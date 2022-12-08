Read full article on original website
Related
watchers.news
Human-induced M5.3 earthquake, series of aftershocks hit western Texas, U.S.
A shallow earthquake, registered by the USGS as M5.3, hit western Texas at 21:32 UTC on November 16, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 8.3 km (5.1 miles). The quake was followed by a series of aftershocks, with magnitudes ranging from 2.6 to 4.1. The epicenter was located...
Over half of car crash victims had drugs or alcohol in their systems, a study says
Although the study authors say the results can't be used to gauge drug use on the roads nationwide, the high number of drivers, passengers and others with drugs in their systems is concerning.
earth.com
Americans are still migrating to wildfire-prone areas
Climate change has led many people to migrate both within their own countries and across borders. Although climate migration is often considered as a problem of the Global South, a team of researchers led by the University of Vermont (UVM) has recently investigated the relation between the climate crisis and patterns of migration across the United States.
natureworldnews.com
The Best States to Visit in 2022
The United States has several spots popular among tourists due to their scenic beauty and historical or cultural significance. The US is home to several natural reserves and hosts a multitude of biodiversity exclusive to the country. Many places in the US have significant relevance, such as the Empire State Building, for being one of the tallest buildings in the world. Here are some states that every tourist should have on their checklist:
The 18 Worst Nuclear Accidents in World History
It has been more than a decade since the last major global nuclear disaster, the meltdown of Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in 2011. However, the the risk of a dangerous nuclear accident remains present, and has been since the development of the first atomic bomb in Los Altos, New Mexico in 1945. To […]
Grist
California’s biggest cities ban polystyrene
It’s Friday, December 9, and California’s two biggest cities have banned polystyrene. In a major victory against plastic pollution, city council members in Los Angeles and San Diego voted on Tuesday to ban the distribution of expanded polystyrene, the foamy plastic used in disposable coffee cups and takeout food containers.
Comments / 0