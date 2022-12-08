Read full article on original website
Demolition of former New Bedford power plant postponed
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The demolition of the former New Bedford power plant has been postponed. The former Cannon Street Power Plant demolition was scheduled to be demolished Tuesday afternoon, starting with the implosion of the well known “cigarette” smoke stack. However, a security guard on...
‘She has Incredible Abilities!’: Dolls with disabilities being donated in Rhode Island
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Ocean State Job Lot donated over 1,600 dolls with disabilities to organizations in Rhode Island. Sew Dolling is a manufacturer in East Greenwich that was created by Susan and Don Svendsen, with the intent to teach disability awareness. The “chemo dolls” are boxed with head...
Education Commissioner responds to Providence school demolition
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Education Commissioner, Angélica Infante-Green, as well as Governor McKee spoke in response to the news that two Providence schools would be demolished next year. The news was broken on Twitter by the Providence Teachers Union over the weekend, who exposed the plan, ahead of...
Providence Public School District to shut down two crumbling schools
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Public School District announced Sunday that two crumbling schools will shut down next year. The announcement was made in response to a tweet from a union formed by teachers in the district. The district said the two schools being closed will not result...
2 Bristol County Sheriff’s Office employees sent to hospital after Freetown crash
FREETOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Two Bristol County Sheriff’s Office employees were involved in crash Monday night in Freetown. The Lakeville Fire Department said the crash between two car, one being a sheriff’s office vehicle, happened on County Street. Two Bristol County Sheriff’s Office employees were taken to...
Rhode Island man killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash
STONINGTON, Conn. (WLNE) — Connecticut State Police said a 55-year-old Rhode Island man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The single-motorcycle crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 north in Stonington. Police said George Werrbach, of Charlestown, was traveling northbound on I-95, when the car...
23-year-old sentenced 5 years for arson in Woonsocket mill
PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket man was sentenced to five years in a federal prison Monday for intentionally setting fires to a Woonsocket mill building. Jacob Lahousse, 23, received the sentence Monday after he pleaded guilty to a charge of arson in September. According to prosecutors, Lahousse admitted...
North Attleborough man killed in Interstate 295 crash identified
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police identified the North Attleborough man who was killed in a single-car crash in Smithfield over the weekend. The crash happened on Interstate 295 south just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said a Ford Ranger pick up truck drove off the road...
Local singer, known for singing Frank Sinatra hits on Federal Hill, injured in Providence crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Local musician Ron Giorgio has been hospitalized after a car crash over the weekend. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened on Sunday on South Water Street near Interstate 195 after Giorgio performed at a restaurant on Federal Hill. Giorgio is known for singing...
2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after head-on collision in Dartmouth
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A teenager was arrested after causing a head-on collision that hospitalized two people in Dartmouth on Friday. Around 5 p.m., emergency crews responded to Chase Road near Lucy Little Road for a head-on crash between a Nissan Altima and a Ford Escape. Police said the...
Providence man found guilty of murder in 2021 shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was found guilty of a 2021 murder and assault stemming from a shooting in Providence. Andrew Mangru, 23, was found guilty following a seven-day trial Friday of second degree murder and several other charges in the shooting death of Andrei Bonilla. According...
Rhode Islanders gear up for frigid forecast
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With freezing temperatures expected early this week, Rhode Islanders have officially bundled up for winter conditions. With first snowfall of the year Sunday, dozens of skaters took to The Providence Rink Monday. “I don’t mind it, but I wish the snow would come along with...
Woonsocket man pleads guilty to federal drug charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket man busted for his involvement in a drug trafficking bust in 2020 pleaded guilty to federal charges Monday. Michael Wilkerson, 38, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Wilkerson was arrested in Oct. 2020 as part...
Slippery Conditions For Tonight With Falling Snow
A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Providence and Kent counties through 7 AM Monday. This is mostly going to be a snow shoveling event. Light snow for the most part has been falling across the region early this evening, there are some heavier pockets here and there at times, and with temperatures below freezing untreated roads are becoming slippery and snow covered. Drivers should be prepared for lower visibilities (down under a mile at times) tonight. This is going to be a fast moving event, lasting about 10-12 hours and the steadiest period of snowfall will winding down by 1-2 AM as the storm’s energy shifts to a developing Low well south of Nantucket and begins to move away from New England. The last of any snows will be completely done by 6 AM Monday. So, the Monday morning commute will see clouds breaking up, but where the roads have yet to be treated things will still be quite slippery.
Getting Ready For A Little Snow Sunday Night
We’ll be looking at a cloudy sky tonight with an isolated snow shower or flurry possible. However, if you are in Plymouth county of MA or on the Cape you will see occasional snow and rain showers as a result of Northeasterly winds coming in off the ocean. Folks in this region may wake up to some grassy coatings of snow in the morning. All of this activity is not the main storm system that we’ve been focusing on though as that is small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest.
Friars Flex on Albany in Non-Conference Finale
The Providence College men’s basketball team defeated UAlbany, 93-55, on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved to 8-3 on the season. Today’s game marked the conclusion of the Friars’ non-conference schedule. Redshirt senior Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) finished with a season-high 18 points along with seven rebounds. Redshirt freshman Rafael Castro (Dover, N.J.) chipped in with his first career double-double, with 12 points and 10 boards. Freshman Jayden Pierre (Elizabeth, N.J.) had a career-high 11 assists. Six players finished in double figures for the Friars.
The season’s first snowstorm headed towards Providence
The main event for Sunday evening is a small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest. We’ll see cloudy conditions throughout the night with the threat of an afternoon snow or rain shower around, but with temperatures in the mid 30s there won’t be anything to worry about in terms of any accumulation. Once we get past nightfall though that’s when steady light snow overspreads the region. Untreated roads will become snow covered throughout the evening hours.
URI’s Brayon Freeman Turning Season Around
Rhode Island and UMass Lowell are facing each other for just the third time Tuesday night. The teams played each other in back-to-back years, with the Rams winning 79-68 on Nov. 23, 2013 and then 72-56 on Nov. 16, 2014. The last time the teams played, Hassan Martin had 18...
URI Snaps Three Game Losing Skid Against Army
Rhode Island made winning plays down the stretch to knock off Army 77-67 and snap a three-game skid Saturday afternoon. The Rams (3-7) found themselves in a similar situation to its loss against Brown earlier in the week, as a double-digit lead shrunk to a one-possession game in the final minutes. After leading by 13 with 11:53 to go, the Rams saw their advantage get trimmed to three points with 3:10 to go. This time, Rhode Island showed growth, holding on to the lead and pulling away down the stretch.
