Idaho State

Miranda Lambert Is 'A Walking Firework' Wearing This Eye-Popping Look

Miranda Lambert reflected on her three favorite, must-see moments of her Las Vegas residency shortly after announcing additional dates of the high-energy show at Zappos Theater. Lambert highlighted a few standout moments from her Velvet Rodeo residency, including her entrance to the stage (in a way that the award-winning artist...
Maren Morris Performs Wicked Duet with Kristin Chenoweth on Tour: 'Never Getting Over This'

Maren Morris and Kristin Chenoweth performed a rendition of "For Good" from Wicked during the country singer's tour stop in Nashville over the weekend Maren Morris is channeling her inner Elphaba! The country music star, 32, was joined by Broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth during a tour stop at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday, when the pair performed a duet of Wicked's "For Good." "Never getting over this," Morris captioned an Instagram video of their passionate set. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay...
10 Rock + Metal Guitarists Who Owe A Lot to Jimi Hendrix

November 27 would’ve been Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday if the legendary guitarist had lived to see the day rather than tragically becoming a member of the mythical 27 Club. He passed far before his time in 1970, having been in the limelight for just a few years but leaving an incredible legacy in his wake.
Shania Twain Takes Nashville in Metallic Cheetah-Print Outfit

Shania Twain has been and always will be a fashion icon, with her latest look serving as further proof that this celebrity's style is unmatched. The country singer shared a new video on social media today as she danced around on the streets of Nashville lip-syncing to her new song, "Giddy Up," which is set to be released on her upcoming album, Queen of Me.
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]

Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
Roger Waters Unveils ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ Album

Roger Waters has confirmed The Lockdown Sessions, an album of material recorded during the pandemic. Waters began updating various Pink Floyd classics as well as his own solo material in May 2020, and continued through earlier this year. The cover versions were shared with fans via YouTube and social media, but The Lockdown Sessions compiles all of them together in one place.
Top 10 Lionel Richie Songs

As the lead singer of The Commodores, Lionel Richie proved himself to be a brilliant songwriter and powerful singer. He carried these qualities into his solo career, crafting undeniable grooves and hit songs to match, with love being a frequent theme in his lyrics. In his more than 40-year career, Richie has solidified himself as one of the best songwriters and artists in history. Below, we explore 10 of the best Lionel Richie songs:
Keith Urban Pays Tribute To Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie With Chilling Medley

Country music star Keith Urban recently paid his respects to late icon Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac’s vocalist and keyboardist. The “Somebody Like You” singer pulled at heartstrings during a concert last week in Australia when he delivered a chilling tribute featuring smash rock hits – “Say You Love Me,” “Everywhere,” and “Songbird.”
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie to Co-Headline 2023 Tour

Indie-rock institutions the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie — both of whom are fronted and co-founded by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard — will undertake a 20th anniversary co-headlining North American tour next year. The groups will perform their landmark 2003 albums in full — the Postal Service’s platinum-certified “Give Up” and Death Cab’s breakthrough fourth studio LP “Transatlanticism” — which were actually released within a mere eight months of one another that year. Gibbard will pull double duty throughout the tour, performing with both the Postal Service – which also includes Jimmy Tamborello and Jenny Lewis – as well as with Death Cab. The tour will mark the first live Postal Service...
