ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NY hospitals seeing staffing shortages

By Jamie DeLine
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUm8U_0jcGHmJD00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Lawmakers and health care leaders gathered at the Capitol on Wednesday, saying that a shortage of nursing home staff is negatively impacting hospitals that are short staffed themselves.

Dr. Dennis McKenna, President of Albany Medical Center, said this is effecting his hospital.

“At Albany Medical Center Hospital today, there’s between 50 and 75 patients in the hospital right now out of over 700 that are no longer medically acute. Those 75 patients cannot leave the hospital to go to the nursing homes because of their own staffing crisis. As a result of that, patients back up in the emergency department,” said McKenna.

Lawmakers and advocates say the state needs to do more to help hospitals recruit and retain nurses and provide financial incentives in next year’s state budget. On Thursday, Speaker Carl Heastie was asked about this.

“There’s shortage across the board and I think this is something we should look to do to make sure that we have enough people in different professions to provide services we need in the state,” said Speaker Carl Heastie.

Hospitals are relying more on traveling nurses, claiming rates have gone up significantly.

“At Albany Medical Center, the hourly rate jumped from $80 for a travel nurse before the pandemic to as high as $225 an hour in 2022. That’s a 220% increase in just 3 years,” said McKenna.

Assemblyman Al Stirpe has put forth legislation which includes requiring temporary health care staffing agencies to register with the department of health each year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Tuesday, December 13

The State Departments of Health and Education sent a joint letter to schools statewide, laying out guidelines to fight respiratory illnesses. And in other New York news, the state board of regents has clarified its ban on Native American mascots in schools. The details, and more, make up today's five things to know.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Alaant hiring index: hiring will increase in 2023

Alaant Workforce Solutions, Capital Region's leading professional workforce services firm, has reassured those looking for employment that businesses plan to increase hiring in 2023. The firm's hiring index is based on a survey taken between November 9 and December 11 each year by employers in the Captial Region.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

State officials issue new health guidelines for schools

The Department of Health and State Education Department issued a joint letter to New York schools urging them to take necessary precautions to stop the spread of COVID, the flu and RSV. Health Officials say the number of flu cases have tripled in the past month and flu hospitalizations have doubled and COVID-19 continues to pose a threat for unvaccinated or under vaccinated New Yorkers.
NEWS10 ABC

NY prepares for cannabis deliveries

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Given the large amount of cannabis that has grown in New York State, approximately 300,000 pounds of it, the Office of Cannabis Management is allowing adult-use cannabis sales to start soon. Licensees are now being allowed to find their own temporary warehouse location in a commercial building. “Previously, that had to be […]
NEWS10 ABC

SUNY Adirondack welcomes new voices to its board

On Tuesday, SUNY Adirondack named four new members to its governing body. The newest members of the college Board of Trustees will join others in identifying goals for the betterment of the campus and student body, fulfilling them and the mission of the school as a whole.
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Stillwater Library awarded $100K grant

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Stillwater Library has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the New York State Canal Corporation and the Canal way Grant Program. The money from the grant will be put towards a number of upgrades and new installations in the library. Interpretive history panels, a map of the canal system, and […]
STILLWATER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

44K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy