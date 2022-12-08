Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the changes in real estate prices in North SLO County the week of Dec. 4?
The median price per square foot for a home in North SLO County increased in the past week to $392. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in North SLO County was $362. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is San...
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 28 – Dec. 4
On Nov. 28, Miguel Angel Soto-Lopez, of Wasco, was taken into custody on the corner of 24th St. and Black Oak Dr. for an outside misdemeanor warrant. On Nov. 28, Daniel Torrescastillo, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
Local lake levels rising slightly after recent rainstorm
Local lake levels are on the rise ever so slightly after recent rainstorms drenched the Central Coast this past weekend, as well as earlier this month. The post Local lake levels rising slightly after recent rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Storm brought over 8 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. See how much fell in your area
The windy storm also caused mass power outages, some of which have yet to be restored.
calcoastnews.com
Latest storm pushed SLO County rain totals well above normal
A storm soaked San Luis Obispo County over the past three days, pushing rainfall totals well above average after three years of drought. From San Miguel to Nipomo, the storm brought between .79 of an inch and 8.55 inches of rain to SLO County. Rain totals were highest in North County, with Rocky Butte – a mountain northeast of Cambria – getting 8.55 inches, Santa Margarita with 6.16 inches and the Lake Nacimiento area receiving 5.71 inches.
Firefighters knock down Arroyo Grande house fire
Cal Fire SLO and Five Cities Fire Authority responded to the fire at the 1000 block of Huasna Rd. at 6:10 p.m.
Power outages leave nearly 30,000 customers in the dark across SLO County
Power outages lasted throughout the day as the storm developed in San Luis Obispo County.
Santa Maria Planning Commission advises City Council to approve 49 new homes ￼
The Santa Maria Planning Commission board advised City Council to approve the Skylight Homes project a subdivision of 49 new single-family homes. The post Santa Maria Planning Commission advises City Council to approve 49 new homes ￼ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
AOL Corp
Live updates: Power outages leaves over 20,000 customers in the dark across SLO County; multiple reports of flooding
Update, 9:42 p.m.: Multiple trees and power lines fell Saturday evening, with 20,110 customers out of power as of 9:41 p.m. Across San Luis Obispo and Atascadero, roads also flooded, resulting in delays and road closures. The Highway 101 on-ramp at South Main Street in Templeton was closed at 8:26...
Highway 101 on-ramp closed after car crashes into power pole in SLO
The closure was expected to last a few hours.
Noozhawk
Fire Damages House in Farm Field Near Santa Maria
Santa Maria firefighters returning to their station from a different incident spotted a fire at a house in a remote area of the eastern Santa Maria Valley early Saturday morning. At 3:15 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the incident on the 2100 block Stowell Road...
kclu.org
How wet was it? Some parts of the Tri-Counties topped 7" of rain from weekend storm!
The Tri-Counties had some major rainfall over the weekend, and we’re seeing more Monday.. Some mountain and foothill areas received five to seven inches of rain. Some of the rainfall totals are impressive. Nordhoff Ridge in Ventura County had 7.3” inches of rain, while San Marcos Pass in Santa Barbara County had 6.9”.
Vine Street Christmas Victorian Showcase in Paso Robles canceled
The 36th annual Vine Street Christmas Victorian Showcase in Paso Robles has been canceled due to the forecast.
Police and fire crews save man trapped by rising water in the Salinas River
Incident took place off River Road near 24th Street bridge. – Early Sunday morning Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a man trapped in the Salinas Riverbed. Saturday’s heavy rainfall in Paso Robles caused the Salinas River levels to rise, leaving a man stranded on...
calcoastnews.com
Mini barracks with sea view decks in Cayucos
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
Multiple trees reported down due to rain, wind storm
People across the Central Coast woke up to find branches and trees down in their neighborhoods after Saturday night's heavy storm.
kclu.org
Say "Hi!" to a historic Santa Barbara County restaurant sign being unveiled after being relocated
It’s a more than half-century old slice of the past on the Central Coast which will once again be lighting up a community with smiles. For decades, a sign invited hungry diners in Lompoc to come eat by using three simple words: Hi! Let’s Eat. "The original sign...
COVID is surging in California, but it’s RSV and flu causing concerns in SLO County
‘We’re heavily monitoring the situation,” a San Luis Obispo County epidemiologist said.
Paso Robles woman who killed CHP officer in a DUI crash 12 years ago is granted parole
Kaylee Weisenberg hit Officer Brett Oswald while driving high on meth.
No injuries reported in minor Santa Maria City bus and local school bus collision
The Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District reported a minor collision happened between one of its buses and a City of Santa Maria bus on Monday afternoon. The post No injuries reported in minor Santa Maria City bus and local school bus collision appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
