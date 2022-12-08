ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Shore News Network

Argument Leads To Stabbing In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect that stabbed a victim last Wednesday morning in Northwest, D.C. At 4 am, after the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument. The suspect displayed a knife and then stabbed the victim on the 1600 Block of Park Road. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at The post Argument Leads To Stabbing In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Cuisine Noir Magazine

KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.

Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
LANHAM, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot In Northeast D.C

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot on Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. The shooting happened on the 900 Block of Division Avenue. Shortly after 3 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 900 Block of Division Avenue to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, police found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the The post Man Shot In Northeast D.C appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Shooting in Brightwood Park around 11:30am

From MPD around 11:30am: “Alert: Confirmed Shooting Investigation in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue NW. No lookout at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911″. Updates if when more is known.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Victim identified in fatal DC shooting

WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday night a man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 Block of Stanton Road. The Washington, D.C. metro Police department received a report of a shooting shortly after 9 am. When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Ajaye Smith of Southeast D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown

After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.

