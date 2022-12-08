ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tvinsider.com

Martin Short & Steve Martin to Co-Host ‘SNL’ Again After 36 Years

Saturday Night Live is welcoming back two legends, as former fan-favorites and current Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin are teaming up to host the December 10 episode. It’s the first time that two stars have hosted together since veteran cast members Tina Fey and...
TODAY.com

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunite for 'Kenan & Kel' reboot on 'SNL'

The '90s were alive and well on Dec. 3's episode of "Saturday Night Live." The show had a meta parody of the '90s Nickelodeon sitcom "Kenan & Kel," which starred longtime "SNL" star Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell as best friends. In this version, host Keke Palmer — who announced...
hypebeast.com

Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser

Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show

Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
ComicBook

Kenan and Kel Reunite Once Again at People's Choice Awards

It's another Kenan and Kel reunion at tonight's People's Choice Awards. It may be hard to imagine now, but there was once a time fans were clamoring for Kenan and Kel stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to reunite. The duo rose to fame on the Nickelodeon sitcom before also starring together in the 1997 film Good Burger, so there is a segment of fandom that has wanted to see Kenan and Kel collaborate again. We've seen Kenan and Kel back together at the Emmy Awards and last week's Saturday Night Live, but this year's edition of the People's Choice Awards features another appearance.
ETOnline.com

Mariah Carey Sings Duet with Daughter Monroe at Christmas Concert in Toronto

Concertgoers at Mariah Carey's show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto were in for a special treat Friday night when she brought her 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, to the stage. In video posted by a fan on YouTube, Carey introduced Monroe -- twin sister of Moroccan, both of whom Carey shares...
ComicBook

Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
TODAY.com

Haley Lu Richardson on stalking Aubrey Plaza for ‘White Lotus’ role

Actor Haley Lu Richardson avoids spilling the beans about the highly anticipated season two finale of “White Lotus” and talks about working with Jennifer Coolidge, who she says is the “tone” of the show. She also shares the funny backstory of how she “stalked’ Aubrey Plaza for the role and how she manifested working with director Mike WhiteDec. 9, 2022.
ETOnline.com

Billie Lourd Gives Birth to Baby No. 2, Actress' Dad Bryan Reveals

Billie Lourd is a mom -- again! The 30-year-old actress' dad, Bryan Lourd, revealed the happy news on Tuesday, during a conversation with Variety. ET has reached out to Billie's rep for comment. The reveal came when Bryan, who shares Billie with the late Carrie Fisher, stumbled over some words...
ETOnline.com

'The Voice' Finale: Bodie's Moving Performance Leaves Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Speechless

Bodie has delivered show-stopping performances throughout season 22 of The Voice -- and the first night of the finale was no different!. The 29-year-old California native and fan favorite took the stage on Monday for a performance of "Gratitude" by Brandon Lake dedicated to his three kids that brought all four coaches to their feet -- and moved Gwen Stefani to tears.
IndieWire

Aubrey Plaza Explored Italy While ‘Tripping Balls’ with Meghann Fahy During ‘White Lotus’ Filming

While Sicily is known for truffles, “The White Lotus” stars Aubrey Plaza and Meghann Fahy were on the hunt for a different type of mushroom during production. The Season 2 duo explored Sicily while high on shrooms, Plaza said during “Late Night with Seth Myers.” “We were on mushrooms. I don’t know if, like, maybe her parents don’t like…We took a little one,” Plaza said, citing that Fahy had previously told host Myers the same story, minus one key detail. “She told the story and it was like, ‘Aubrey was on the road, and all these Italian guys are on motorcycles, and...

