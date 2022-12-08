ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Groundbreaking: Former White Plains Mall To Be Turned Into 860 New Apartments

By Ben Crnic
 5 days ago
A groundbreaking was held on Thursday, Dec. 8 for the Hamilton Green development that will replace the White Plains Mall. Photo Credit: RXR

Construction of a $650 million mixed-use development that will include 860 new apartments has started at the site of a former mall in Westchester County.

The groundbreaking of the Hamilton Green development in White Plains, located at the site of the old White Plains Mall at 200 Hamilton Ave., was held on Thursday, Dec. 8, according to RXR, a developer behind the project along with the Cappelli Organization.

The mall, which opened in 1972, was demolished in August 2022 to make way for the new project, which will consist of four mixed-income multifamily buildings, RXR officials said.

Of the 860 new apartments to be built at the site, 78 will be affordable units. The site will also include dining, retail, and commercial spaces, according to RXR officials.

The development will be constructed in two phases. The first phase, which has started and is estimated to be completed by 2025, will consist of a 12-story, 162-unit building at 7 Cottage Pl., and a 25-story, 308-unit tower at 240 Hamilton Ave., RXR officials said.

The second phase of the project will build 390 more units as well as 45,000 square feet of retail space, according to RXR.

"We are incredibly excited to break ground on the first phase of Hamilton Green. This is a unique opportunity to develop our first project in White Plains and convert a defunct shopping mall into a much-needed, 470-unit mixed-use residential community and commercial site," said Joseph Graziose, Senior Vice President of Residential Development at RXR.

"The City of White Plains seeks to transform idle, underperforming downtown sites into vibrant, pedestrian-friendly spaces," said White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach, who also said the new development would be a "vibrant, pedestrian-friendly, sustainable space that offers diverse housing."

