Fire-Safety Tips for the Holidays: How to Decorate, Celebrate and Avoid Tragedy

"I don't believe in scaring people," a fire safety expert tells PEOPLE, "but there have been some horrific fires and deaths" Year after year, the festive Winter holiday season is interrupted by heartbreaking news of deadly house fires. In some cases, it's the centerpiece of the holiday — the Christmas tree — that sets tragedy into motion. Last year, a Pennsylvania father and his two sons, ages 8 and 11, were killed when their tree caught fire on Christmas morning. The blaze, which police believed may have started...
This TikTok-Viral Gift Wrap Cutter Will Save You So Much Time & Stress This Holiday Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no question that gift-giving is one of the best parts of the holiday season. But trying to wrap presents is a step we sometimes wish we could skip, especially if you’re out of practice. So if you have a ton of gifts to wrap this year, then we found the perfect little helper. TikTok is obsessing over Little Elf’s Gift Wrap Cutter which easily cuts wrapping paper in seconds like a pro. It keeps gift wrapping neat and makes...
Before You Adopt This Holiday Ask Yourself, Can You Afford A Dog?

Holiday Season – please consider these tips before making the best decision of your life! If you want a little love in your life then we would encourage you to consider adopting a puppy from a shelter, but you need to think very carefully before you go through with an adoption. Always remember that a canine companion is a luxury in life. Buying, and caring for, a pooch can be expensive.
Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages Safe

Don't become a victim, protect yourself from package theft with these easy tips and tricks.Photo by(RODNAE Productions) (MASSACHUSETTS) The trees have been left completely bare and the first snow of the season is almost here which means it's officially the most wonderful time of the year! As you begin your holiday shopping (that you had promised yourself last year you'd be finished by now) it's easy to forget that behind every "Confirm Purchase" button you press this year, there's a possible porch pirate waiting to steal your package.
The Holiday Mental Motherload Is Melting My Brain

It’s 10pm on a mid-December night and I finally rest my head on the pillow. I am exhausted, but I can’t sleep — not yet. Because the moment my eyes close it starts: the automatic and instinctual mental checking of all the boxes. The holiday season to-dos, the worries, the plans, and the don’t-forgets — all jingling around in my brain while my husband snores a slow-tempoed symphony just six inches away. I love the holidays, but they also stress me the f*ck out. Because while Santa’s list is long, a mother’s holiday list is even longer. And as planner, orchestrator, and manager of all of my family’s yuletide cheer, I am kind of losing my mind.

