Tenaha, TX

scttx.com

2022 Tenaha Christmas Parade Photos

December 13, 2022 - Tenaha residents and vendors lined the streets in Tenaha as the Christmas parade traveled Wall Street on Saturday, December 11, 2022. After the parade passed through town, Santa set up in front of the fire department and children were able to visit with him. The event...
TENAHA, TX
scttx.com

Divine Movements Ministry Presents: Diapers For Babies

December 13, 2022 - Divine Movements Ministry Presents: Diapers For Babies. To be a part of this amazing event contact Mrs. Lisa Carpenter at 214-213-5181 or 936-332-6006 or drop off your donations at the Ministry Site located at 518 Shelbyville St., Center Texas 75935. Donations accepted from now until January and all sizes welcome.
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Johnny Erwin Williams

Funeral service will be on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at East Liberty Baptist Church located 2980 CR 2569 Center, Texas 75935 at 11:00 AM. Rev. Steven Standley will be officiating. Johnny Erwin Williams is survived by:. Sons:. Gary Williams (LaDerrica) Nykius Williams. Siblings:. Debbera Haward of Clinton, MD. Brenda Suell...
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

City of Center Presents Awards to Parade Winners

December 12, 2022 - The City of Center Mayor David Chadwick presented awards to winners of the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Santa's Christmas Parade at the beginning of the City Council meeting on December 12, 2022 as the city was the Awards Sponsor of the parade. Mayor Chadwick said,...
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Ambassadors Welcome Fancy's Cafe at New Member Ribbon Cutting

December 12, 2022 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and members of the community celebrated with Fancy’s Cafe on November 2, 2022 with owners Karly and Michael Howard with a New Member Ribbon Cutting. Chamber of Commerce Ambassador President Stephanie Elswick welcome everyone and introduced Karly Howard...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

East Texas school closures announced ahead of severe weather

DEKALB COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather rolling through the ArkLaTex is causing schools in east Texas to close as a precaution. DeKalb Independent School District announced that schools would dismiss early. Students may be picked up anytime before 1 p.m. School buses will pick students up at 12:30.
TEXAS STATE
scttx.com

Tornado Warning Includes Shelby County (Update 4:38pm)

December 13, 2022 - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Tornado Warning for East central Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas, South central Shelby County in eastern Texas, Northern San Augustine County in eastern Texas until 5:15pm CST. At 4:28 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

Carthage is the talk of the town, all eyes set on 9th ring

CARTHAGE Texas, (KETK) — It’s official, the Carthage Bulldogs are gearing up for state this Friday. They’ll take on Wimberley at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the 4A division two state championship. The Carthage community is excited for the team to take another run at the state...
CARTHAGE, TX
scttx.com

Catherine’s Benefits & Resale New Member Ribbon Cutting

December 12, 2022 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce invites the Public and Chamber members to a New Member ribbon cutting for Catherine’s Benefits & Resale on Monday, December 19 at 3:00pm. There will be area home based businesses with samples, drawings and sales from 10am – 6pm.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Mayor Andy Mack stable in hospital after health event

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack is in the hospital after a health event, according to Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley. Mayor Mack is in stable condition at this time, according to Yeakley. Yeakley added that the Mack family would appreciate people’s thoughts and prayers. This story will be updated with further […]
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Longview mayor in hospital following recent health event

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack is in the hospital following a recent health event. City of Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley said in a statement Saturday that Mack is in stable condition. He also said prayers and privacy for the family are appreciated at this time.
LONGVIEW, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas Are Now in Tornado Danger Zone

Some not-so-good news was just released by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma concerning the weather outlook for Tuesday. Lufkin and Nacogdoches are now in the bull's eye for the worst of the severe weather on Tuesday. The map below is concerning. The dotted-hatched area within that map indicates...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Early Monday fire damages pit room at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson early Monday morning. According to Henderson Fire Chief Rusty Chote, at 3:50 a.m. a member of the cleaning crew discovered a fire in one of the company’s commercial smoker rooms where one of the smoker pits had caught fire. There were no injuries reported and the fire was contained to that one pit room. Chote said the fire was contained by 5 a.m. and no damage was sustained to other parts of the facility, which remains open and operating.
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking portion of Loop 281 in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A portion of Loop 281 is closed after a Tuesday morning crash. According to the Longview Fire Department, the wreck occurred at the intersection of W. Birdsong St. and W. Loop 281, near Komatsu Mining Corp. Details are limited at this time, but CBS19 will update...
LONGVIEW, TX

