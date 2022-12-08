ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

11Alive

Man arrested following powerful explosion in Morrow neighborhood

MORROW, Ga. — Authorities are investigating an explosion in a Morrow neighborhood Monday night. Clayton County Police Department's bomb squad was called to an address along Burbank Trail earlier Monday evening. Morrow Police Department first got the call about the explosion, where they found a powdery substance and remnants of a plastic container in the roadway, officers said. CCPD's bomb squad has since backed out of the area and has set up an X-ray machine to scan items, according to an 8 p.m. update from investigators.
11Alive

Man shot, killed off MLK Drive, Atlanta Police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed on Tuesday following a domestic incident, Atlanta Police said. APD officers responded to the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW around 10:40 a.m. regarding a shooting. The location is not far from Collier Park near Atlanta's Carroll Heights and Fairburn Heights neighborhoods.
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Third teen arrested in killing of 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys

The Atlanta Police Department has arrested third teen in the killing of two boys in Midtown over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The 16-year-old from Clayton County was arrested Dec. 12, Mayor Andre Dickens announced at a press conference at the Buckhead Village police precinct. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested last week and charged in […] The post Third teen arrested in killing of 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
11Alive

Deadly crash kills 1 on I-75 in Marietta, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police Department are investigating a fatal crash on I-75 in Marietta that killed one man early Sunday morning. Just before 3 a.m., crash investigators said that 52-year-old James Appleton of Marietta was driving his 2016 Dodge Challenger and subsequently lost control of his vehicle before veering across all lanes and crashing head on into the center median wall, authorities said.
11Alive

Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome

ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
11Alive

Atlanta local news

