Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
Seattle's QB Smith worries he's been too aggressive of late
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Coming off perhaps his worst performance of the season, Geno Smith decided he’s been a little too greedy of late. As in too many risky throws by the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. “I think I’ve been too aggressive as of late and so I’ve got to kind of get back to what I was doing early on, which was just taking what they give me and allowing us to have a complementary football team, and we all play together and not feel like we’re just trying to push the envelope or trying to push our limits and see what we can do,” Smith said on Tuesday. “Because we know what we can do, but we got to stay on schedule.” It’s a fine balance Smith is trying to navigate right now while the Seahawks are struggling in multiple areas ahead of Thursday night’s matchup against San Francisco. Seattle’s defense has become a sieve and unable to stop opponents from running the ball.
NFL injury report Week 14: Latest updates on Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley and more
The NFL injury report for Week 14 is filled with some of the best players in football. Heading into a
Cardinals waive CB Trayvon Mullen
A full-time starter during much of his Raiders run, Trayvon Mullen could not secure a first-string spot with the Cardinals. The team will move on from the fourth-year cornerback, according to NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo. Arizona sent a conditional draft choice to Las Vegas for Mullen on cutdown day in...
Mike Vrabel was not included in decision to fire former GM Jon Robinson
Mike Vrabel stands to inherit more decision-making power with the Titans going forward, with seven-year GM Jon Robinson now out of the picture. Vrabel and VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden are running the show presently. But the fifth-year coach insists he was not part of the process that led...
Titans waive linebackers Ola Adeniyi, Joe Schobert
Adeniyi joined the Titans prior to the 2021 campaign. During his first season in Tennessee, the linebacker collected 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks while playing a role on both defense and special teams. After re-signing with the organization this past offseason, the 25-year-old got into two games before being sidelined...
