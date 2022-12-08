When Mark first began feeling tired, he assumed that he was coming down with something. But as time wore on, he didn’t feel any better. Could it be stress? Not exercising enough? Not eating well? It seemed like there were endless possibilities to explain his fatigue. Yet even as he diligently tried new strategies for coping—sleeping better, exercising more, changing his diet—the feeling remained. It wasn’t until his practitioner mentioned hypothyroidism that he considered the possibility. All the pieces seemed to fit, and symptoms he had assumed were simply due to age or lifestyle were suddenly cast in a new light.

