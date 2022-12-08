Read full article on original website
Related
Bariatric surgery may lower risk of heart attack in obese people
Getting bariatric surgery may significantly help prevent heart attacks, strokes and angina in very obese people, a new study finds. The study participants were also affected by what's known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is often linked with obesity. While studying patients who had a body mass index...
MedicalXpress
Consumer Health: Who is at risk for inflammatory bowel disease?
Researchers estimate that more than half a million people in the U.S. have Crohn's disease, and 600,000 to 900,000 people in the U.S. have ulcerative colitis, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Inflammatory bowel disease is an umbrella term used to describe disorders that...
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis ‘may be preventable through healthy lifestyle’
Up to six in 10 cases of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis may be preventable through a healthy lifestyle, researchers have suggested.A study published online in the journal Gut said people who are at high risk of developing the conditions due to a hereditary link may be able to take action to cut their chances of developing inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).IBD is mainly used to describe ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, whose symptoms include abdominal pain, cramps or swelling, recurring or bloody diarrhoea, weight loss and extreme tiredness.There is no cure for the conditions, which can vary in severity.Treatments...
Medical News Today
Can ulcerative colitis be fatal?
Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a long-term disease of the large intestine or colon. While the condition itself is not fatal, it can cause life threatening complications in rare instances. UC is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It may affect as many as 907,000 people in the United States,...
Medical News Today
When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?
Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
WTVW
Signs of heart failure
Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
cohaitungchi.com
What Is The Best Test For Hypothyroidism? Getting the Right Diagnosis for Your Symptoms
When Mark first began feeling tired, he assumed that he was coming down with something. But as time wore on, he didn’t feel any better. Could it be stress? Not exercising enough? Not eating well? It seemed like there were endless possibilities to explain his fatigue. Yet even as he diligently tried new strategies for coping—sleeping better, exercising more, changing his diet—the feeling remained. It wasn’t until his practitioner mentioned hypothyroidism that he considered the possibility. All the pieces seemed to fit, and symptoms he had assumed were simply due to age or lifestyle were suddenly cast in a new light.
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
How To Quickly Lower Your Blood Sugar
Left untreated, high blood sugar can be dangerous. Learn the fastest ways to treat high blood sugar quickly and when you should see a doctor instead.
Medical News Today
What is the safest blood thinner for AFib?
Several blood thinners are available to prevent stroke in people with atrial fibrillation (AFib). The safest blood thinner for a person depends on their medical conditions and overall health. One of the main focuses of AFib treatment is to reduce the likelihood of stroke by preventing the formation of blood...
ajmc.com
Dapagliflozin Lowers Hospitalization Risk in Patients With CKD Despite Diabetes Status
Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), whether or not they also had diabetes, were found to have a reduced risk of hospitalization when they took dapagliflozin. Among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), both with and without type 2 diabetes, dapagliflozin was effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization for any cause, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
buffalohealthyliving.com
What is Peripheral Neuropathy?
According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), peripheral neuropathy is one of many conditions that involve damage to the peripheral nervous system that transmits signals between the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord) to all other parts of the body. “Peripheral nerves send many...
Medical News Today
What to know about refractory celiac disease
Refractory celiac disease is a type of celiac disease that is unresponsive to at least 12 months of a strict gluten-free diet. Celiac disease is a common gastrointestinal disorder that most people manage with a gluten-free diet. However, people with refractory celiac disease who omit gluten do not see an improvement in their symptoms and continue to have the hallmark signs of damage to the gut.
A DNA Hack Might One Day Save Us From Future Heart Attacks
When we admire a creature like a lizard, starfish, or worm that can regenerate body parts after an injury, we’re really marveling at two qualities: these animals’ ability to regrow, and to stop regrowing. Because, in fact, a high degree of genetic precision is required to taper off growth signals that, when left unchecked, are a hallmark of cancer.Scientists are fixated on this tightrope of regulated growth to one day help humans heal from heart attacks and other life-threatening injuries. Now, a new study run by Duke University biologists and published Tuesday in the journal Cell Stem Cell gets us...
FOX 11 and 41
How dangerous is flu? What to know about symptoms and signs of complications
The U.S. is experiencing the highest number of flu hospitalizations in a decade, and there’s no sign that the virus is going to peak or go away in the coming weeks. With the busy holiday travel season approaching and a comparatively low percentage of adults vaccinated for flu, that leaves millions at potential risk for severe complications.
Medical News Today
Inflammatory Bowel Disease: How a set of molecules could lead to new IBD drug treatments
About 6.8 million people globally have inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Researchers from UT Southwestern Medical Center have discovered how a set of molecules in the body affect IBD. Scientists believe their findings could be used to develop a new drug to treat IBD. About. have inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) —...
Medical News Today
What are the causes of hyperthyroidism?
Hyperthyroidism is when the thyroid gland produces too much thyroid hormone. It has many causes, such as infection, pregnancy, and iodine overexposure. Several conditions can also cause hyperthyroidism. The thyroid gland is a small organ within the neck. Its main function is to produce two thyroid hormone before releasing them...
Ovarian Cysts Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Ovarian cysts can happen to anyone with ovaries. Here is a deep dive into what they are, how to find out if you have them, and how to treat them.
Study Shows Just How Bad Smoking And Vaping Is For Your Dental Health
Those who use tobacco are more susceptible to tooth decay and related dental health issues than non-smokers, and a new study lends further evidence to this.
Comments / 0