Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS girls wrestling: Henson makes quick work of mat foes
Ashland Henson and two of her Evanston Township High School teammates earned fourth-place finishes Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Maine East High School Invitational wrestling tournament. But Henson’s best moments are still to come – and probably in the first period of a given match too. The Wildkit...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest
Good Monday morning, Evanston. There was a lot of cheer to go around this weekend, with music, performances and singing to stir the heart and feed the spirit throughout the city. Above, The Newberry Consort presents A Mexican Christmas on Friday at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Magaly Cordero, center, and...
evanstonroundtable.com
Lois & Company has been dressing Evanston women for 30 years
Lois Combs is the “Lois” of Lois & Company at 2014 Central St. in north Evanston, celebrating 30 years in business this past week. She first worked in corporate America and “hated it,” she said. She had always been interested in art and, with the encouragement of a friend, “terrified,” she quit her job and began hand-painting clothing.
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: ‘Positives are impressive’ for new stadium
Just a short note to add my support for the new stadium. I understand the concerns of nearby residents (my family lives about 10 blocks away) but the positives are impressive, not the least of which is the economic boost it will give to so many workers and their families. I also find the design very attractive. It definitely is enough to lure me back into attending NU football games.
evanstonroundtable.com
Week in review: Your Sunday digest of the news
The holiday glow spread to the corner of Church Street and Dodge Avenue on Friday, as the Central Evanston Business Association made it a memorable night with its first holiday festival and tree lighting ceremony. Evelyn Ramirez, from left, her 7-year-old daughter Esmeralda and Evanston City Clerk Stephanie Mendoza passed out supplies for attendees to create ornaments for the Fifth Ward’s neighborhood tree.
evanstonroundtable.com
South Evanston lead pipe replacement project gets $1M from state
Evanston is set to receive $1 million from state of Illinois capital funds to assist the city in replacing lead service lines in south Evanston. “There is this issue with lead pipes that is all across the country,” said State Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago. “But we certainly see it in communities of color. South Evanston is a community that has a number of Black and brown communities all across this area. So I sat down with Mayor [Daniel] Biss and Alderman Reid, and we talked about what we could do for this community and lead pipes was just the thing that consistently came up.”
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Public Library Winter Reading Challenge begins Dec. 18
This year, begin your family’s winter break adventures at the library! Pick up your Winter Reading Challenge sheet starting December 18 at the Main Library or the Crown Branch Library. Drop off your challenge sheets between December 27 and January 15 for prizes, plus check out the bookmark contest!
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
The window at the consignment shop Stepping Out On Faith, 1632 Orrington Ave., is decked out for purple holidays. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to...
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS weighs safety updates, including metal detectors
Less than a year after administrators decided against it, Evanston Township High School is once again considering installing some type of weapons detection system, Superintendent Marcus Campbell said at a board meeting Monday night. Last week, at an all-staff meeting, Campbell and Evanston Police Chief Schenita Stewart spoke about violence...
evanstonroundtable.com
Tree lighting at Church and Dodge ‘all about community’
Folks from the Fifth Ward, the Second Ward and even outside Evanston came bundled up in their scarves and bubble jackets to the corner of Church Street and Dodge Avenue on Friday as the Central Evanston Business Association’s first holiday festival and tree lighting ceremony made it a memorable night.
evanstonroundtable.com
Celebrate Kwanzaa and Hanukkah at Fountain Square on Dec. 26
This is a very special year because the first day of Kwanzaa and the last day of Hanukkah will both fall on Monday, Dec. 26. The city is asking Evanston and surrounding communities to gather at Fountain Square on this momentous day at 11 to 11:30 a.m. to celebrate these two meaningful holidays.
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Nichols Middle School students Penelope Donohue, left, and Casey Martin transport mulch to dozens of trees that surround the school at 800 Greenleaf St. They worked last week with TreeKeepers from OpenLands, a non-profit that helps protect natural spaces in metropolitan Chicago. Several organizations were also at three other schools – Dewey Elementary, Washington Elementary and King Arts – planting trees, mulching or watering, according to TreeKeeper Allison Sloan. “If we want kids to play outside, exercise and stay healthy than we have to give them the ideal conditions.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Concert review: I saw Mommy kissing Santa Claus – or was it Joel Paterson?
Western swing guitar man extraordinaire Joel Paterson took the stage Friday night to a packed house for a sold-out show at Evanston SPACE. Twinkling antlers and blinking bulbs lit the cozy Christmas sweater-clad room as the dapper guitarist took up his golden axe for a great night of swinging holiday music. The stage was decorated retro Candy Cane Lane, complete with a giant peppermint blow-mold, snowy North Pole sign and a nicely decorated tree with gifts wrapped beneath it. A snug buzz was in the air as the audience settled in for a festive set of holiday tunes.
evanstonroundtable.com
Symphony gives gospel, dance, dreidels, classical tunes and candy
The Evanston Township High School auditorium was filled Sunday afternoon when Conductor Lawrence Eckerling, and music director of the Evanston Symphony Orchestra, lifted his baton to lead his colleagues in the classic piece “Sleigh Ride,” which Leroy Anderson actually composed on a hot day in July, 1950. The...
evanstonroundtable.com
Police and medical examiner investigating death at local hotel
The Cook County Medical Examiner has scheduled an autopsy on a woman who was found dead Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Holiday Inn North Evanston, 1501 Sherman Ave. Evanston Police, via a news release, are also appealing to the public for help. They are asking anyone with any possible information on this woman or her death to call the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.
evanstonroundtable.com
Council approves $395 million budget with pension funding at 100%
A precedent-setting $395 million 2023 budget was unanimously approved by Evanston’s City Council Monday, Dec. 12, and includes a plan to put public safety pension contributions on a 100% funding track this year. The pension decision, which tackles head on one of the city’s biggest fiscal challenges, will mean...
Comments / 0