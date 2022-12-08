ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gisele Bündchen reacts to Tom Brady's sweet birthday tribute to son Benjamin

By Jaclyn Hendricks
 5 days ago

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are sharing the birthday love with their 13-year-old son.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Buccaneers quarterback, 45, posted a touching birthday tribute to teenage son Benjamin, writing in part, “There is no greater gift than being your dad.”

“Happy 13th birthday to the newest teenager. You are so special and loved. There is no greater gift than being your dad. We love you so much Benny,” Brady posted.

Gisele Bündchen, here with ex Tom Brady in 2019, sweetly commented on the quarterback’s birthday tribute to their 13-year-old son on Dec. 8, 2022.
Getty Images
Tom Brady celebrated son Benjamin’s 13th birthday on Dec. 8, 2022, with a touching Instagram post.
Instagram/Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen also celebrated daughter Vivian’s birthday this week.
Instagram/Tom Brady

A short time after the tribute went live, Bündchen — who finalized her divorce from Brady in October — dropped a red heart emoji in response to her ex’s post.

It’s been a week filled with birthdays for Brady and Bündchen, whose daughter Vivian turned 10 on Monday. The seven-time Super Bowl champ penned a sincere message to his little girl on social media, which the 42-year-old supermodel also recognized.

“Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you,” Brady wrote on Instagram , to which Bündchen responded with a red heart animation.

Gisele Bündchen, here in 2019, filed for divorce from Tom Brady in October 2022.
Getty Images for The Met Museum/
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during a game against the Saints on Dec. 5, 2022.
AP

Brady and Bündchen had been married for 13 years before announcing their split this fall. In separate messages posted to their social media pages, the former couple made it clear their children are their top priority.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” she on Instagram at the time. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

In addition to Benjamin and Vivian, Brady — who is in the middle of his 23rd NFL season — shares a 15-year-old son with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

