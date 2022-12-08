Police search for car seen near home where University of Idaho students slain

MOSCOW, Idaho — Police are asking for the public’s help finding people who were inside a car seen near the home where four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death last month.

Authorities are looking for the person or people who were in a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra seen “in the immediate area” of the home early on Nov. 13.

“Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact authorities at 208-883-7180 or to submit information by email at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us. Tips can also be shared through the FBI’s tip form.

Authorities continue working through thousands of tips submitted since the early morning attack claimed the lives of Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves lived in the home with two other roommates who were sleeping at the time of the stabbings and were not injured.

Officials said they found the slain students after responding to a 911 call from the home reporting an unresponsive person. Authorities later determined that the victims were likely asleep when they were attacked.

Investigators have ruled out several suspects, including the surviving roommates and a person who drove Mogen and Goncalves home before the stabbings.

The motive behind the killings remained unclear Thursday. Police continue to investigate.

