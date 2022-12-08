Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
Martin Short & Steve Martin to Co-Host ‘SNL’ Again After 36 Years
Saturday Night Live is welcoming back two legends, as former fan-favorites and current Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin are teaming up to host the December 10 episode. It’s the first time that two stars have hosted together since veteran cast members Tina Fey and...
TODAY.com
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunite for 'Kenan & Kel' reboot on 'SNL'
The '90s were alive and well on Dec. 3's episode of "Saturday Night Live." The show had a meta parody of the '90s Nickelodeon sitcom "Kenan & Kel," which starred longtime "SNL" star Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell as best friends. In this version, host Keke Palmer — who announced...
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
hypebeast.com
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
Al Roker Was Back On The Today Show And Explained Why He Won't Be Back For Awhile
Al Roker returned to The Today Show and discussed his recent health challenges.
tvinsider.com
‘The Politician’ Star Ben Platt Engaged to ‘The Good Doctor’ Actor Noah Galvin
Here come the grooms! Ben Platt is engaged to Noah Galvin. The future husbands shared the joyful news on Instagram on Friday, November 25, posting pictures of Platt’s proposal and Galvin’s new ring. “He agreed to hang out forever,” Platt wrote in his caption. “I said...
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
Allison Janney, 62, Wears Sheer Sequin Dress at Premiere of 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'
Allison Janney brought out the glam at the Los Angeles premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding Wednesday. The age-defying actress, 62, wore a sheer, sequin Naeem Khan gown at the event, featuring latticed cut-outs along the arms and a high neck — an ensemble she teamed with strappy black heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch and a sleek bob haircut.
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Shares Scenes From Their First Dance in Teaser for Vol. 2 of Netflix Docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are giving fans a look inside their 2018 wedding in Vol. II of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The streamer released a teaser over the weekend which features scenes from the couple's first dance as husband and wife. "I just really wanted the music...
ETOnline.com
Miley Cyrus Shave Jimmy Fallon's Beard on 'The Tonight Show': 'It's Not As Bad As It Looks'
Jimmy Fallon said he grew tired of his attention-grabbing beard, and he could only think of one person that could do the honors, Miley Cyrus. His message to her was simple: dooo it!. During his monologue for Friday's episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon looked into the camera and realized...
ComicBook
Kenan and Kel Reunite Once Again at People's Choice Awards
It's another Kenan and Kel reunion at tonight's People's Choice Awards. It may be hard to imagine now, but there was once a time fans were clamoring for Kenan and Kel stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to reunite. The duo rose to fame on the Nickelodeon sitcom before also starring together in the 1997 film Good Burger, so there is a segment of fandom that has wanted to see Kenan and Kel collaborate again. We've seen Kenan and Kel back together at the Emmy Awards and last week's Saturday Night Live, but this year's edition of the People's Choice Awards features another appearance.
Watch Eddie Murphy Grill Jonah Hill In Netflix's Hilariously Cringey You People Clip
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill have a hilariously cringey exchange in clip for Netflix's You People.
ETOnline.com
Mariah Carey Sings Duet with Daughter Monroe at Christmas Concert in Toronto
Concertgoers at Mariah Carey's show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto were in for a special treat Friday night when she brought her 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, to the stage. In video posted by a fan on YouTube, Carey introduced Monroe -- twin sister of Moroccan, both of whom Carey shares...
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
TODAY.com
Haley Lu Richardson on stalking Aubrey Plaza for ‘White Lotus’ role
Actor Haley Lu Richardson avoids spilling the beans about the highly anticipated season two finale of “White Lotus” and talks about working with Jennifer Coolidge, who she says is the “tone” of the show. She also shares the funny backstory of how she “stalked’ Aubrey Plaza for the role and how she manifested working with director Mike WhiteDec. 9, 2022.
ETOnline.com
Blake Shelton Surprises 'The Voice' Alums Worth the Wait With Grand Ole Opry Performance
Blake Shelton continues to support his Team Blake singers long after their season of The Voice!. The country star surprised mother-daughter trio Worth the Wait -- who made it to the live shows on season 19 with Team Blake -- with a FaceTime call as they performed a pop-up show at his Ole Red bar on Sunday night.
ETOnline.com
Billie Lourd Gives Birth to Baby No. 2, Actress' Dad Bryan Reveals
Billie Lourd is a mom -- again! The 30-year-old actress' dad, Bryan Lourd, revealed the happy news on Tuesday, during a conversation with Variety. ET has reached out to Billie's rep for comment. The reveal came when Bryan, who shares Billie with the late Carrie Fisher, stumbled over some words...
ETOnline.com
'The Voice' Finale: Bodie's Moving Performance Leaves Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Speechless
Bodie has delivered show-stopping performances throughout season 22 of The Voice -- and the first night of the finale was no different!. The 29-year-old California native and fan favorite took the stage on Monday for a performance of "Gratitude" by Brandon Lake dedicated to his three kids that brought all four coaches to their feet -- and moved Gwen Stefani to tears.
Aubrey Plaza Explored Italy While ‘Tripping Balls’ with Meghann Fahy During ‘White Lotus’ Filming
While Sicily is known for truffles, “The White Lotus” stars Aubrey Plaza and Meghann Fahy were on the hunt for a different type of mushroom during production. The Season 2 duo explored Sicily while high on shrooms, Plaza said during “Late Night with Seth Myers.” “We were on mushrooms. I don’t know if, like, maybe her parents don’t like…We took a little one,” Plaza said, citing that Fahy had previously told host Myers the same story, minus one key detail. “She told the story and it was like, ‘Aubrey was on the road, and all these Italian guys are on motorcycles, and...
Comments / 0