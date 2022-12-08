Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
Related
Kalamazoo schools superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri resigns, effective immediately
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri has resigned, effective immediately, the school board announced Monday, Dec. 12, at a special meeting. The school board accepted her resignation. She started as the district’s superintendent in June 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a...
Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent resigns
The Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent has resigned.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Schools approves bonuses for employees
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An early Christmas present for the staff of Kalamazoo Public Schools. The KPS board of education announced on Monday that current full-time employees will receive a $1,500 one-time bonus. "It's all a part of the hard work during and after the pandemic, as every employee is...
Carson City-Crystal Area schools closed due to illness
A Montcalm County school district is closing due to student illness.
Kalamazoo school board considering one-time retention bonuses for current employees
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Board of Education will consider approving a one-time retention bonus for all current employees in a special meeting Monday, Dec. 12. The school board was scheduled to address the recommendation from Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri during Thursday’s board meeting but delayed action due to a lack of completed paperwork, district spokesperson Susan Coney told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette on Dec. 8.
wkzo.com
KPS Superintendent refutes allegation that black educators aren’t being promoted into upper management
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Allegations that Kalamazoo Public Schools officials aren’t doing enough to promote black educators into upper management drew a sharp response from the Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri at the district’s Board of Education meeting this week. NAACP Branch President Wendy Fields complained to...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids names development team
An ambitious Grand Rapids development project now has its development team. Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids (BWSGR) announced its development team Monday, Dec. 12, and co-founder and President Preston Sain told GRBJ the capital campaign can now begin in earnest. “This is one of the final steps needed for us to...
Workers at one Lake Michigan Credit Union branch are unionizing
KENT COUNTY, MI — Employees at the Lake Michigan Credit Union South Division Avenue branch in Wyoming say they are unionizing, and that they’re doing so because they feel “underappreciated and undercompensated.”. “As one of the busiest branches by customer transactions where multiple different languages are spoken...
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
Fresh water will draw millions, but Michigan lacks systems to harness it
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe’s fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world’s crude oil reserve. In a...
Almost 20% of all Grand Rapids sidewalks will be cleared of snow as part of city program expansion
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids’ sidewalk snow plowing program is expanding once again to now cover almost 20% of the city’s public walkways. In its fourth year, the city’s Sidewalk Snow Support Pilot Program this winter season will help dig residents out of the snow across 171 of the city’s 922 miles of sidewalk.
Second phase of 138-unit townhome development now complete in Grand Rapids suburb
WYOMING, MI — Orion Construction has completed the second phase of a 138-unit townhome development on Wilson Avenue SW a half mile north of M-6. The development, known as Reserve Flats, is owned by Granger Group, a Wyoming-based real estate investment firm. “Granger has been dedicated to adding housing...
‘The law needs to catch up to the science,’ Michigan parents adopt own biological babies after surrogate controversy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan parents forced to adopt their own biological babies want to see state law change to reflect modern science after their surrogate controversy. Tammy and Jordan Myers, of Grand Rapids, are the biological parents of nearly 2-year-old twins Eames and Ellison, who were adopted Thursday, Dec. 8.
This street is a Christmas tunnel on the west side of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back in 2018, Mike Gipson says he was feeling sad about some of the things he saw going on in the world and decided Christmas was the best time to do something about it. "I decided, hey, I'm going to put some Christmas lights up...
WWMTCw
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
Copper Leaf Development plans move forward in Portage
PORTAGE, MI — The Portage City Council approved tentative plans for 38 new single-family homes at the existing Copperleaf Planned Development earlier this week. Following a unanimous vote by the city’s planning commission on Nov. 18 to recommend approval, the city council on Dec. 6 approved tentative plans for the project. It’s located at 3800 W. Milham Avenue.
WWMTCw
Family-owned business expands in Kalamazoo with $6 million project
A family-owned business celebrated the completion of a $6 million expansion project Wednesday. Today's news: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100 million lawsuit against Grand Rapids, former officer. Continental Linen Services, a business that provides floor mats, table linens, uniforms, towels, and facility projects statewide, built a 11,000 square foot...
frommichiganwithloveblog.com
Family Holiday Getaway to Kalamazoo
This blog post may contain affiliate links, which may reward me in the event of a sale. I use these funds to reinvest in my blog and to create more great content like this article to share with you! My visit to Kalamazoo was sponsored by Discover Kalamazoo, however all thoughts & opinions are my own. Disclaimer here.
WOOD
Search for Kent County man missing at sea
Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
See the Best Grand Rapids, EGR & Comstock Park Christmas Lights for 2022 on this 1.5-Hour Route
If you want to see the best Christmas lights in Grand Rapids, EGR & Comstock Park this is the route for you!. Start off with a sweet treat from Kilwins in East Grand Rapids – perhaps their peppermint ice cream waffle cone will be just the festive thing to kickstart your light tour.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 1