Xenia, OH

Production process for upcoming movie to shut down U.S. 35

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
The production process for an upcoming movie will close down U.S. 35 near Xenia this Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Short-term full closures will be in place on Saturday, Dec. 10th in either direction on U.S. 35 between exit 55 and exit 62 while film crews record segments for a new movie, the spokesperson said in a media release shared with News Center 7.

The restrictions will begin at 8 a.m. and wrap up at 5 p.m., the spokesperson said. Closures will vary between short-term full closures and moving operations during those hours.

Access will be maintained for emergency and first responders.

