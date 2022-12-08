MORROW, Ga. — Authorities are investigating an explosion in a Morrow neighborhood Monday night. Clayton County Police Department's bomb squad was called to an address along Burbank Trail earlier Monday evening. Morrow Police Department first got the call about the explosion, where they found a powdery substance and remnants of a plastic container in the roadway, officers said. CCPD's bomb squad has since backed out of the area and has set up an X-ray machine to scan items, according to an 8 p.m. update from investigators.

MORROW, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO