ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

Realme 10 Pro Plus launches globally with mid-range SoC, curved display, 108MP camera

By Nickolas Diaz
Android Central
Android Central
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOyFW_0jcGD7pJ00

What you need to know

  • Realme launches its 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ globally.
  • The 10 Pro+ contains a curved vision display, while the basic 10 Pro does not, opting to offer a boundless display instead.
  • Both phones feature a 5,000mAh battery, with the 10 Pro+ supporting up to 67W SuperVOOC charging, gaining 50% in 17 minutes.

Realme has launched its next wave of phones, the 10 Pro and the 10 Pro+, for the rest of the world.

Realme's global launch comes right on schedule , as was revealed a little over a week ago. This global and Indian launch brings another pair of phones, the Realme 10 Pro and 10 Pro+, much like its previous release, which also saw two phones presented simultaneously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOF1F_0jcGD7pJ00

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme 10 Pro+ is the higher-end model of the two phones, thus featuring a 6.7-inch, 120Hz curved vision display. The Realme 10 Pro+ has an impressive 93% screen-to-body ratio, making it feel like all you're holding is a vibrant display in your hands without much of a bezel to deal with.

Flipping the phone over, users interested in Realme's latest launch will be treated to a triple array containing a 108MP ProLight primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide angeled lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The front of the device will include a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera.

The Realme 10 Pro+ will utilize MediaTek's latest mid-range Dimensity 1080 SoC . The chip has been clocked at speeds of 2.6GHz. And, even though it is a mid-range mobile platform, the chip does support photos taken up to 200MP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJkyk_0jcGD7pJ00

(Image credit: Realme)

The device contains a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support, although the new phone will offer an 80W charging adapter. The device can charge up to 50% in just 17 minutes.

In terms of connectivity, the new device supports Wi-Fi 6, 5and Bluetooth 5.2. Right out of the box, the 10 Pro+ will provide users with the Chinese OEM's latest Realme UI 4.0 (Android 13) software. The device can be found in Hyperspace, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue colorways.

Potential consumers in Indian and other areas in the world will be able to pick up the Realme 10 Pro+ in a few different RAM/internal storage options: 6/128GB, 8/128GB, and 8/256GB. You can preorder the phone for ₹24,999, ₹25,999, and ₹27,999, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PGl9x_0jcGD7pJ00

(Image credit: Realme)

Certain areas of the basic Realme 10 Pro model are kept close to the 10 Pro+ model, with varying differences.

The Realme 10 Pro does not feature the same curved vision display as its higher-end model would provide. The 10 Pro keeps the 6.7-inch display but swaps to a 120Hz boundless display sans the curvature. This model does offer around the same 93% screen-to-body ratio, as well.

Instead of the triple camera array on the back, the Realm 10 Pro gives users a dual array with a 108MP main lens and a 2MP portrait camera. The front still offers the 16MP selfie camera.

The Realme 10 Pro does switch out its mobile platform, using a mid-range Snapdragon 695 chip. It would've been nice if the device used Qualcomm's most recent mid-range mobile platform, although the device should still perform well despite this fact.

The 10 Pro contains a 5,000mAh battery on the inside. However, this comes with a slight downgrade with only 33W SuperVOOC charging, allowing it to gain a 50% charge in 29 minutes.

Global users will find the Realme 10 Pro in Hyperspace, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue colorways. There are only two RAM/internal storage options: 6/128GB and 8/128GB. These can be purchased at ₹18,999 and ₹19,999, respectively.

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Motorola announces the new Moto G Play (2023)

Motorola has come out to announce its new affordable Moto G Play phone just in time for the holiday season, albeit it won't be available for purchase until January 12, 2023. The new Moto G Play will be available unlocked in the US at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola with a truly budget-friendly price of $169.99. It will also be sold in Canada at Motorola's website.
Android Headlines

Sketchy OnePlus 11 camera module & display appear online

The OnePlus 11 camera module and display have just surfaced in real-life images. This leak comes right after renders of the OnePlus 11 surfaced, showing us the device in both its colorways. The OnePlus 11 camera module & display surfaced in real-life images. If you take a closer look at...
CNET

Google Pixel Fold Render Shows a Thin Foldable With Big Cameras

The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel Fold: Leaked Geekbench listing confirms Google Tensor G2 and 12 GB RAM for Google Felix prototype

Google’s first foldable is fast approaching, with the company now thought to be developing the device under the codename ‘Felix’, having abandoned its ‘Passport’ prototype some months ago. While Google has not confirmed any Pixel Fold details yet, FrontPageTech leaked launch pricing, a release date and several specifications last month. Google code has also outlined other Pixel Fold-related tidbits too, such as its camera and display hardware.
Phone Arena

Xiaomi 13 Pro preview: 1-inch camera system that wants to end iPhone Pro and Galaxy Ultra rule

Nearly three years since it first dipped its toes into flagship territory, Xiaomi is finally ready to unveil its ultimate "flagship killer". The Xiaomi 13 Pro is the dream phone that many have been waiting for as it combines the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a chip that fixes many of the issues that plagued Android phones just last year, and on top of that you have the second iteration of the most advanced camera phone sensor on the market.
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Save 61% on 14-inch Asus Chromebook C425 with Intel Amber Lake Y CPU

Coffee Lake Intel Chromebook Deal Laptop Linux / Unix Android. Chromebooks are known for occupying one of two camps. Either they are cheap budget laptops with weak hardware, or they are powerful but pricey machines focused on web browsing. However, you can snag a budget-priced Chromebook with midrange hardware for less than US$129.
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Moto G72: Why this smartphone also convinces us without 5G

Several days ago, we published our test of the Motorola Moto G72. We already noticed several things when we had the device for less than 300 Euros (~$316) in our hands for the first time: The discrete design and slim and light case were naturally the first things that struck us.
Android Headlines

Motorola Moto X40 listing confirms Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

The latest Motorola Moto X40 listing has confirmed that the phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The device appeared on Geekbench, and in addition to its SoC, some other details have been shared. Do note that the Moto X40 will become official on December 15 in...
Android Central

This Amazon Christmas deal slashes over $500 off the stunning Sony X90K smart TV

Christmas is less than two weeks away and epic holiday deals have covered the web like a blanket of freshly fallen snow. I'm talking about record-breaking price cuts on everything from smartphones and wearables to video game consoles and yes, smart TVs. Head to Amazon today and you can get an incredible 33% off (opens in new tab) the Sony 65-inch X90K Bravia smart TV, an entertainment powerhouse that we once called the "best premium Android TV" that money can buy.
Android Central

Android Central

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy