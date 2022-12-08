Evanston is set to receive $1 million from state of Illinois capital funds to assist the city in replacing lead service lines in south Evanston. “There is this issue with lead pipes that is all across the country,” said State Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago. “But we certainly see it in communities of color. South Evanston is a community that has a number of Black and brown communities all across this area. So I sat down with Mayor [Daniel] Biss and Alderman Reid, and we talked about what we could do for this community and lead pipes was just the thing that consistently came up.”

EVANSTON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO