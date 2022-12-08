As a result of these factors, total home sales per month have been down year-over-year for every month in 2022, and the gap between 2021 and 2022 monthly figures has widened as the year has gone on. In October 2022, home sales fell to 439,596—a decline of nearly 30%. As total sales have declined, another important metric—the time homes sit on the market before selling—is on the rise. September was the first month since February 2021 where the median days on market for home listings exceeded 30 days. At the height of the market, the typical listing spent just 15 days on the market, but today the median listing will sit on the market for 35 days.

4 DAYS AGO