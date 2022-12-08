Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest person in Kansas City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, KS
10 ways to save $10+ on everyday purchases in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City organization is offering $50 million in grants.Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start...
Citrus County Chronicle
WR Beasley comes out of retirement to rejoin Buffalo Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Receiver Cole Beasley ended a brief retirement to take one more shot at extending his career by reuniting with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. Beasley was signed to Buffalo's practice squad, rejoining the team that cut him in March for salary-cap...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pickett's status uncertain after 2nd concussion in 8 weeks
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett's status for this week's visit to Carolina is uncertain after entering the concussion protocol for the second time in two months. Pickett was pulled from a 16-14 loss to Baltimore last Sunday in the first quarter after showing signs of a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Henry's position coach targets top job with Titans' help
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry absolutely believes his position coach Tony Dews would make a great head coach in the NFL. Henry just has one request.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ex-Arkansas, NFL assistant Loggains named South Carolina OC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has hired ex-Arkansas and NFL assistant Dowell Loggains as the team's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Loggains received a three-year deal worth $1 million per season. The contract was approved by the school's board of trustees on Tuesday.
Citrus County Chronicle
McVay: Rams WR Kupp probably out for rest of season
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is likely to miss the rest of the season with his sprained right ankle, coach Sean McVay says. McVay announced Tuesday that he doesn't expect Kupp to play again this season, although he left open the slightest possibility the 2021 AP Offensive Player of the Year could return. Kupp has missed the past four games for the Rams (4-9), who have four games remaining.
Citrus County Chronicle
Defense steps up as Patriots get back in playoff position
The Patriots’ 27-13 win over the Cardinals on Monday night will be remembered most for the injury to Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray. If New England (7-6) ultimately secures a playoff spot it will also be recalled as the game that saved its season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Defense getting notice as Bengals earn fifth straight win
CINCINNATI (AP) — After Cincinnati's fifth straight win on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor couldn't stop raving about the Bengals defense. And rightly so. The unit has been overshadowed all season by the do-anything-to-win heroics of Burrow and his offense.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rockies sign reliever Pierce Johnson to 1-year deal
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies added right-hander Pierce Johnson to their bullpen as they signed the Denver native to a one-year major league contract. Johnson spent the last three seasons with the San Diego Padres. He appeared in three postseason games last season for the Padres, who made it to the NL Championship Series before being eliminated by Philadelphia.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cease, Alvarez, Manoah receive top bonus from new $50M pool
NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease will receive the largest amount in the new $50 million pool for pre-arbitration players, earning $2,457,426. Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is second with $2,381,143, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball and the players' association under the March lockout settlement. Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah is third at $2,191,023.
Comments / 0