Effective: 2022-12-13 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-13 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Back WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Wasatch Back. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected on area routes, particularly during periods of heavier snow.

MORGAN COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO