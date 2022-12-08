MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than 70 dogs and 20 cats are available for adoption at the Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare Shelter. “Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services is here to pick up strays in the community who need to be picked up, so sick, injured, and aggressive are obviously our top priority for public safety reasons,” manager Tracey Weather said. “And once we hold them for seven days to see if the owner is coming for them, then we’ll do a behavior evaluation on them, and if they pass, we’ll move them over to our adoption center.”

