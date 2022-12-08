Read full article on original website
Related
Fire-Safety Tips for the Holidays: How to Decorate, Celebrate and Avoid Tragedy
"I don't believe in scaring people," a fire safety expert tells PEOPLE, "but there have been some horrific fires and deaths" Year after year, the festive Winter holiday season is interrupted by heartbreaking news of deadly house fires. In some cases, it's the centerpiece of the holiday — the Christmas tree — that sets tragedy into motion. Last year, a Pennsylvania father and his two sons, ages 8 and 11, were killed when their tree caught fire on Christmas morning. The blaze, which police believed may have started...
Homeless man knocks on woman’s door for food, says “None of your neighbors would help me.”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I would imagine that in some point in your life you have come across someone who is panhandling for money, whether it be with a sign on the edge of a highway, or while busking in the Subway, or loitering outside of stores and restaurants.
This TikTok-Viral Gift Wrap Cutter Will Save You So Much Time & Stress This Holiday Season
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no question that gift-giving is one of the best parts of the holiday season. But trying to wrap presents is a step we sometimes wish we could skip, especially if you’re out of practice. So if you have a ton of gifts to wrap this year, then we found the perfect little helper. TikTok is obsessing over Little Elf’s Gift Wrap Cutter which easily cuts wrapping paper in seconds like a pro. It keeps gift wrapping neat and makes...
animalfair.com
Before You Adopt This Holiday Ask Yourself, Can You Afford A Dog?
Holiday Season – please consider these tips before making the best decision of your life! If you want a little love in your life then we would encourage you to consider adopting a puppy from a shelter, but you need to think very carefully before you go through with an adoption. Always remember that a canine companion is a luxury in life. Buying, and caring for, a pooch can be expensive.
Homeowners Receive Upsetting Note From 'Grinch' Neighbors Over Holiday Decorations
Even a neighborhood "Grinch" can't steal these homeowners' Christmas spirit this holiday season. A Minnesota couple is speaking out after an anonymous letter was mailed to their home in Burnsville to criticize their holiday decoration display on the exterior of their house—and let's just say, the nasty note is enough to land the sender on the naughty list this year.
Check Out This Quick and Easy Way To Decorate Your Windows For the Holidays
Time to bust out your paint pens!
Should You Start At The Bottom Or Top When Putting Lights On Your Christmas Tree?
Is there actually a proper way to wrap your lights around the Christmas tree? It depends on whom you ask. Here are a few ways to start at the top or bottom.
Getting through the Holidays after the Loss of a Loved One
Holidays can be stressful, even in the best of times. However, if you have lost a loved one recently, you may be dreading this holiday season. You may not be looking forward to celebrating at all, even though you may have plenty of others to spend time with.
Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages Safe
Don't become a victim, protect yourself from package theft with these easy tips and tricks.Photo by(RODNAE Productions) (MASSACHUSETTS) The trees have been left completely bare and the first snow of the season is almost here which means it's officially the most wonderful time of the year! As you begin your holiday shopping (that you had promised yourself last year you'd be finished by now) it's easy to forget that behind every "Confirm Purchase" button you press this year, there's a possible porch pirate waiting to steal your package.
How To Take PTO During the Holidays and Not Feel Guilty About It
The holiday season is swiftly approaching and with it comes time to start submitting PTO requests. Generally, most employees look forward to using their PTO during the holidays. Some will even...
The Holiday Mental Motherload Is Melting My Brain
It’s 10pm on a mid-December night and I finally rest my head on the pillow. I am exhausted, but I can’t sleep — not yet. Because the moment my eyes close it starts: the automatic and instinctual mental checking of all the boxes. The holiday season to-dos, the worries, the plans, and the don’t-forgets — all jingling around in my brain while my husband snores a slow-tempoed symphony just six inches away. I love the holidays, but they also stress me the f*ck out. Because while Santa’s list is long, a mother’s holiday list is even longer. And as planner, orchestrator, and manager of all of my family’s yuletide cheer, I am kind of losing my mind.
Wave of Grinch porch pirates trying to ruin Christmas
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives you the best advice on how to keep your packages and yourself safe from "porch pirates" over the upcoming holidays.
Comments / 0