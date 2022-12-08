Read full article on original website
Related
Liquor Stores Can Open And Sell Alcohol On Christmas Day In New York State
If your family drives you crazy enough to drink on Christmas Day, I've got some good news! Now, liquor stores in New York State can stay open on Christmas. Whether it's due to frustration or you just didn't plan properly and forgot to pick up some brandy for your mom's recipe for homemade eggnog, you may be able to make a run on Christmas.
Last Minute Shopper? See Updated Hours for NY Stores Through Christmas Day
We have nearly 2 weeks left to hit the stores and find the perfect gifts for those on our lists. Before you know it it will be last minute shopping season and panic will set in. Let's try to ease some of those stresses and plan ahead. Here are the updated New York store hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
New Yorkers are Being Warned About a ‘Tridemic’! Is it Time to ‘Mask Up’ Again?
By now, everyone in New York and beyond knows exactly what the word pandemic means. The term tridemic, however, is something that we're not as familiar with. There is a new illness to be aware of in New York and the Capital Region, and health officials have made their recommendations in order to try to keep you, and your family, safe.
Ready To Road Trip? 3 Treasures You Can Find in NY This Weekend
New York has some amazing back roads to travel over. As a picker, I love seeing the towns and encountering the history as I pass through looking for various treasures for me or for others. Sometimes, I spend the weekend far from home in pursuit of the things that have been hidden away by their previous owner for years and even decades. With no locally advertised sales this weekend, that looks like it's going to be the plan. I thought perhaps I would help out my fellow treasure hunters with a few items they may find out on the road.
The Final Stimulus Of 2022 In New York State?
What are your plans for New Year's eve? Many people in New York are getting ready to head for New York City to watch the ball drop and the new year begin. While we get ready to leave 2022 behind, it sure would be nice to have some extra cash to tackle the inflation that we have all had to deal with this year.
Everything You Need to Know About New York’s New Space Heater Law
Do you use a space heater? Have you started to rely on it to keep you and your family warm because oil and gas prices are still so high? There are safety measures that you should take whenever you use that space heater. There is a new law that will...
Round 2: The Capital Region Is Days Away From Another 8″ Of Snow?
After a very mild November, December is finally bringing winter to Upstate New York. Over the weekend, the Capital Region received its first significant snow of the season. From now until April, it’s shovels out and windshield wipers left sticking up to avoid freezing. Love the snow or hate...
Pick The Best Tree at These Upstate New York Christmas Tree Farms
Time to gather the family up in the old station wagon and head out to the tree farm to cut your own Christmas tree this year. Hey, wait a minute. What ever happened to station wagons?. There are more than 100 Christmas tree farms across the state, and Upstate has...
Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?
Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
Giving or Getting a Gift Card? Know New NY Gift Card Laws
On December 10, 2022, it is no longer legal for gift card companies to charge fees and limit expiration dates in New York state. Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that protects consumers from "exploitative gift card practices". According to Secretary Robert J. Rodriguez,. The law prohibits gift card fees and...
You Are Not allowed to Warm Up Your Car In New York! Really?
Notice anything different this morning? It's quite a bit colder here in the Capital Region than it has been recently. Before walking the dog I started the car and let it run. I wanted it to be nice and warm when I was ready to head to work. Little did I know I was breaking the law.
Woman Makes Disturbing Find in Saratoga County Park! What is That?
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Car In NY? Yes & No
Every time it snows in Upstate New York you see that driver: snow piled high on the car, maybe a little porthole scraped and cleaned off just enough to see out of the front window, desperately trying to get to work on time after doing the bare minimum. And good...
Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region
This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
After 199 Years, Upstate New York College Will Shut Doors In 2023
The one-time thriving higher education industry in the United States is in decline. According to the publication Inside Higher Ed, colleges across the nation are closing on an annual basis. Eighteen four-year universities shut their doors from 2019-20 to 2020-21. The number of community colleges dropped by 26 over that same period. A common issue is financial instability, the same problem that is shutting down a prestigious liberal arts college in upstate New York.
New York State Police Scam Warning! Get This Call? Hang Up
The holidays are a wonderful time of year. The people I have encountered while out and about seem to be happier, kinder and generally speaking in a better mood than other times of the year. Maybe it's the fresh blanket of snow or maybe it's the music and lights of Christmas that have New Yorkers in a giving spirit.
‘The Best of’ Breweries in the Capital Region [RANKED]
If you are looking to try a craft beer or cider in the Capital Region, there are a ton of places to choose from. Check out the best breweries in the Capital Region according to the "Best of" poll from Times Union readers.
These 4 New York Cities Are Ranked ‘Most Fun In America’
The results are in and, according to Wallet Hub, New York State has 4 of the 'Most Fun Cities in America'! With 182 total cities on the list you might think the Empire State would have more than 4. Florida has 10, Texas has 14 and California has 29 cities considered to be among the most fun.
‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’
Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
Extra Police Will Be Patrolling New York Roads Across Empire State
New York State Police will increase its presence on roads across the state. Here's why. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a proclamation designating December as STOP-DWI Month. Hochul also confirmed a series of what's described as targeted initiatives to prevent impaired driving across the Empire State. "New York has zero tolerance...
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0