Arizona State

New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
The Hill

Home price growth is slowing most in these cities, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — Several U.S. cities where home prices skyrocketed due to an influx of new residents during the pandemic are now seeing prices drop quickly. Real estate experts at Redfin looked at year-over-year data back in February and then again in October to find where the price per square foot dropped the most during that time period.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Here’s where home prices are heading in 2023: Realtor.com

Story at a glance A new forecast from Realtor.com projects home prices will increase nationwide by 5.4 percent next year.  The real estate company expects that mortgage rates will continue to hover around 7 percent. High mortgage rates alongside price growth will push up monthly payments by close to 28 percent to $2,430. Americans have…
AOL Corp

270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage

About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
Fortune

KPMG: The Pandemic Housing Bubble is bursting—U.S. home prices falling 15% looks ‘conservative’

It didn’t take long for white-collar professionals in 2020 to realize that expanded work-from-home policies meant they could buy real estate pretty much anywhere. Vacation markets went gangbusters. Exurbs got red-hot, as did so-called Zoom towns like Boise. Even big cities that were losing residents, like New York and San Francisco, got overheated as decoupling roommates created a spillover effect from the rental market into the housing market.
Wyoming News

Homes sit on the market longer as monthly home sales decline

As a result of these factors, total home sales per month have been down year-over-year for every month in 2022, and the gap between 2021 and 2022 monthly figures has widened as the year has gone on. In October 2022, home sales fell to 439,596—a decline of nearly 30%. As total sales have declined, another important metric—the time homes sit on the market before selling—is on the rise. September was the first month since February 2021 where the median days on market for home listings exceeded 30 days. At the height of the market, the typical listing spent just 15 days on the market, but today the median listing will sit on the market for 35 days.
Investopedia

Higher Mortgage Rates Increasing Homeowner Debt Burden

In a recent report, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) shows that the meteoric rise in mortgage interest rates in 2022 has already had a significant impact on homeowners, with borrowers in certain demographics reaching new debt burden levels. Higher monthly payments can make it more difficult for mortgage borrowers to not only keep up with their financial obligations but also to qualify for additional financing when they need it.
FOX 28 Spokane

Millennial Money: Prepping to buy a home or invest in 2023?

This year has been full of economic uncertainty for many. High inflation has affected the cost of living, making housing, food and gas more expensive. Now that we’re near the end of the year, people may be setting financial goals for 2023. Consider looking at the current state of the economy and using that to shape your goals. This could mean being realistic about what changes you need to make and questions you need to ask yourself to make homeownership, investing and saving possible if those are a part of your 2023 goals.
SPOKANE, WA

