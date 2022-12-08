Kearney Police & Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office Launching Project Life Saver Program

Read full article on original website
NSP holds alcohol compliance checks in multiple counties
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police find drugs following teen traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police took three teens into custody and referred another after a traffic stop Monday. The incident happened round noon when GIPD observed a vehicle lose control and spin out near 4th and Broadwell where a short vehicle pursuit then ensured. Eventually the car...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in region
klkntv.com
13-year-old boy tries to outrun Nebraska officers with alcohol and drugs, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers arrested a vehicle full of teens, alcohol and drugs on Monday. This began near West 4th Street and North Broadwell Avenue around noon. An officer says they saw a vehicle lose control and spin out, before speeding away.
Numerous central Nebraska businesses cited for selling alcohol to minor
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Saturday, December 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant #0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
gifamilyradio.com
Theft by Shoplifting 5th Offense Arrest at Grand Island's Walmart North
(Grand Island, NE) - On Saturday evening GIPD officers responded to Walmart North in Grand Island in reference to a shoplifting. Walmart loss prevention reported a female changed the price tag on an article of clothing, changing the price to $3.00 instead of $29.98. The female paid the $3.00 and attempted to exit the store with the article of clothing. The female was contacted by officers and identified as Margaret Godfrey. A records check found Margaret to have 4 previous shoplifting convictions. Margaret was arrested for Theft by Shoplifting 5th offense.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death
klkntv.com
47-year-old Nebraska inmate dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 47-year-old inmate died at the Community Hospital in McCook. Robert Weindorff was incarcerated at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Work Ethic Camp. He was serving a sentence of three-to-ten years and 45 days for charges out of Buffalo County, according to NDCS. The...
knopnews2.com
Custer County man killed in rollover accident
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened at 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 10 on Victoria Springs Road, near Road 810. Deputies say the driver of the 1995 Ford Ranger pickup, John Lytle, 58, of Sargent, was northbound on Victoria...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Transportation warns of travel delay west of Grand Island
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Nebraska Department of Transportation warned about potential travel delays west of Grand Island on Tuesday. A strong low pressure system is currently pushing into southwest Nebraska on Tuesday. It will lift slowly to the northeast over the next 24 hours, exiting northeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. This storm system is bringing a significant blizzard to the High Plains and Northern Plains.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Registered nurse’s license revoked for patient abuse, unprofessional conduct
LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. In one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a patient’s mouth and nose bloody after physically...
KSNB Local4
Kearney nurse loses license
klkntv.com
Lancaster County fugitive asks police for a gun permit, gets arrested instead
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a man who knew he was wanted in Lancaster County tried to get a Nebraska Handgun Purchase Certificate. Authorities say they discovered that Lakota Hawkes had an active warrant during his background check. Police say Hawkes admitted to knowing...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Utilities work to restore power
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Utilities crews are working to restore power after outages reported Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., Hastings Utilities said they were responding to an electrical power outage affecting the village of Juniata. That has since been restored along with power to the Hastings Middle School. A...
KSNB Local4
Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday that she’s resigning effective Jan. 11, 2023. Grover has been GIPS superintendent since 2016, but the last year has been controversial. In April, Grover fired former Grand Island mayor Jeremy Jensen as Islander boys soccer...
KSNB Local4
Children's Museum of Central Nebraska host first ever 'Merry Grinchmas' event
KSNB Local4
Live Reindeer at Hy'Vee
Court TV
NE v. Angela Hock: Midwife Delivery Death Trial
OMAHA, Neb. (Court TV) — A self-proclaimed Nebraska midwife is facing negligent child abuse charges after a home-birth delivery went tragically wrong. Prosecutors say then 36-year-old Angela “Angee” Hock of Riverdale, Nebraska, tried to deliver a breech baby on June 15, 2019, after the mother was in labor for 24 hours. Hock couldn’t turn the baby around, and paramedics were called to the home. The baby was born limp inside the ambulance and did not have a pulse. She lived for two days.
Kearney Hub
Dahlgrens continue to live, work on family homestead in Bertrand after 140 years
BERTRAND — On Dec. 13, 1882, John A. Dahlgren applied to homestead on 160 aces near Bertrand. For 140 years, that land has passed from generation to generation of the Dahlgren family and continues to be cared for by John’s descendants. About 50 members of the Dahlgren family, ranging in age from 2-82, recently gathered together in Holdrege and Bertrand to celebrate the Dahlgren homestead and to learn more about their family’s history.
KSNB Local4
KPS, UNK to continue to share facilities
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Public Schools and the University of Nebraska at Kearney have signed an agreement to continue sharing facilities until June 2033. The MOU is a 10-year extension from June 2023 to June 2033. UNK will have access to the Kearney High School pool/natatorium and track, while KPS will access the UNK Cope Stadium and football field.
