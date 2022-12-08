LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is likely to miss the rest of the season with his sprained right ankle, coach Sean McVay says. McVay announced Tuesday that he doesn't expect Kupp to play again this season, although he left open the slightest possibility the 2021 AP Offensive Player of the Year could return. Kupp has missed the past four games for the Rams (4-9), who have four games remaining.

1 HOUR AGO