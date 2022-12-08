ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination

One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
FLORIDA STATE
Liz Cheney Rates Donald Trump's Chances Of Ever Being President Again

At his Florida home on Nov. 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump announced that he is running for president in 2024 (via CNN). In an hour-long speech, he called America "a nation in decline" and discussed his many frustrations with the current administration. He promised his supporters that his next campaign will be "our campaign all together." Trump seems to be changing tactics for his 2024 run, with a new catchphrase, "make America great and glorious again," per Newsweek.
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

DeSantis Tells Allies to Stay Mum About Trump’s ‘Nazi’ Dinner. It’s Part of a Bigger Plan

While Donald Trump faces the fallout from dining with a white supremacist and anti-Semites, Ron DeSantis and his team are doing what the former president can’t: keep quiet. According to three people with knowledge of the directives, DeSantis’ lieutenants have told his allies not to attack Trump over the now-notorious dinner. Instead, the potential 2024 Republican primary candidate and his advisers have aimed to keep the focus on Trump’s decision to dine with Kanye West, a vocal anti-Semite, and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist agitator. “In ongoing discussions following his reelection, including this week, I’ve been asked to keep my powder...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?

More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home.“The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of most of the GOP and his close advisers, largely out of frustration with momentum shifting to Ron DeSantis,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director for Trump and current co-host on The View. “Now he’s several weeks into a presidential run with no real apparatus, zero message, and...
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance

Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race at his Palm Beach, Florida, home on Tuesday among friends, family, and ardent supporters. Noticeably absent, however, were GOP lawmakers. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider reporter Kimberly Leonard in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom.
PALM BEACH, FL
Toni Koraza

DeSantis Waits for Trump to "Punch Himself Out" of 2024 Elections

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was reportedly waiting for former US President Donald Trump to “punch himself out” of the presidential race in 2024. DeSantis is yet to announce his bid for the GOP presidential nomination, but apparently, Trump already sees him as a rival and has been attacking him with criticisms. Trump allies also think DeSantis plants to run. Roger Stone has been publically criticizing DeSantis since April.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Blasts 'Phony' Republicans as GOP Turns on Him

Donald Trump has hit out at Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin and Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears as the former president defends himself amid backlash over the midterm results. While sharing a Newsweek article on Truth Social about how a number of MAGA Republicans criticized Sears after she publicly denounced Trump...
VIRGINIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Former Trump staffers jeer 'low energy' 2024 campaign announcement

A number of officials employed in former President Donald Trump's administration heartily criticized his "low energy" 2024 announcement speech Tuesday evening. Trump is the first major Republican contender to throw his hat in the ring, yet his announcement comes as the GOP is reeling from a lackluster midterm outing and some in the party are weighing dumping the former president for rising star Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).
WASHINGTON STATE

