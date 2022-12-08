ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

36 holiday gift ideas for the person who has everything

To help you find a great gift for the most difficult people on your holiday giving list, we scoured the internet, and asked a few difficult-to-shop-for people in our own lives for insight, to create this list of perfect holiday gifts for the person who has everything.
SPY

Guys, I Swear This $20 Gift For Her Will Earn You Major Brownie Points This Holiday Season

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’m the Site Director here at SPY, a product review website, and I take a lot of pride in helping connect our readers with the best possible gift ideas. Every year, our guide to the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of the Year helps thousands of people pick out something extra special, and it’s a task I take very seriously. One side effect of being a professional shopping editor? People are constantly asking me what they should buy their significant others, parents and...
Parade

Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans

Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
SheKnows

Shoppers Say These Under-$30 Festive Holiday Pajamas Are So ‘Luxurious’ They’ve Stopped Buying All Others

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s finally cozy season which means you have an excuse to stay in PJs all day (not that you even needed a reason). We believe you can never have too many pajama sets on hand, especially when they’re stylish, comfortable, and affordable. Bonus points if they are on trend for the upcoming holiday season. If you haven’t found a pair you don’t want to take off yet, you’re in luck: Amazon shoppers found the most luxurious and festive two-piece set that’s just under $30.
Mic

Here are the best cheap gifts on Amazon & they're selling fast

Shopping for others is an activity that brings out the best in many of us. It’s fun to spend time contemplating what small item will brighten the day, or every day, of our friends and family. But it’s easy to feel tapped out — financially and creatively — after a few brilliant insights and clever discoveries.
architizer.com

Architizer Holiday Gift Guide 2022

Architizer Journal is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more. The trees are glittering, the fires are crackling, the mulled wine is flowing, and the Santas are ho, ho, ho-ing. It can only mean one thing — the holiday season is well underway, and for the “organizationally challenged” amongst our readers, Architizer is here to save the day. Let’s be honest; we’ll probably only save you a little bit of time from scrolling through the internet and give you a bit more back for your family and friends — or to watch Christmas movies alone, whichever your preferred tradition may be. However, as the old saying goes, it’s the thought that counts.
Vogue Magazine

The Best Online Holiday Cards and Invitations to Send This Festive Season

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Searching for online cards and invitations? ’Tis the season—December is here, and along with it, holiday parties, celebratory dinners, and the need to send an annual family photo to friends around the world. While snail mail certainly has its charms, there’s no doubt that digital correspondence via email or text is faster and far less of a hassle. (You try stuffing 150 paper cards into envelopes, addressing them by hand, and bringing them to the post office.)
MarketRealist

Shopping Expert Lilliana Vazquez Shares Ways to Avoid Holiday Debt (EXCLUSIVE)

A large percentage of people today are willing to go to great lengths to ensure the holidays go as planned, and if that means shopping until they go into debt, so be it. Don’t believe us? According to a Momentive study, out of 3,318 U.S. adults who were surveyed, 25 percent admitted they plan on going into debt for the holidays in 2022.
The Verge

The Verge’s favorite holiday gifts under $100

Believe it or not, not every holiday season requires you to break your budget in order to obtain that perfect gift, especially when some of today’s best tech can be had for less than a Benjamin. If you’re on the hunt for something affordable this year, we at The...

