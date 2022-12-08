Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Mountain West College Basketball Stories to FollowFlurrySportsLas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
TMZ.com
Aerosmith Cancels Las Vegas Concert After Steven Tyler Gets Sick
Aerosmith called off their concert Friday night in Las Vegas ... this after Steven Tyler had fallen ill. The legendary rock band was set to perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM as part of their "Deuces Are Wild" residency ... but Steven got sick about 2 hours before they were to hit the stage. It's unclear what the medical issue was that benched the band.
Aerosmith Cancels Remaining Las Vegas Residency Dates Over Steven Tyler’s, 74, Health Issues
Aerosmith had some bad news on Dec. 8. “To all out fans…we are so sorry to announce we are canceling these last two Las Vegas shows,” the band said in a statement on its Instagram. “On the advice of doctors, Steven [Tyler, the band’s singer] has to sit these out. Stay healthy, and we’ll see you in the New Year!” The band noted that all tickets “purchased through Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded. All other refunds will be available at the point of purchase.”
EW.com
LeAnn Rimes postpones shows due to 'a bleed' on her vocal cord: 'I am devastated'
LeAnn Rimes has revealed some unfortunate news that's making her blue. The Grammy-winning singer (and Masked Singer champ) is being forced to reschedule some of her upcoming shows after doctors found a bleed on one of her vocal cords. In a handwritten note posted to her Instagram, Rimes shared the...
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
musictimes.com
Aerosmith Comeback 2023: Will Rock Band Trade in Las Vegas Residency for World Tour?
Word on the block is Aerosmith might be coming together for a massive comeback in 2023, as hinted by Joe Perry earlier this year, but is Steven Tyler up ready to trade in their Vegas residency for a world tour?. According to a report, a source revealed that the rock...
LeAnn Rimes Is ‘Devastated’ After Having to Reschedule Concerts Amid Vocal Cord Issue: ‘Doctor’s Orders’
Ho, Ho, Oh No! LeAnn Rimes was forced to cancel two of her upcoming holiday concerts after doctors discovered bleeding on her vocal cords. "It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend's shows," Rimes, 40, penned in a handwritten letter posted via Instagram on Wednesday, […]
Motley Crue Announces First US Shows With John 5
Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced a pair of comparatively intimate U.S. shows for February 2023 before they embark on their mammoth world tour. The rockers will post up in Atlantic City, N.J., for two consecutive nights at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Feb. 10 and 11. The 7,000-capacity venue is much smaller than the stadiums they'll be visiting across Latin America and Europe, beginning on Feb. 18 in Mexico City and running through July 6 in Glasgow. Motley Crue and Def Leppard co-headlined the similarly huge Stadium Tour in 2022, storming North America with help from Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act.
Liam Gallagher says Mick Jagger, Bono and Robert Plant wouldn't be able to headline Knebworth solo like he has, but "Freddie Mercury might"
Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has pondered the likelihood of other rock legends being able to headline solo gigs at Knebworth like he did earlier this year
Elton John and Rolling Stones Among 2022’s Top-Earning Tours
Elton John and the Rolling Stones sold more than half a billion dollars of total concert tickets in 2022 with their respective tours. John earned over $334 million with 85 Farewell Yellow Brick Road dates, second only to Bad Bunny on Billboard's 2022 Top Tours chart. The Stones came in at No. 6 with more than $179 million, an impressive number considering they played only 20 shows.
Lizzo Sports Her Yitty Brand and Bejeweled Eyebrows on ‘The Howard Stern Show’
Lizzo visited Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles, wearing an all-black ensemble. The singer wore a pair of black high-waisted trousers, a long-sleeve black logo T-shirt from her Yitty collection, black gloves and combat boots. She accessorized the look with moderately sized hoop earrings.
Bush Announce 2023 Tour With Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox + More on Select Dates
Bush have spent a fair share of time on the road in 2022 supporting their new album, The Art of Survival, and they'll be back on tour in the U.S. and Canada in early 2023 as well. "You know we couldn't stay away for long," stated the group via their...
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
iheart.com
Dua Lipa On What She Was Up To With Mick Jagger, Plans For 2023
Dua Lipa dispelled any rumors about what she was up to being photographed in the studio with Mick Jagger recently. Despite her hit this year with Elton John, she tells Elvis Duran at the Mercedes-Benz Interview Lounge backstage at Z100 JingleBall that she's not plotting anything similar with the Rolling Stones frontman.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0