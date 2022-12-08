Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Decatur man arrested for Springfield shooting: victim remains in hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield Police arrested a 33-year-old Decatur man for a shooting incident in Springfield that sent an individual to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The Criminal Investigations Division arrested Carlos R. Leyva, Saturday morning. Leyva is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail on...
newschannel20.com
Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
newschannel20.com
LLCC Police Department swears in a pawfficer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is a new pawfficer on Campus at Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC). Ember, the new outreach and therapy dog at LLCC, was formally sworn in Monday in the LLCC Police Department. We’ve had more students come visit Ember in the last 2 weeks than...
newschannel20.com
Coroner releases cause of death involving I-55 victim
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the cause of death involving Edwin Bartosh. An autopsy was performed on Monday, and preliminary findings suggest Bartosh died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained in the incident. Bartosh was pronounced dead at the scene of...
muddyrivernews.com
Auburn, Ill., man arrested after six-week investigation into theft from farm implement dealer in Pike County
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A six-week criminal investigation of the theft of equipment from a local farm implement dealer resulted in the Nov. 25 arrest of an Auburn, Ill., man who had committed other crimes in three other states. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted Oct. 11 about the...
wgel.com
Godfrey Woman Found Deceased In Vehicle In Bond County
A female from Godfrey was found deceased last Tuesday, December 6, at Noffsinger Cemetery, between Mulberry Grove and Keyesport. Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh identified the woman as Stephanie L. Trail, age 49 of Godfrey. He said after an investigation, the incident has been deemed to be an apparent suicide due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
newschannel20.com
Coroner identified Springfield woman found in river
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The woman whose body was found found in the Sangamon River in Petersburg has been identified as Linda Christensen, 76, of Springfield, formerly of Petersburg, according to the Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff and Coroner Ben Hollis. Hollis said an autopsy was completed on the...
wmay.com
Pedestrian Who Died On I-55 Identified
More details are emerging about the incident that left one man dead and closed down a portion of Interstate 55 near Springfield Friday night. Illinois State Police describe the incident as a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash. They say a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene on northbound 55 at milepost 96. Coroner Jim Allmon has identified him as Edwin Bartosh of Springfield.
Springfield man identified after being hit on I-55
Update 3:20 p.m. on 12/12/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the preliminary autopsy results of Edwin Bartosh suggest that Bartosh died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained in the crash. Allmon and the Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the incident that resulted in Bartosh’s death. SPRINGFIELD, Il. […]
WAND TV
Springfield Saturday morning shooting suspects in custody
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – One person is recovering from life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting in downtown Springfield. Springfield police said officers were called to the 200 block of South 5th Street around 1:19 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of two people with firearms in a parking lot.
southernillinoisnow.com
30-year-old Ashley man dies in Friday car-motorcycle crash
A 30-year-old Ashley man has died as the result of a car-motorcycle accident in Ashley late Friday afternoon. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger pronounced Michael Pinkston dead at the scene at 4:03 Friday afternoon. The coroner reports Pinkston was traveling west on Main Street at a reportedly high rate of...
KMOV
Motorcyclist killed in Metro East crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a motorcycle accident late Sunday night, Dec. 11. Officers with the East Alton Police Department said a motorcyclist crashed in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, December 11. The motorcyclist, later identified...
newschannel20.com
Community blood drive in Chatham
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Chatham is hosting a community blood drive with ImpactLife on Tuesday. The event is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the donor bus at 320 North Main Street. To donate, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh more than 110 pounds and bring a photo ID.
Troy, Illinois man missing since April found dead
A man who disappeared eight months ago in Madison County has been found dead.
Police: Woman forced out of SUV suspect crashes near Collinsville
A Michigan man accused of forcing a woman out of her SUV earlier this week is behind bars after a crash near Collinsville, Illinois.
Coroner confirms death in I-55 crash
Update 7:04 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed that an unidentified male died in a crash on I-55 Friday evening. State Police and the Coroner are investigating with an autopsy scheduled. The male’s identify is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on […]
newschannel20.com
Edwardsville woman sentenced for committing forgery
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Edwardsville woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday after violating her probation by committing forgery. Silk Lumpkins, 47, of Edwardsville, pleaded guilty in July to Class 3 felony state benefits fraud for allegedly omitting income and asset information on her application for the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) Housing Choice Voucher program.
newschannel20.com
Coroner confirms identity of man killed on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Update:. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has confirmed the identity of the pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle last night on interstate 55. Edwin Bartosh, 48, of Springfield was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday. The...
wlds.com
No Serious Injuries in Three Vehicle West Morton Crash
Jacksonville Police and EMS responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of West Morton Avenue yesterday morning. At approximately 11:15 am Thursday, vehicles driven by 28-year-old Tiffany N. Mullens-Stone of Jacksonville, Ryne D. Mapes of Wentzville, Missouri, and Mason H. Fricke of Chapin were all traveling eastbound in the inside lane of West Morton Avenue.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, December 11th, 2022
A 25-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Wamac Police on a felony failure to appear warrant on pending felony and misdemeanor theft charges. Jacob White of Devonia Drive was taken to the Marion County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.
