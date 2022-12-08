Realme 10 Pro Plus launches globally with mid-range SoC, curved display, 108MP camera

What you need to know

Realme launches its 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ globally.

The 10 Pro+ contains a curved vision display, while the basic 10 Pro does not, opting to offer a boundless display instead.

Both phones feature a 5,000mAh battery, with the 10 Pro+ supporting up to 67W SuperVOOC charging, gaining 50% in 17 minutes.

Realme has launched its next wave of phones, the 10 Pro and the 10 Pro+, for the rest of the world.

Realme's global launch comes right on schedule , as was revealed a little over a week ago. This global and Indian launch brings another pair of phones, the Realme 10 Pro and 10 Pro+, much like its previous release, which also saw two phones presented simultaneously.

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme 10 Pro+ is the higher-end model of the two phones, thus featuring a 6.7-inch, 120Hz curved vision display. The Realme 10 Pro+ has an impressive 93% screen-to-body ratio, making it feel like all you're holding is a vibrant display in your hands without much of a bezel to deal with.

Flipping the phone over, users interested in Realme's latest launch will be treated to a triple array containing a 108MP ProLight primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide angeled lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The front of the device will include a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera.

The Realme 10 Pro+ will utilize MediaTek's latest mid-range Dimensity 1080 SoC . The chip has been clocked at speeds of 2.6GHz. And, even though it is a mid-range mobile platform, the chip does support photos taken up to 200MP.

(Image credit: Realme)

The device contains a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support, although the new phone will offer an 80W charging adapter. The device can charge up to 50% in just 17 minutes.

In terms of connectivity, the new device supports Wi-Fi 6, 5and Bluetooth 5.2. Right out of the box, the 10 Pro+ will provide users with the Chinese OEM's latest Realme UI 4.0 (Android 13) software. The device can be found in Hyperspace, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue colorways.

Potential consumers in Indian and other areas in the world will be able to pick up the Realme 10 Pro+ in a few different RAM/internal storage options: 6/128GB, 8/128GB, and 8/256GB. You can preorder the phone for ₹24,999, ₹25,999, and ₹27,999, respectively.

(Image credit: Realme)

Certain areas of the basic Realme 10 Pro model are kept close to the 10 Pro+ model, with varying differences.

The Realme 10 Pro does not feature the same curved vision display as its higher-end model would provide. The 10 Pro keeps the 6.7-inch display but swaps to a 120Hz boundless display sans the curvature. This model does offer around the same 93% screen-to-body ratio, as well.

Instead of the triple camera array on the back, the Realm 10 Pro gives users a dual array with a 108MP main lens and a 2MP portrait camera. The front still offers the 16MP selfie camera.

The Realme 10 Pro does switch out its mobile platform, using a mid-range Snapdragon 695 chip. It would've been nice if the device used Qualcomm's most recent mid-range mobile platform, although the device should still perform well despite this fact.

The 10 Pro contains a 5,000mAh battery on the inside. However, this comes with a slight downgrade with only 33W SuperVOOC charging, allowing it to gain a 50% charge in 29 minutes.

Global users will find the Realme 10 Pro in Hyperspace, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue colorways. There are only two RAM/internal storage options: 6/128GB and 8/128GB. These can be purchased at ₹18,999 and ₹19,999, respectively.