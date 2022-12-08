Read full article on original website
Questions raised over Lewis County judge’s dismissal of 41 cases on the same day
Lewis County General Sessions Judge Michael Hinson, who has been disciplined in the past by the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct and who has a history of unusual behavior inside and outside the courtroom, is back in the news again.
Missouri Supreme Court to decide if Kevin Johnson’s execution should be halted
One week from Tuesday, a St. Louis man will be executed for the 2005 murder of a police officer, but the day before he is set to die by lethal injection, the state's highest court will hear arguments on why they should halt the execution.
KY Court of Appeals Issues Stinging Rebuke: City of Bardstown Acted Improperly In Historic District Matter
City Attorney Audrey Haydon and Mayor Heaton Prior To A Council MeetingPhoto bySource One. December 2nd, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Don Thrasher. In a lengthy 46 page legal opinion issued today by the KY Court of Appeals in Donna Molyneaux vs. City of Bardstown, the court found the city acted improperly and reversed Judge Charles Simms III's decision. One local legal watcher stated today's decision is a rebuke of the entire City of Bardstown Historic Review Board process, including the city council.
Teachers with history of problems have moved district to district. Will KY make changes?
Two Kentucky high school teachers had previously been accused of inappropriate behavior. They moved to new jobs in new school districts. The complaints continued.
Tennessee suspends former State Sen. Brian Kelsey's law license over guilty plea
NASHVILLE, Tenn — The Tennessee Supreme Court has suspended the law license of a former Tennessee state senator who pleaded guilty last month to violating federal campaign finance laws. The court suspended former Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey's law license Thursday at the request of the Board of Professional Responsibility,...
