southbound lanes of I-85 at US-421 are down to one lane after a crash involving an Amazon truck and...
GREENSBORO, NC

