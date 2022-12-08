Read full article on original website
Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare looking to adopt out pets to loving homes, seeking volunteers
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than 70 dogs and 20 cats are available for adoption at the Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare Shelter. “Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services is here to pick up strays in the community who need to be picked up, so sick, injured, and aggressive are obviously our top priority for public safety reasons,” manager Tracey Weather said. “And once we hold them for seven days to see if the owner is coming for them, then we’ll do a behavior evaluation on them, and if they pass, we’ll move them over to our adoption center.”
Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority celebrates 60 years with big announcement
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–To celebrate 60 years, the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority announced some big investments back to the community. This year alone, the Industrial Authority used its pilot program to recruit more than $652-million in private investment. It also presented more than $3 million to the Bibb County Board of...
Fort Valley Police need help finding a wanted man
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley Police need your help finding a wanted man. Keldrick McCrary is wanted on multiple felonies. He’s around 6 foot tall and weighs 165 pounds. Police say McCrary was last seen at the Avid Motel in Perry, but has also been spotted...
Shooting at Full House Tavern leaves man in critical condition
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting incident at the Full House Tavern early Monday left a 42-year-old man in critical condition. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says just after 3 a.m., deputies received a call concerning a person shot in the parking lot at the Full House Tavern restaurant off Bloomfield Road. The man found with the gunshot wound was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.
Victim of October shooting in Macon dies from injuries
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The victim of an October 2022 shooting in Macon has died in the hospital. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Craig Page died from his injuries at 3:09 Monday morning at the hospital. Page was the victim of a shooting that happened on...
Oglethorpe Power, Monroe County EMS break ground on new fire station
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Oglethorpe Power partnered with Monroe County Emergency Services to build a new fire station just off I-75. Members of the Monroe County Commission and Oglethorpe Power broke ground Monday on a new fire station that will help extend fire prevention services to the community. Fire...
Bibb deputies: 1 dead after Gordon Street shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot in the 2900 block of Gordon Street Saturday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde was pronounced dead on scene by deputy coroner Luanne Stone. Deputies responded to the address and...
1 dead, 1 in custody following Saturday night crash in Monroe County
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Thomaston man is dead and another man is in custody after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Saturday night. The crash happened just before 7:30 near the intersection of Georgia Highway 74 and Oxford Road, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Georgia State Patrol searching for man who fled vehicle during pursuit in Laurens County
DUDLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia State Patrol is searching for a man who fled on foot during a pursuit Monday night. A Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, posted just before 9 o’clock, said the chase ended in the Northwood Trail neighborhood in Dudley. “Male suspect jumped...
GBI arrests Butts County deputy for stalking
ZEBULON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia deputy is in jail, accused of stalking and harassing an ex-girlfriend in three counties. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged Butts County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Marlin Moultrie of Flovilla. The 55-year-old deputy faces three counts of misdemeanor stalking and three...
Woman killed in Bleckley County after being hit by two vehicles
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– A woman is dead in Bleckley County after being hit by two vehicles. According to Georgia State Patrol, Chedeline Saint Louis was standing in the road on State Route 87 when she was hit by a car. The driver told troopers she was behind another vehicle,...
The Warner Robins Demons fail to win their third consecutive GHSA 5A football state title
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Demons faced the undefeated Ware County Gators in the GHSA 5A football state championship game. The Demons played in their sixth consecutive state title game and looked to win their third consecutive championship. However, things went differently for the Demons. The Gators...
