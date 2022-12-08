Read full article on original website
Brooklyn warehouse fire sends smoke pluming into sky near Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A three-alarm fire in Brooklyn sent a long streak of smoke in the air Tuesday morning that was visible from Staten Island. The blaze, located at a string of warehouses at 700 Columbia St. in Red Hook, reportedly drew a significant FDNY response that included marine operations. The warehouses are situated just across the water from St. George.
MTA to add nearly 150 parking spots to Eltingville Transit Center
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re among the hundreds of daily commuters who utilize the Eltingville Transit Center, finding a parking spot is about to get a whole lot easier. On Monday, the MTA announced that this week it will begin work on a $4.3 million project to expand parking capacity at the Eltingville Transit Center, increasing the total number of spots roughly 34%, from 437 to 586.
They’ll be watching: MTA wants bus-mounted cameras to ticket NYC drivers for more than just using bus lanes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Soon, the bus-mounted cameras on the S79 will begin issuing violations to drivers abusing the borough’s bus lanes, but members of MTA leadership said they believe the cameras are capable of doing even more to speed up service. Some of the MTA’s top officials recently...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Giant crane falls off truck at BQE entrance in Brooklyn Heights
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — A large crane fell off a truck as it was moving up the Atlantic Avenue ramp to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) during the morning rush on Monday, according to Linda DeRosa, president of the Willowtown Association. Willowtown is a distinctive sub-neighborhood tucked into the southwest section...
NBC New York
NYPD Warehouse for DNA, Troves of Criminal Evidence Destroyed in Brooklyn Inferno
An untold amount of "biological evidence" linked to New York City crimes dating back decades was destroyed or damaged in a raging inferno that devoured an NYPD warehouse off the Brooklyn waterfront Tuesday, authorities say. The fire, which broke out around 10:40 a.m. at the Erie Basin Auto Pound in...
Rodents, critters invade Brooklyn housing complex; residents plead for help
A community in Brooklyn is under siege from a cast of unwanted invaders.
VIDEO: Here’s something for the ‘wildlife summit’: How can we stop turkeys from blocking traffic???
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - I guess things are finally reaching a tipping point when it comes to wildlife here on Staten Island. City and state agencies and local elected officials are getting together for a “wildlife summit” to deal with nuisance animals, including our ever-growing number of wild turkeys.
Staten Island cameras issue less than 1% of NYC’s bus lane tickets, but that’s about to change
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Like it or not, automated enforcement cameras have become a part of everyday life in New York City. Each day, thousands of speed, red light and bus lane cameras issue violations to drivers breaking the law, whether they’re exceeding the speed limit, running a red light or blocking a bus lane during designated hours.
Staten Island supermarket assault: Cops seek public’s help in alleged incident, release photos
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual sought in connection with an alleged assault at a Port Richmond supermarket. Photos of the individual sought for questioning in the incident were posted on the 121st Precinct Twitter feed. A spokesperson...
NYPD holds active shooter drill at Staten Island University Hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD held an active shooter drill at Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze on Monday night. Over 50 members of the NYPD’s Counterterrorism unit, Emergency Services unit and officers from the 122nd Precinct participated in the drill, crowding into a closed-off area of the hospital campus. Officers were expected to face several active shooter scenarios featuring volunteer actors from the hospital’s staff.
pix11.com
Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket closure: 'we're in trouble'
A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried that their Brooklyn neighborhood may turn into a food desert. Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket …. A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried...
Popeyes to open new Staten Island restaurant this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After removing the green construction fence and hosting a hiring event earlier this month, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has announced it will open its fifth Staten Island restaurant this week. Located at 1388 Hylan Blvd., the site of a former McDonald’s that shuttered in 2020, the...
NYPD: Ramped up enforcement of illegally parked tractor trailers leads to 800 summons
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The NYPD has ramped up its enforcement of illegally parked tractor trailers in 2022, which the Advance/SILive.com highlighted earlier this year as a quality of life and safety issue across the Island. A spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information said approximately 800...
Person Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In Hudson Valley
A person was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Orange County are 9 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Fowler Street grade crossing in the city of Port Jervis. According to the MTA, the person was struck by the train and killed.The perso…
NYPD: 2 men nabbed with gun on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested two suspects in Stapleton after a gun was allegedly used to threaten a man and woman. Lawrence Browning, 42, and Aaron Espinosa, 36, were taken into custody around 1:35 a.m. on Saturday after a gun allegedly was found inside their home on Jackson Street, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and public records.
Beware: Street drugs are laced with deadly fentanyl, xylazine, New York health officials say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) is urging New Yorkers to understand the risks associated with illicit drug use, as fentanyl continues to be found in a wide variety of drugs, including heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and illegally manufactured pills. Some of the illicit...
West Brighton family’s two vehicles wrecked in overnight hit-and-run crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A West Brighton family went to sleep having two perfectly fine vehicles on the street outside their home. They awakened, in the middle of the night, to find their automobiles had been wrecked in a hit-and-run incident. Jennifer and William Bowe told the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com...
How much damage did the spotted lanternfly cause on Staten Island this year? Experts weigh in.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They were a serious nuisance to Staten Islanders and threaten New York State’s critical plants and crops, but how much damage have spotted lanternflies (SLF) done to the borough’s trees and parks? And what do environmental experts predict we’ll see next year, when the weather warms?
News 12
Car crashes into nail salon on Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay
A car crashed into a nail salon on Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay late Sunday morning. The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. The car appeared to be heading east on Avenue Z before jumping onto the sidewalk and crashing into the front of the store. Fire crews arrived on...
These are the 10 most expensive Staten Island homes sold in 2022, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s high-end residential real estate market remained competitive in 2022 — with the top 10 highest selling properties in the borough garnering more than $2 million each. According to records provided by the Staten Island Board of Realtors (SIBOR), Staten Island’s highest-priced...
