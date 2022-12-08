Read full article on original website
Democrats press agency for answers after abrupt cutoff for applications for rental help
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has received an inquiry from the state’s Democratic congressional members over the agency’s decision to stop accepting new applications for a $1.1 billion program designed to keep thousands of families with a roof over their heads. Six Democratic members of the Georgia...
Georgia net tax revenues decrease
ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections for November decreased $2.4 million compared to a year ago. The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in November totaled almost $2.29 billion for a decrease of $2.4 million, or -0.1 percent, compared to November 2021 when net tax collections totaled just over $2.29 billion. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled $12.61 billion for an increase of $741.7 million, or 6.2 percent, over FY 2022.
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgians have been pinching pennies to get by during a rough economy, and the hard times are likely to continue next year. Economists at the University of Georgia’s annual Georgia Economic Outlook say odds...
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Monroe Local News
Kemp and legislative leaders announce extension of gas tax suspension, second tax refund
Atlanta, GA – (Dec. 8, 2022) – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, today announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year’s, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session.
Georgia’s economy will enter a mild, short recession early next year that should only persist for about six months, the dean of the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business said Friday. The downturn will be prompted by the series of interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve board...
Georgia DOT, Indeed to host virtual job fair for locations statewide
The Georgia Department of Transportation and Indeed.com have partnered to host a virtual job fair on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for positions across the state, offering jobs on the spot.
GEORGIA — Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-nominee Jon Burns announced another extension to the state gas, locomotive fuel tax and supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “With another holiday...
These new Georgia laws take effect in January 2023
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation in 2022 that won’t go into effect until January 1, 2023. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but General Assembly delayed the effective dates of some laws or provisions until Jan. 1. Occasionally, provisions are applicable to taxable...
Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off his runoff campaign in Atlanta last month beneath a mural of his friend and former parishioner, the late Congressman John Lewis with an introduction not by a fellow senator or other powerful surrogate, but by Morehouse student RJ Jackson. Heading into last week’s runoff, Warnock’s final campaign events of […] The post Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Negotiations over Georgia Power’s rate hikes appear to stall
Georgia Power and staff for state utility regulators appear to be in a stalemate over the company’s request to raise its electricity rates, people with knowledge of the negotiations tell The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Georgia Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID License - In Order to Board a Plane - a 2 Year Extension
Georgia residents just got a 2-year extension to get their REAL ID driver's license. The previous deadline was May 3, 2023, less than 5 months away. I wrote about this on Dec. 5: "Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License By May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane."
Economists see recession ahead for Georgia, nation
Georgia’s economy will enter a mild, short recession early next year that should only persist for about six months, the dean of the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business said Friday. The downturn will be prompted by the series of interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve board has ordered this year to curb inflation, […] The post Economists see recession ahead for Georgia, nation appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
Alabama SNAP Eligibility
SNAP Eligibility Test: Gross Income, Net Income and Asset Test. Depending on the state where you belong and on the household members you have be it and elderly (over 60) or a disabled member, your household may be exempted from the Gross income, Net income. and Asset tests. According to a published post by snapscreener, SNAP eligibility requirements in Alabama were expanded beyond the standard federal SNAP eligibility requirements. Net income is difficult to calculate when compared to the Gross income and Asset tests due to its straightforward attributes.
Political leaders call on voters "one more time"
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Many registered voters in Georgia's House District 129 may recall voting for a state representative very recently. The late Henry Wayne Howard secured the democratic nomination in May but passed away before the general election in November. Because the incumbent was to run unopposed in November, this democratic primary will determine who takes the seat in his place.
Ga Dept of Education Identifies Schools for CSI and TSI Support, 57 Schools Make Improvements to Exit Support Status
The Georgia Department of Education today released the 2022-2023 lists of schools identified for Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI), along with the list of schools who made the improvements needed to exit CSI or TSI status. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA),...
Alabama Residents to Likely Get Payments Early Next Year
rolls of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Alabama, there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment (or more) coming your way. But will you be getting this money before the holidays? Right now it looks like the state government weighing the best options to move forward.
