Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WJLA
'More people should be investigated': Loudoun County leaders respond to indictments
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — After a judge ordered the unsealing of indictments for former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Ziegler and one other school district employee, county leaders are pushing for more accountability and the continuation of an investigation into the entire system. On Monday, court documents...
WJLA
First deaf drummer in Fairfax County marching band surprised by Baltimore Marching Ravens
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — After hearing about the inspiring story of a Fairfax County Public Schools student who is the first deaf drummer in his band, the Baltimore Marching Ravens recognized Michael Gouin's hard work and musical accomplishments with a gift at a Monday night concert. READ: 'I'm...
WJLA
Residents react to resignation of Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — After being elected to his position as Gainesville District Supervisor in 2011, Pete Candland is now stepping down. "Pete obviously made that decision on his own. I'm not shocked by it," Jeanine Lawson of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors said. On...
WJLA
Loudoun Co. former superintendent Ziegler, school official indicted by special grand jury
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Loudoun County Public Schools former superintendent Scott Ziegler and the school system's public information officer Wayde Byard were indicted by a special grand jury following an investigation into two sexual assaults. A Loudoun County judge ordered Monday that the documents be unsealed, according to a...
Argument Leads To Stabbing In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect that stabbed a victim last Wednesday morning in Northwest, D.C. At 4 am, after the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument. The suspect displayed a knife and then stabbed the victim on the 1600 Block of Park Road. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at The post Argument Leads To Stabbing In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
MPD, community groups aim to keep youth crime down during DCPS winter break
WASHINGTON (7News) — With the 50,204 students enrolled in D.C. Public Schools counting down the days until they are off 11 days for the holidays, MPD and community organizations are preparing to make sure every kid stays out of trouble and makes it back when classes pick back up.
WJLA
Bowser encourages families to sign up for youth programs at District's Achievement Centers
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday highlighted career development and after-school programming at the District's Achievement Centers. Bowser was joined by Hilary Cairns, Director of the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS), and Delano Hunter, Interim Director of the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE).
WUSA9
Four inmates injured at Prince George's County Department of Corrections
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officials are investigating after four inmates were injured at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections Monday. According to officials with the Department of Corrections, the inmates were injured during an incident just before 6:30 p.m. The details surrounding the incident are unavailable...
KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.
Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
Man Shot In Northeast D.C
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot on Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. The shooting happened on the 900 Block of Division Avenue. Shortly after 3 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 900 Block of Division Avenue to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, police found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the The post Man Shot In Northeast D.C appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Loudoun Co. schools attorney to recommend policy revisions at Tuesday's board meeting
LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) attorney Robert Falconi is expected to give policy revision recommendations to the school board on Tuesday following the release of a grand jury report into sexual assaults at two schools last year. The board meeting is planned for 4...
popville.com
Shooting in Brightwood Park around 11:30am
From MPD around 11:30am: “Alert: Confirmed Shooting Investigation in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue NW. No lookout at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911″. Updates if when more is known.
NBC Washington
New Carrollton Police Chief Temporarily Banned From Entering Department After Confrontation
A local police chief in Prince George's County, Maryland, has been temporarily banned from entering the police department he's led for nearly 20 years after a confrontation with another city official. New Carrollton Police Chief David Rice is not allowed to enter the New Carrollton Municipal Center and the police...
Victim identified in fatal DC shooting
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. on Friday evening. Police said that they were called to the 3400 block of Stanton Road just after 9 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. They found 30-year-old Ajaye Smith who had been shot. He was […]
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,000 bonus checks to be sent out in four days to Maryland teachers
Employees at a Maryland school district will receive an early Christmas present this week, providing some extra cash during the holiday season.
WJLA
Loudoun County school board member calls for swift action from interim superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — This week the fallout continues from the special grand jury report that showed how Loudoun County school administrators mishandled sexual assaults. On Tuesday, the Loudoun County School Board will review recommendations from the school’s attorney and the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors are expected...
30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday night a man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 Block of Stanton Road. The Washington, D.C. metro Police department received a report of a shooting shortly after 9 am. When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Ajaye Smith of Southeast D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
D.C. firefighter charged with felony assault after fight with fellow firefighter: DC Fire and EMS
WASHINGTON - An on-duty D.C. firefighter was charged with felony assault after reportedly choking another firefighter until was unconscious. On December 10 around 6:30 p.m., there was a physical altercation between two on-duty firefighters at Engine 32, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. The injured firefighter was transported to a...
WTOP
Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown
After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
