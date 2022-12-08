Read full article on original website
Related
Fire-Safety Tips for the Holidays: How to Decorate, Celebrate and Avoid Tragedy
"I don't believe in scaring people," a fire safety expert tells PEOPLE, "but there have been some horrific fires and deaths" Year after year, the festive Winter holiday season is interrupted by heartbreaking news of deadly house fires. In some cases, it's the centerpiece of the holiday — the Christmas tree — that sets tragedy into motion. Last year, a Pennsylvania father and his two sons, ages 8 and 11, were killed when their tree caught fire on Christmas morning. The blaze, which police believed may have started...
Down on the Farm: Hygge through the holidays
When you’re little, the holiday season can seem wondrously magical — festive music playing everywhere, sparkling decorations, all sorts of wonderful foods and treats and presents. As you grow older, some of that magic is replaced with obligations and running here and there to this and that, making sure that everything is in order and that everyone is happy. In this hectic state, the holidays are a stressful chore, rather than a magical time to look forward to as autumn wanes. I recently finished reading...
Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50
These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
Dad introduces 'no electricity at home' policy and only puts the heating on once a week
A dad has introduced a ‘no electricity at home’ policy, which sees his family having to strap on headlamps, to save cash amid the cost of living crisis. Chavdar Todorov, 53, from London, decided he and his family needed to cut back on their energy usage after seeing their bill more than double in price to £320 a month. You can see his plan in action here:
These Scented Candles Will Keep the Holiday Season Burning Bright
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Smell has a way of transporting us to special memories and setting the tone for our mood — especially during the winter season. Some of the best holiday candles let us cozy up to the scent of cinnamon and spice, crisp pine trees or logs in the fireplace (to name a few nostalgic aromas) without trekking through the snow or baking up a storm.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Scented Candles for Adding an Air of Luxury to...
Louisiana Residents Warned : Remove ‘Lumps’ From Christmas Tree
Here in Louisiana we love Christmas and we love our live Christmas Trees but we sometimes don't like the surprises setting up a live tree can bring. I am sure you've heard "horror" stories of cats climbing in the Christmas tree or a live woodland creature being brought into the home while hiding among the branches.
The 11 Best Outdoor Christmas Lights of 2022
The Yiqu LED Christmas String Lights are great for decorating your home’s exterior because they’re extremely versatile and reasonably priced.
dcnewsnow.com
Best silver Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking to spruce up your Christmas tree setup this year? The aluminum silver Christmas tree started out as a fad of the late 1950s and early ’60s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years. Silver looks clean,...
Why You Should Declutter Your Holiday Decor Before It's Time To Decorate
Once it's time to toss up the festive lights, the last thing you want to do is sort through boxes of junk. Here's why you should declutter before you decorate
Heart attacks more prevalent over holidays: How to stay safe
Buying gifts, cooking large meals, putting up decorations and dealing with family can be stressful. So stressful that heart attack risks can increase during the holiday season, according to the American Heart Association.
8 Helpful Tips for Keeping Pets Out of Christmas Trees
Having pets doesn’t mean sacrificing the well-being of your Christmas tree. There are easy measures you can take to keep your Christmas tree pet-proof.
Make the Season Bright With an Upside-down Christmas Tree
There’s a new trend in Christmas decor that has been popping up all over the place the past few holiday seasons: the upside-down Christmas tree. The topsy-turvy twist on the most recognizable of all Christmas decorations has taken holiday decorating by storm the past few Decembers—from shopping malls and living rooms to hotel ballrooms and corporate reception areas. (Back in 2017, designer Karl Lagerfeld designed an extravagant 16-foot upside-down tree for the lobby of the iconic Claridge's Hotel in London.)
The 18 best Christmas bedding sets for a cozy festive bedroom
Decorate your room this winter with some ultra-festive Christmas bedding. Here are some cozy sets to match every style
CAR AND DRIVER
There's a Right and a Wrong Way to Transport a Christmas Tree on Your Car
Everyone thinks they know what they're doing, but AAA once found that almost 20 percent of people had had their tree fall off or out of their vehicle while bringing it home. A roof rack and solid knots should be enough to get your tree home safely, but only if you know what you're doing.
macaronikid.com
🎄Christmas Tree Farms and Where to get your Festive Decor🎄
Christmas trees and holiday decorations. Monday - Friday: 10am - 9pm, Saturday & Sunday: 9am - 9pm. Christmas Trees, wreaths, and tree accessories. Home delivery and contactless pick up available. Nutley. Monday - Saturday: 8am- 7pm; Sunday: 9am - 5pm. Cedar Grove. Christmas trees and residential home decoration available. 63...
12tomatoes.com
How To Make A Cheap Christmas Tree Look Glamorous
Christmas has a lot of iconic symbols, but the Christmas tree itself is pretty high up on the list. Though there is a rhythm to the holiday season, there’s always a drive to try something a bit new. The catch? New always comes with a price tag. What if you could upgrade a cheap store-bought Christmas tree to look glamorous without straining your wallet?
dcnewsnow.com
Create a festive Christmas party with these mini tabletop Christmas trees
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s no better symbol of the Christmas season than the Christmas tree. Yes, you have Santa Claus and snowflakes, reindeer and elves, but come Christmas morning, it’s the tree you and your loved ones gather around. But not...
Comments / 0