A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Providence and Kent counties through 7 AM Monday. This is mostly going to be a snow shoveling event. Light snow for the most part has been falling across the region early this evening, there are some heavier pockets here and there at times, and with temperatures below freezing untreated roads are becoming slippery and snow covered. Drivers should be prepared for lower visibilities (down under a mile at times) tonight. This is going to be a fast moving event, lasting about 10-12 hours and the steadiest period of snowfall will winding down by 1-2 AM as the storm’s energy shifts to a developing Low well south of Nantucket and begins to move away from New England. The last of any snows will be completely done by 6 AM Monday. So, the Monday morning commute will see clouds breaking up, but where the roads have yet to be treated things will still be quite slippery.

KENT COUNTY, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO