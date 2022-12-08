Read full article on original website
Atlanta Police arrest suspect in connection to stabbing death of woman at Buckhead home
ATLANTA — A suspect connected to the stabbing death of a 77-year-old woman at a Buckhead home is now in custody, Atlanta Police said. Antonio Brown, 23, was arrested, Mayor Andre Dickens announced at a press conference Monday evening. He was expected in court for a first appearance on Tuesday, but 11Alive was told that he waived that.
Image released of suspect wanted in killing of Gwinnett correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are currently investigating a deadly shooting that took the life of a 59-year-old officer at the Gwinnett Correctional Center. It happened just before 6:20 a.m. outside the building as the officer, identified as Scott Riner, was on his way to work. He had worked there for 10 years.
Man arrested following powerful explosion in Morrow neighborhood
MORROW, Ga. — Authorities are investigating an explosion in a Morrow neighborhood Monday night. Clayton County Police Department's bomb squad was called to an address along Burbank Trail earlier Monday evening. Morrow Police Department first got the call about the explosion, where they found a powdery substance and remnants of a plastic container in the roadway, officers said. CCPD's bomb squad has since backed out of the area and has set up an X-ray machine to scan items, according to an 8 p.m. update from investigators.
Investigators arrest Clayton County 16-year-old in Atlanta 17th Street deadly shooting
ATLANTA — A Clayton County 16-year-old is now facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station. Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest Monday during an evening news briefing outside of the Atlanta Police Department's Buckhead office. This marks the third suspect in the shooting that killed...
Atlanta police announce arrest in killing of 77-year-old Buckhead woman
Atlanta leaders and police Monday night announced an arrest in the death of 77-year-old Buckhead resident Eleanor Bowles. Mayor Andre Dickens said his city’s police investigators with help from DeKalb County, found and arrested 23-year-old Antonio Brown - the named suspect in the murder of Bowles. On Sunday, investigators...
Atlanta Police officer healing, recovering after being hit by suspected drunk driver
ATLANTA — It's been a week since Atlanta Police Officer Robert "Bobby" Golden was badly hurt when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Just in that span of time, he is recovering well in the hospital, according to officers. His colleagues are also calling his healing a miracle.
Atlanta 'Cop City' sees large law enforcement operation again; GBI says barricades being cleared
ATLANTA — Law enforcement agencies mounted a large response Tuesday at the encampment protesting a future Atlanta police and fire training center that opponents have dubbed "Cop City." The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it was one of the responding agencies. 11Alive's Sky Tracker flew over the site and...
DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning. Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.
Man shot, killed off MLK Drive, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed on Tuesday following a domestic incident, Atlanta Police said. APD officers responded to the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW around 10:40 a.m. regarding a shooting. The location is not far from Collier Park near Atlanta's Carroll Heights and Fairburn Heights neighborhoods.
Third teen arrested in killing of 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys
The Atlanta Police Department has arrested third teen in the killing of two boys in Midtown over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The 16-year-old from Clayton County was arrested Dec. 12, Mayor Andre Dickens announced at a press conference at the Buckhead Village police precinct. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested last week and charged in […] The post Third teen arrested in killing of 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Man shot, killed while walking by suspect who chased him on foot, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County police department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday around 8 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road after reports of a...
Protestors throw objects at firefighters attempting to extinguish flames at Atlanta's 'Cop City' site, police say
ATLANTA — A protest has happened again at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City," and police claim objects were thrown at DeKalb Fire Department firefighters after a fire was started. DeKalb Police Department responded to reports of a dumpster fire on Key Road...
Trilith hotel construction site hit by thieves; Home Depot shoplifter fills up toolbox and purse
Pick a city, county or state. None today are immune from thefts of all kinds. That includes two recent examples here in Fayette County. The new hotel under construction at the Town of Trilith in Fayetteville was the site of one of those thefts. As is customary at construction sites,...
Foul play suspected at homicide in Buckhead neighborhood, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — A homicide investigation is underway at a home in a Buckhead neighborhood, Atlanta Police said. APD said an alleged murder happened at a residence in the Paces West neighborhood in northwest Atlanta. The scene was active throughout much of the overnight hours on Saturday into Sunday morning.
Police ask public not to approach suspects caught on camera stealing from cars
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Two videos posted by the Clayton County Police Department on Tuesday show two separate car break-in incidents that occurred on separate days. One of the incidents occurred on Flint Ridge Court in Jonesboro, and the other incident happened on Mundy’s Overlook in Jonesboro, according to police.
Georgia juvenile justice official found dead days after going missing
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this article is from a previous story after Victor Roberts went missing.) Victor Roberts, an official in Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice, was found dead a little more than a week after he was reported missing. Cobb County Police reported...
Police identify, charge suspect in connection to Gwinnett County sports bar murder
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A suspect has been identified and arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in August at a Gwinnett sports bar. Gwinnett County police announced on Thursday that they identified and charged 24-year-old Trayvon Austin of Decatur for the death of Kevin Blackwell.
Deadly crash kills 1 on I-75 in Marietta, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police Department are investigating a fatal crash on I-75 in Marietta that killed one man early Sunday morning. Just before 3 a.m., crash investigators said that 52-year-old James Appleton of Marietta was driving his 2016 Dodge Challenger and subsequently lost control of his vehicle before veering across all lanes and crashing head on into the center median wall, authorities said.
Family of victims demand DNA testing be released in Atlanta Child Murders case
ATLANTA — The families of at least four victims in the Atlanta Child Murders, along with gathered to call for the release of all DNA testing related to the case on Tuesday. The crime spree plagued families in Atlanta from 1971 to 1981 and took the lives of 29 Black children.
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome
ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
