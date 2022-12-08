ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Brooklyn warehouse fire sends smoke pluming into sky near Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A three-alarm fire in Brooklyn sent a long streak of smoke in the air Tuesday morning that was visible from Staten Island. The blaze, located at a string of warehouses at 700 Columbia St. in Red Hook, reportedly drew a significant FDNY response that included marine operations. The warehouses are situated just across the water from St. George.
The Staten Island Advance

MTA to add nearly 150 parking spots to Eltingville Transit Center

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re among the hundreds of daily commuters who utilize the Eltingville Transit Center, finding a parking spot is about to get a whole lot easier. On Monday, the MTA announced that this week it will begin work on a $4.3 million project to expand parking capacity at the Eltingville Transit Center, increasing the total number of spots roughly 34%, from 437 to 586.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Giant crane falls off truck at BQE entrance in Brooklyn Heights

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — A large crane fell off a truck as it was moving up the Atlantic Avenue ramp to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) during the morning rush on Monday, according to Linda DeRosa, president of the Willowtown Association. Willowtown is a distinctive sub-neighborhood tucked into the southwest section...
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island cameras issue less than 1% of NYC’s bus lane tickets, but that’s about to change

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Like it or not, automated enforcement cameras have become a part of everyday life in New York City. Each day, thousands of speed, red light and bus lane cameras issue violations to drivers breaking the law, whether they’re exceeding the speed limit, running a red light or blocking a bus lane during designated hours.
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD holds active shooter drill at Staten Island University Hospital

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD held an active shooter drill at Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze on Monday night. Over 50 members of the NYPD’s Counterterrorism unit, Emergency Services unit and officers from the 122nd Precinct participated in the drill, crowding into a closed-off area of the hospital campus. Officers were expected to face several active shooter scenarios featuring volunteer actors from the hospital’s staff.
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: 2 men nabbed with gun on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested two suspects in Stapleton after a gun was allegedly used to threaten a man and woman. Lawrence Browning, 42, and Aaron Espinosa, 36, were taken into custody around 1:35 a.m. on Saturday after a gun allegedly was found inside their home on Jackson Street, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and public records.
News 12

Car crashes into nail salon on Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay

A car crashed into a nail salon on Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay late Sunday morning. The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. The car appeared to be heading east on Avenue Z before jumping onto the sidewalk and crashing into the front of the store. Fire crews arrived on...
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

