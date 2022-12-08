Aerosmith had some bad news on Dec. 8. “To all out fans…we are so sorry to announce we are canceling these last two Las Vegas shows,” the band said in a statement on its Instagram. “On the advice of doctors, Steven [Tyler, the band’s singer] has to sit these out. Stay healthy, and we’ll see you in the New Year!” The band noted that all tickets “purchased through Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded. All other refunds will be available at the point of purchase.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO