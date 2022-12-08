ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tipranks.com

SEC Attempts to Save Listed Companies from Crypto Collapse

The SEC is trying to fathom the damage done by the collapse of the largest crypto exchange, FTX. The financial regulator aims to bring cryptocurrencies under its purview in order to have more control over the activities of the digital asset market. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified...
kitco.com

SEC under fire, pressures public firms to disclose crypto exposure

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Recent bankruptcies and financial distress among crypto asset market participants have caused widespread disruption in those markets,” they...
msn.com

The Dow industrials are on the verge of a ‘golden cross,’ even as BlackRock predicts recession like no other

Despite worries about inflation and an impending recession, there is at least one sign that some bullish market technical analysts might latch onto. An upbeat golden cross appears to be forming in the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than nine months after a bearish death cross formed back in March, as the hawkish agenda of the Federal Reserve shattered bullishness on Wall Street.
US News and World Report

U.S. SEC Issues New Guidance on Disclosing Crypto Risks

(Reuters) -The U.S. securities regulator on Thursday advised public companies to examine whether they need to disclose to investors any potential impacts from turmoil in the cryptocurrency industry. The guidance from the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) division of corporation finance - tasked with ensuring public companies give investors key...
WASHINGTON STATE
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
crowdfundinsider.com

SEC Joins Criminal Charges, Files Claim Alleging Sam Bankman-Fried Defrauded Investors with FTX

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed fraud charges against Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of FTX. The crypto exchange filed bankruptcy last month as allegations of malfeasance surfaced. In a simultaneous action, the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced charges as well. According to the SEC’s complaint:...
TechCrunch

Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset

“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”

