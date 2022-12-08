More details are emerging about the incident that left one man dead and closed down a portion of Interstate 55 near Springfield Friday night. Illinois State Police describe the incident as a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash. They say a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene on northbound 55 at milepost 96. Coroner Jim Allmon has identified him as Edwin Bartosh of Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO