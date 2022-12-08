Read full article on original website
2022 Tenaha Christmas Parade Photos
December 13, 2022 - Tenaha residents and vendors lined the streets in Tenaha as the Christmas parade traveled Wall Street on Saturday, December 11, 2022. After the parade passed through town, Santa set up in front of the fire department and children were able to visit with him. The event...
Divine Movements Ministry Presents: Diapers For Babies
December 13, 2022 - Divine Movements Ministry Presents: Diapers For Babies. To be a part of this amazing event contact Mrs. Lisa Carpenter at 214-213-5181 or 936-332-6006 or drop off your donations at the Ministry Site located at 518 Shelbyville St., Center Texas 75935. Donations accepted from now until January and all sizes welcome.
Goudarzi & Young law firm to give away hams in Longview, Gilmer ahead of Christmas
LONGVIEW, Texas — A local law firm is doubling-down on the generosity this holiday season. Not only did Goudarzi & Young give away turkeys for Thanksgiving, they are also giving out hams ahead of Christmas. According to the law firm, the first giveaway will take place at 10 a.m.,...
Johnny Erwin Williams
Funeral service will be on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at East Liberty Baptist Church located 2980 CR 2569 Center, Texas 75935 at 11:00 AM. Rev. Steven Standley will be officiating. Johnny Erwin Williams is survived by:. Sons:. Gary Williams (LaDerrica) Nykius Williams. Siblings:. Debbera Haward of Clinton, MD. Brenda Suell...
City of Center Presents Awards to Parade Winners
December 12, 2022 - The City of Center Mayor David Chadwick presented awards to winners of the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Santa's Christmas Parade at the beginning of the City Council meeting on December 12, 2022 as the city was the Awards Sponsor of the parade. Mayor Chadwick said,...
Ambassadors Welcome Fancy's Cafe at New Member Ribbon Cutting
December 12, 2022 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and members of the community celebrated with Fancy’s Cafe on November 2, 2022 with owners Karly and Michael Howard with a New Member Ribbon Cutting. Chamber of Commerce Ambassador President Stephanie Elswick welcome everyone and introduced Karly Howard...
Create Sentimental Moments With Your Daughter In Lufkin, Texas
It would be a shame that the first time a father and a daughter ever shared a dance together was on her wedding day. To make sure that doesn't happen, the Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department are already getting their 2023 Father-Daughter dance together. Celebrate the bond between a father...
East Texas school closures announced ahead of severe weather
DEKALB COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather rolling through the ArkLaTex is causing schools in east Texas to close as a precaution. DeKalb Independent School District announced that schools would dismiss early. Students may be picked up anytime before 1 p.m. School buses will pick students up at 12:30.
Tornado Warning Includes Shelby County (Update 4:38pm)
December 13, 2022 - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Tornado Warning for East central Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas, South central Shelby County in eastern Texas, Northern San Augustine County in eastern Texas until 5:15pm CST. At 4:28 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing...
Carthage is the talk of the town, all eyes set on 9th ring
CARTHAGE Texas, (KETK) — It’s official, the Carthage Bulldogs are gearing up for state this Friday. They’ll take on Wimberley at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the 4A division two state championship. The Carthage community is excited for the team to take another run at the state...
Catherine’s Benefits & Resale New Member Ribbon Cutting
December 12, 2022 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce invites the Public and Chamber members to a New Member ribbon cutting for Catherine’s Benefits & Resale on Monday, December 19 at 3:00pm. There will be area home based businesses with samples, drawings and sales from 10am – 6pm.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack stable in hospital after health event
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack is in the hospital after a health event, according to Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley. Mayor Mack is in stable condition at this time, according to Yeakley. Yeakley added that the Mack family would appreciate people’s thoughts and prayers. This story will be updated with further […]
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack is in the hospital following a recent health event. City of Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley said in a statement Saturday that Mack is in stable condition. He also said prayers and privacy for the family are appreciated at this time.
Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas Are Now in Tornado Danger Zone
Some not-so-good news was just released by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma concerning the weather outlook for Tuesday. Lufkin and Nacogdoches are now in the bull's eye for the worst of the severe weather on Tuesday. The map below is concerning. The dotted-hatched area within that map indicates...
Early Monday fire damages pit room at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson early Monday morning. According to Henderson Fire Chief Rusty Chote, at 3:50 a.m. a member of the cleaning crew discovered a fire in one of the company’s commercial smoker rooms where one of the smoker pits had caught fire. There were no injuries reported and the fire was contained to that one pit room. Chote said the fire was contained by 5 a.m. and no damage was sustained to other parts of the facility, which remains open and operating.
The Grinch “arrested” by Sheriff Mitchell during Many, La. Christmas parade
MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A comical social media post about the Grinch’s faux arrest in Sabine Parish has gathered more than 300 shares on Facebook and caused more than a few chuckles on Sunday. According to the post, the Grinch was “caught and arrested” by Sabine Parish Sheriff...
Judge expresses concern over Longview Capitol riot suspect’s video following release
WASHINGTON DC (KLTV) - Two East Texans suspected in the Capitol riots appeared in court virtually Tuesday morning, the first since a Longview man’s pretrial release from jail. Toward the end of the hearing, Judge Thomas Hogan brought up an issue concerning a video which features Ryan Nichols that...
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
‘I’m sick to my stomach for the kids and the community’: Longview falls to Aledo in the State Semifinals Saturday
DALLAS, TEXAS (KETK)-The Longview Lobos were the in the State Semifinals looking to make it to the state championship for the first time since 2018. Longview jumped out to an early 14-3 lead at the half courtesy of Jalen Hale, but the Aledo Bearcats answered back with two quick touchdowns in the second half. The […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking portion of Loop 281 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A portion of Loop 281 is closed after a Tuesday morning crash. According to the Longview Fire Department, the wreck occurred at the intersection of W. Birdsong St. and W. Loop 281, near Komatsu Mining Corp. Details are limited at this time, but CBS19 will update...
